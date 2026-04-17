BTC jumped to $74,900 on Monday and wiped out $537 million in leveraged shorts in a single day, yet the wallets that made the most money this week were not trading the bounce.

The crypto market news cycle is dominated by relief rallies and ceasefire headlines, but the real capital movement is happening inside a presale that kept collecting while everyone else watched charts. Pepeto, a meme exchange token with a former Binance expert directing the build and more than $8 million committed, carries a confirmed Binance listing that turns every presale wallet into a trading position overnight.

Crypto Market News: BTC Rallies to $74,900 as Hormuz Blockade Talks Ease Tensions

BTC hit a four week high of $74,900 on April 14 after President Trump noted Iran’s interest in resuming talks, easing fears around the Strait of Hormuz blockade per CryptoTimes.

The move triggered $537 million in liquidations, with $433 million from shorts per CoinGlass data. ETH followed with an 8% jump to $2,367 while SOL gained 4.5%, but analysts warn the rally was driven by forced buying rather than new money, which means the bounce could fade as fast as it arrived.

Digital Assets and Presale Opportunities Driving the April 2026 Cycle

Pepeto: The Meme Exchange Token Collecting Capital While Markets Bounce

That $537 million wipeout proved something the crypto market news keeps confirming: trading bounces is a game where most wallets lose, because the move happens before the headline lands and reverses before the crowd can exit. Pepeto has positioned itself as the alternative for capital that wants returns tied to a single confirmed event rather than daily swings, and the more than $8 million raised during extreme fear shows experienced wallets chose the presale over the volatility.

A former Binance expert who designed infrastructure processing billions in volume each day now oversees the technical build at Pepeto, meaning the platform was engineered for high demand from day one. PepetoSwap executes trades with zero fees so every position stays whole from entry to exit, and the risk scorer scans contracts before any purchase clears, giving holders protection most tokens on major exchanges still lack.

SolidProof verified every contract through a full audit, and the crypto market news around that verification gave entering wallets confirmation the code matched the claims. Staking at 182% APY runs while the Binance listing approaches, and that bonus compounds between the only two numbers that matter: the presale price of $0.000000186 disappears the moment trading starts, and every wallet that locked in before that moment owns a cost basis the open market can never touch.

Analysts project 100x or higher based on confirmed post launch levels and the track record of a cofounder who built the original Pepe coin to $11 billion on 420 trillion supply with zero exchange products. That combination of meme energy, working tools, and a Binance listing is the rarest setup crypto market news has featured in any cycle, and the wallets inside know what the listing delivers.

BTC: Bitcoin Tests $75,000 Resistance After Relief Rally

BTC trades near $74,700 after the Monday spike, holding above $72,000 support that has defined the April range. Spot ETF inflows crossed $56 billion total, building a base of holders unlikely to sell during short term dips per CoinDesk. But even a move to $85,000, the upper range of most 2026 forecasts, delivers roughly 15% from here, putting BTC’s return ceiling well below what a presale listing can produce in a single day.

ETH: Ethereum Holds $2,325 as Recovery Builds From March Lows

ETH gained 4% on the week to trade near $2,325, outpacing BTC after the Hormuz relief bounce per CoinDesk. The token remains more than 50% below its 2024 highs near $4,800, and reaching that level would take months of sustained buying. The math still shows that the distance between current price and realistic targets cannot compete with a presale entry where the listing itself creates the return.

Conclusion

The crypto market news today is about a bounce, but every bounce ends and the wallets that rode it go back to waiting. Two paths split here: one enters the Pepeto presale while the round fills and collects returns when the Binance listing turns every position into a tradeable asset, and the other watches the same headlines, trades the same bounces, and ends the cycle with the same capital.

The Pepeto official website shows the rarest combination this market produces: a cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion, verified exchange tools, and a confirmed listing, all meeting at a presale price that vanishes permanently when trading opens. Entering now is how that window gets used before it shuts.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQ

What does the latest crypto market news mean for Pepeto?

The $537 million liquidation rally proved bounces reverse fast, which is why smart capital is entering Pepeto where the return comes from a confirmed Binance listing, not daily price swings.

How does crypto market news about BTC and ETH compare to presale returns?

BTC targets $85,000 for 15% and ETH faces a long road to prior highs, while Pepeto analysts project 100x from presale levels backed by a confirmed listing event.

Is Pepeto a safe entry during volatile crypto market news cycles?

The Pepeto official website displays more than $8 million committed during extreme fear, every contract SolidProof audited, and a former Binance expert on the build team, giving the entry verified backing most tokens lack.