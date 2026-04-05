New Crypto Mutuum Finance Reports 850M MUTM Tokens Sold and 19K Holders Since 2025

The search for the best crypto to buy now is increasingly shifting toward early-stage projects that show real traction before hitting the mainstream. In 2026, investors are paying closer attention to metrics like adoption, participation, and development progress rather than just hype.

One new crypto gaining momentum is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which has reported over 850 million tokens sold and a growing community of more than 19,000 holders since its launch phase in 2025. These figures are positioning it among the top new crypto projects currently developing under the radar.

Strong Early Adoption Signals for a Cheap Crypto

Mutuum Finance’s presale growth highlights a pattern that many investors look for when identifying a cheap crypto with long-term potential. Since Q1 2025, the project has steadily expanded, raising over $21 million while progressing through multiple presale phases.

Currently priced at $0.04 in phase 7, MUTM has already delivered a 300% increase from its starting price of $0.01. This growth has not been driven by sudden spikes or viral attention, but by a structured rollout that reflects increasing participation over time. The sale of 850 million tokens further reinforces this trend, showing that demand has been sustained rather than short-lived.

At the same time, the growth of its investor base to over 19,000 holders suggests broadening interest. For a new crypto coin still in its presale stage, this level of adoption is often seen as a strong indicator of market confidence, particularly among early participants.

From Token Sales to Real Ecosystem Development

What separates Mutuum Finance from many other top crypto under $1 is its focus on building functionality alongside fundraising. While many projects remain conceptual during presale, MUTM has already introduced its V1 version on the Sepolia testnet.

This allows users to actively engage with the platform’s decentralized lending and borrowing system. Participants can test mtTokens and debt tokens while interacting with liquidity pools that include assets such as ETH, USDT, WBTC, and LINK. The system also incorporates core DeFi mechanics like APY and loan-to-value ratios, giving users a realistic preview of how the protocol will operate.

This transition from presale to functional testing is significant because it demonstrates execution. For investors searching for the best long-term crypto, projects that show working models early often stand out from those relying purely on future promises.

Roadmap Supporting Long-Term Growth

Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as more than just another low-cost crypto by outlining a roadmap focused on expansion and sustainability. The project is planning to introduce a native stablecoin, which could enhance liquidity within its ecosystem and create additional use cases for users.

In addition, Layer 2 integration is being explored to improve scalability and reduce transaction costs. These upgrades are particularly important as adoption increases, ensuring that the platform can handle growing demand efficiently.

Another key element is the planned buy-and-distribute mechanism. This model is designed to strengthen token dynamics by redistributing value within the ecosystem, potentially encouraging long-term participation and aligning incentives between users and the protocol.

Why Investors Are Watching MUTM

The combination of strong presale metrics and ongoing development is what places Mutuum Finance among the top crypto to watch in 2026. The sale of 850 million tokens and a community exceeding 19,000 holders reflect a level of traction that many early-stage projects struggle to achieve.

At the same time, the project remains in its early phase, meaning it is still considered a cheap crypto with room for growth. For investors, this balance between adoption and early positioning is often where the most attractive opportunities are found.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance