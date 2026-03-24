Miovision & 451 Research: N. American Transport Agencies at Tipping Point for AI & Mobility Adoption

A new report commissioned by Miovision and authored by 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, finds 38% of North American government agencies remain in the mid-stage of digital transformation, even as nearly one in four has already scaled AI into production.

KITCHENER, ONTARIO – Miovision, a global leader in intelligent mobility with over 20 years of experience and more than 5,000 customers across 68 countries, has released The State of Intelligent Mobility in 2026, a Pathfinder Paper authored by 451 Research. Published in February 2026, the report reveals where North American transportation agencies stand on digital transformation and AI adoption, and what it will take to close the gap.

“Intelligent mobility means a connected ecosystem of technologies driving improvements in efficiency, productivity, and safety, orchestrating everything into one single operation and solution.” — Kurtis McBride, CEO, Miovision

What the Data Shows

The 451 Research findings paint a clear picture of a sector moving forward, but unevenly:

38% of North American government agencies are in the mid-stage of digital transformation, planning strategies, but not yet in full execution

24% have no formal digital transformation plans in place

24% of government agencies have already scaled AI to production

38% are currently running AI in proof-of-concept

54% rely on federal grants or subsidies as their primary funding source for smart city initiatives

Why Cities Cannot Afford to Wait

The case for action is urgent. More than 40,000 people die in traffic crashes in the United States and Canada each year, making road safety one of the most pressing public health challenges in North America. At the same time, cities face growing pressure from rising pedestrian and cyclist activity, larger vehicles, expanding urban populations, aging infrastructure, and the imminent arrival of autonomous vehicles on public roads.

“The technology is ready. The biggest barrier for cities today is change management.” — Lyne Jacques, Chief Revenue Officer, Miovision

Built for Every Stakeholder in the City

Miovision’s intelligent mobility platform supports traffic engineers, transit agencies, emergency responders, fleet operators, pedestrians, cyclists, and OEMs through a single, open, secure, and interoperable system. The company has performed over 1.5 million traffic studies, operates the largest traffic study dataset in the world, powering its machine learning AI cameras, and recently launched Mateo, the first generative AI assistant built for transportation professionals.

For agencies navigating funding, Miovision offers a dedicated transportation grant guide to help cities align intelligent mobility investments with USDOT and federal funding programs. With 54% of agencies leaning on federal grants, knowing how to access that funding is increasingly a competitive advantage.

The State of Intelligent Mobility in 2026 is available for download at the Miovision website.

About Miovision

Miovision provides industry-leading intelligent mobility solutions for traffic data collection and management, helping cities build smarter, safer, and more efficient transportation networks. Founded in 2005, the company serves transportation agencies across North America, Europe, and Latin America with AI-powered analytics and cloud-based traffic management tools. For more information, visit miovision.com.

Contact Details:

Business: Miovision

Contact Name: Dina Guttensohn

Contact Email: pr@miovision.com

Phone: 1-877-646-8476

Website: https://miovision.com/

Country: Canada

The State of Intelligent Mobility in 2026 report, available on the Miovision website, provides insights into how cities are using data and technology to improve transportation systems. It highlights trends such as increased adoption of smart traffic signals, real-time data analytics, and AI-driven decision-making. The report also explores challenges including funding, data integration, and equity in mobility solutions. It emphasizes the importance of collaboration between governments and technology providers to create safer, more efficient, and sustainable urban mobility networks. Overall, it serves as a valuable resource for planners, policymakers, and industry leaders seeking better future mobility outcomes across global cities.