Mikhail Petrov and NEW EDGE: The Strategy Behind Building a Gaming Powerhouse

The global gaming industry is fiercely competitive, with only a handful of startups surviving past their first few years. Yet, in just three years, Mikhail Petrov’s gaming studio, NEW EDGE, has not only weathered the storm but has expanded rapidly, carving out a niche in a market dominated by industry giants.

Mikhail Petrov’s photo archive.

As a member of the International Association of IT Specialists and an expert in business development, Petrov has leveraged data-driven strategies, cutting-edge game mechanics, and a forward-thinking approach to build a company that is setting new industry standards.

How to Build a Gaming Startup in a High-Stakes Market

Petrov believes that entering a saturated market requires more than just a compelling product—it demands a long-term vision, competitive differentiation, and a team capable of executing at the highest level.

From the outset, NEW EDGE adopted a high-barrier strategy, focusing on unique game narratives and polished gameplay mechanics rather than rushing unfinished products to market. Petrov refers to the company’s most successful games as “pearls,” emphasizing the rigorous selection and refinement process that each project undergoes before reaching players.

Developing a hit game, he explains, is a meticulous, multi-stage process driven by deep market analysis. Before production even begins, the team analyzes a wide range of factors, from trending themes and social media buzz to search engine analytics and major world events. Once potential ideas are identified, they are subjected to a ruthless internal selection process, with multiple prototypes developed, tested, and—if they fail to meet performance metrics—discarded.

“We don’t waste time on games that don’t have a future,” says Petrov. “If our retention rates, user engagement, and monetization models don’t perform well in early testing, we pivot. Only the most promising concepts move forward.”

Scaling at Speed: Agile Development & AI-Powered Creativity

Unlike traditional game studios that take years to develop a single title, NEW EDGE has optimized its pipeline using Agile methodologies. By streamlining workflows, the studio is able to release up to six games per month—an impressive feat given its relatively small team of 30 developers, artists, and designers.

Another key differentiator? The use of neural networks and AI-driven tools in game development. “AI is no longer a future concept—it’s a present-day necessity,” Petrov explains. “We integrate machine learning to generate artistic content, speed up character design, and optimize procedural world-building. This allows us to focus our creative energy on storytelling and game mechanics.”

Beyond Gaming: а Diversified Business Model

While game production remains at the core of NEW EDGE, the company has also expanded into custom development services for major clients across industries. From educational platforms to corporate training simulations, more than 15 companies have tapped into NEW EDGE’s expertise to create interactive, gamified solutions.

This diversification has been a strategic move. “Relying solely on game sales is risky,” says Petrov. “By working with external partners, we stabilize our revenue streams while staying ahead of the curve in technological innovation.”

Global Expansion: Understanding Cultural Markets

One of the biggest challenges in gaming is adapting content for different regions. While some developers simply translate text, Petrov’s team takes a more localized approach, incorporating cultural nuances, historical references, and region-specific storytelling into their games.

“For example, in markets with strong national identities, we integrate folklore and local legends into the game’s world,” he explains. “We also conduct focus groups with native players to fine-tune the experience and ensure it resonates with the audience.”

This level of detail has paid off, allowing NEW EDGE to successfully launch in multiple international markets—a rare achievement for an independent studio.

The Road Ahead: From Development to Publishing

NEW EDGE is now looking beyond development and toward full-scale publishing. Currently, the company partners with external publishers for distribution, but Petrov sees in-house publishing as the next logical step.

“The industry is shifting, and we want to have greater control over our IP,” he says. “Our goal is to not only develop but also publish and market our games directly to consumers.”

With its strong foundation, focus on innovation, and commitment to quality, NEW EDGE is well-positioned to make that leap.

One thing is certain: Mikhail Petrov and his team aren’t just playing the game—they’re changing the rules.