MyDex Announced as Tertiary Exhibition Sponsor at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026

Hong Kong, 17th April 2026, ZEX PR WIRE — Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is honored to have MyDex onboard as a Tertiary Exhibition Sponsor. MyDex is the next-gen intelligent trading platform where humans and AI evolve together. Explore more at https://www.mydex.io/
Following the sellout success of its previous editions, Hong Kong Web3 Festival has announced its return on 20–23 April at HKCEC. Now in its 4th year, this four-day event will once again bring tens of thousands of Web3 professionals, investors, and enthusiasts from across the globe to connect, learn, and be inspired.
What began as a bold vision for a Web3-first gathering in Asia has grown into one of the most anticipated blockchain and digital finance events on the global calendar. Each year, Hong Kong Web3 Festival has raised the bar — attracting bigger names, bolder ideas, and a more diverse community of builders, capital allocators, and policy minds. The 2026 edition promises to be the most ambitious yet.
The four-day event will feature over 20 sessions across four dedicated stages, bringing together 200+ speakers, 100+ partners, and thousands of Web3 professionals, investors, and enthusiasts from around the world. This year’s programming is designed to go beyond surface-level conversation — diving deep into the structural shifts reshaping the global financial and technological landscape. Trending topics will span crypto finance, AI + Web3 convergence, and the accelerating rise of Real World Assets (RWAs), with each track carefully curated to deliver actionable insights alongside the big-picture thinking that the industry demands.
The conference will also serve as a meeting ground for top regulators, institutional investors, protocol founders, and leading Web3 projects — all gathered under one roof to exchange ideas, share best practices, and gain fresh perspectives on today’s rapidly evolving Web3 landscape. From policy discussions that could shape the next decade of digital asset regulation to technical deep-dives on infrastructure and interoperability, there is something meaningful for every stakeholder in the ecosystem.
Hong Kong’s position as a global financial hub and its progressive approach to digital asset regulation make it the natural home for this conversation. With the city’s regulatory framework continuing to mature, the 2026 festival arrives at a defining moment — one where the dialogue between traditional finance, emerging technology, and public policy has never been more consequential.
Whether you are a seasoned DeFi builder, an institutional allocator exploring tokenized assets for the first time, or a policymaker navigating the future of digital finance, Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 offers the connections, content, and context to move forward with confidence.
Confirmed speakers include:
Paul CHAN Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of Hong Kong
Lu Weiding, Deputy to the People’s National Congress, Vice Chairman to All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, Chairman and CEO of Wanxiang Group
Mr Joseph H. L. CHAN, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, Hong Kong
Dr. YIP Chee Hang, Executive Director of Intermediaries, Securities and Futures Commission, Hong Kong
Xiao Feng, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group
Duncan Chiu, Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong
Vitalik Buterin, Co-Founder, Ethereum
Michael Faulkender, Professor of Finance, University of Maryland; Former Deputy Secretary, the U.S. Treasury
Yi He, Co-CEO, Binance
Richard Teng, Co-CEO, Binance
Lennix Lai, Chief Commercial Officer, OKX Global
H.E. Justin Sun, Founder, TRON; Advisor, HTX; Advisor, B.AI
Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Mysten Labs
Seiji Yuki, Executive Managing Director, Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association & Japan Cryptoasset Business Association
Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation
Joseph Chalom, CEO, Sharplink
Francis B. Zhou, CEO, Quantum Solutions
Abdelhamid Bizid, Managing Director, BlackRock
Cindy Xu, Managing Director, Head of Asia Fintech and China Financial Institutions and Governments, J.P. Morgan
Akhil Devmurari, Fintech Sector Head, APAC, Payments, J.P. Morgan
Brian Mehler, CEO, Stable
Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands
Min Lin, Managing Director, Head of Global Business Development at Ondo Finance
Franklin Bi, General Partner, Pantera Capital
John Cahill, COO, Galaxy Digital Asia
……
And 200+ industry leaders from traditional finance, tech giants, and Web3 projects.
Join Hong Kong Web3 Festival on April 20–23 and be part of an epic Web3 journey: https://luma.com/hkweb3festival_2026