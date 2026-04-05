This New Crypto Is Selling Rapidly as Whales Accumulate Before It Hits $0.06

The crypto market is once again entering a phase where early positioning is becoming critical. As investors search for the best crypto to buy now, attention is shifting toward new crypto projects that are still priced low but showing strong accumulation trends.

One project drawing increasing attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM). With its presale progressing toward the $0.06 level, the token is seeing growing interest from larger investors, often referred to as whales, who are positioning ahead of the next price phase.

Whale Accumulation and the Shift Toward Cheap Crypto

Large investors typically enter positions before broader market awareness develops. This is especially common in cheap crypto projects where early-stage pricing allows for greater upside potential. Instead of chasing established assets, whales often focus on top crypto under $1 that can deliver higher percentage gains.

Mutuum Finance is currently priced at $0.04 in presale phase 7, having already increased 300% from its initial $0.01 price in Q1 2025. With over $21 million raised and more than 19,000 holders, the project is showing strong demand even before reaching public exchange exposure.

The rapid sale of tokens, combined with continued participation, suggests that accumulation is not slowing down. As the presale moves closer to the $0.06 mark, remaining allocations are becoming more limited, which naturally increases urgency among new investors.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Its Rapid Growth Phase

Mutuum Finance’s current trajectory reflects a pattern often seen in top new crypto projects before wider recognition. The project has already sold hundreds of millions of tokens, with total distribution surpassing 850 million. This level of activity indicates sustained demand rather than short-term speculation.

What makes this growth notable is its structure. Instead of relying on hype, MUTM’s price increases are tied to presale stages, creating a steady progression that aligns with participation. This approach has allowed the project to build a strong foundation while remaining a low-cost crypto accessible to early investors.

At the same time, the platform is moving beyond fundraising into real functionality. Its V1 launch on the Sepolia testnet allows users to interact with a decentralized lending and borrowing system. Participants can test features such as mtTokens, debt tokens, and liquidity pools involving ETH, USDT, WBTC, and LINK, while also exploring key metrics like APY and loan-to-value ratios.

This transition is important because it shows that Mutuum Finance is not just attracting capital—it is building an ecosystem that can support long-term activity.

The Road to $0.06 and Beyond

As the presale progresses, the move toward $0.06 represents more than just a price milestone. It signals the next stage of growth for a project that is already gaining traction among early adopters and larger investors.

Mutuum Finance’s roadmap adds further context to this momentum. Plans for a native stablecoin, Layer 2 integration, and a buy-and-distribute mechanism suggest a focus on expanding the ecosystem and strengthening token dynamics. These developments are designed to create sustained demand rather than relying on short-term interest.

For investors searching for the next crypto to explode, this combination of early accumulation, structured growth, and ongoing development is often a key indicator of potential. The presence of whale activity adds another layer, as it suggests confidence from participants who typically enter positions with a longer-term outlook.

Final Thoughts

The rapid selling of tokens and increasing whale accumulation highlight a project that is gaining momentum before reaching broader market visibility. Mutuum Finance remains a new crypto under $1, but its current phase suggests that it is moving quickly through its early stages.

As the price approaches $0.06, the window for early entry begins to narrow. For investors looking at top crypto opportunities in 2026, timing becomes just as important as selection.

Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as a project where early participation, growing adoption, and ecosystem development are aligning at the same time. And in crypto, that combination is often where the most significant opportunities begin.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance