Grayscale just raised its TAO allocation to 43% of its AI focused crypto fund, making Bittensor the dominant holding in an institutional portfolio that manages billions in digital assets. The Bittensor price prediction is gaining new urgency because the same firm filed with the SEC to convert its Bittensor Trust into a spot ETF, a move that could unlock fresh capital the way BTC and ETH spot funds did.

While TAO builds toward institutional access, Pepeto has collected more than $8 million from wallets that see the confirmed Binance listing as a faster path to returns than waiting for an ETF approval that could take months.

Bittensor Price Prediction Shifts as Grayscale Boosts TAO to 43% of Its AI Fund

Grayscale Investments increased Bittensor’s weight in its AI focused crypto fund from 31% to 43% during its latest quarterly rebalance, making TAO the fund’s largest single holding according to CoinMarketCap.

The firm also filed a Form S 1 with the SEC to convert its Bittensor Trust into a spot exchange traded product on NYSE Arca, following the path that BTC and ETH funds took to market according to CoinCodex. The TAO outlook now hinges on whether institutional inflows from the ETF process can push TAO past the $350 resistance and toward the $400 level that analysts flagged as the next target.

TAO Forecast and the Presale Outpacing Institutional Timelines

Pepeto

The Bittensor price prediction debate keeps intensifying, but the sharpest wallets are already directing capital into Pepeto, an operational exchange assembled by a former Binance expert on the development team to help holders act on entries faster than institutional timelines allow.

The capital behind Pepeto is not fueled by speculation, but by finished products already live and open to anyone. The risk scorer evaluates every contract before a holder commits funds, flagging the scams that destroy wallets on new token launches before the damage lands.

The cross chain bridge carries assets between networks at no charge, keeping the full position intact without transfer fees eating into the amount. Both tools sit on a single exchange that SolidProof reviewed through a complete audit, and that verification is why committed wallets treat this presale differently. Holders earn 186% APY through staking while the presale fills, building yield that stacks on top of whatever the listing price sets. The Binance listing is confirmed, meaning the countdown to public trading has already started.

Analysts project 100x returns anchored in a working exchange that holders will load every session, and at $0.000000186 Pepeto offers both an immediate catalyst and a product designed for years of growth. The last presale stage sold out ahead of schedule, which means the current round fills while this article is being read, and entering now is how to be on the side that collects the returns instead of the side that watches from outside.

Bittensor Price Prediction 2026 and Beyond

TAO is trading near $332 as of April 9 after gaining roughly 9% in the past day on institutional buying interest according to CoinGecko. The token broke out of a descending trendline but faces resistance at $350 with support at $298. Holland Park Fund initiated coverage with a $1,200 price target, and Polychain Capital reportedly deployed $200 million into the Bittensor ecosystem. If the Grayscale spot ETF receives SEC approval expected around August 2026, the Bittensor price prediction could accelerate sharply as institutional capital flows in. The AI narrative remains one of the strongest themes in crypto, and TAO’s position as the leading decentralized AI token gives it a unique edge that few other assets can match in this cycle.

Conclusion

Large cap tokens present long term positions, and TAO is setting up for a move that could take months of ETF process and approval cycles to fully arrive. The Bittensor price prediction targets higher prices over time, but the presale price is the entry that turns into the return everyone talks about after the fact.

Entering the Pepeto presale now through the Pepeto official website means being on the side that already locked in before the Binance listing replaced the current price with open market demand. The TAO forecast will keep improving as AI adoption grows, but Pepeto’s presale window disappears the moment listing opens, and every round filling faster than the last proves the wallets inside already know what that moment delivers.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Where could TAO trade based on the Bittensor price prediction?

The Bittensor price prediction targets $400 or higher if the Grayscale spot ETF gains SEC approval and AI adoption continues expanding.

Why did Grayscale increase its TAO allocation?

Grayscale raised TAO to 43% of its AI fund because Bittensor leads the decentralized AI sector with growing institutional interest and network activity.

Is Pepeto a strong alternative to the Bittensor price prediction?

More than $8 million in presale capital says yes, and the Pepeto official website shows how to enter before the Binance listing removes the current price.