Low Storage Alert! How to Make Your Android App Under 10MB?

No one likes seeing that dreaded “Storage Full” notification when installing an app.

With limited storage on mobile devices, Android users are picky about what they install! If your app is too large, you risk being ignored.

But don’t worry—there’s a way to trim down your app’s size without sacrificing its performance.



Check out these simple and practical tips to keep your app lightweight, fast, and ready to offer users a seamless experience. Let’s make your app the go-to, storage-friendly choice!

1. Choose Lightweight Frameworks and Libraries

The technology stack you choose significantly impacts the final size of your app. While some libraries and frameworks offer many features and functionalities, they can also introduce unnecessary bloat.

Better Alternatives:

Switch to Android Jetpack : Android Jetpack is modular, so you can use only the necessary components, avoiding unnecessary bulk. It’s optimized for performance and helps keep your app lightweight.

: Android Jetpack is modular, so you can use only the necessary components, avoiding unnecessary bulk. It’s optimized for performance and helps keep your app lightweight. Use ProGuard for Shrinking Libraries : ProGuard, built into Android Studio, is an excellent tool for stripping unused code from third-party libraries. It helps remove dead code, reducing your app’s footprint.

: ProGuard, built into Android Studio, is an excellent tool for stripping unused code from third-party libraries. It helps remove dead code, reducing your app’s footprint. Stick to Native UI Components: Avoid relying on heavy, third-party frameworks for UI. Instead, use Android’s native UI components whenever possible. They’re designed to be efficient and work seamlessly with the system.

2. Optimize Image Assets Without Quality Loss

Images often comprise a large portion of an app’s size, but reducing their size doesn’t mean compromising quality.

Smarter Solutions:

VectorDrawables Over Raster Images : Use VectorDrawables (SVG files) instead of traditional raster images like JPG or PNG. VectorDrawables are scalable; they don’t need multiple resolution versions (like you would with PNG), saving space.

: Use VectorDrawables (SVG files) instead of traditional raster images like JPG or PNG. VectorDrawables are scalable; they don’t need multiple resolution versions (like you would with PNG), saving space. Image Compression : Use tools like TinyPNG or WebP to compress images without losing quality. WebP, in particular, can reduce image sizes by up to 50% compared to traditional PNG or JPG formats.

: Use tools like TinyPNG or WebP to compress images without losing quality. WebP, in particular, can reduce image sizes by up to 50% compared to traditional PNG or JPG formats. Server-Side Image Storage: Store high-resolution images on a server and fetch them as needed rather than bundling all of them inside the app. This method helps keep the app size small while ensuring images load quickly when required.

3. Minify and Obfuscate Code

One of the most effective ways to reduce app size is by minifying and obfuscating your code. Code minification removes unnecessary characters like spaces, newlines, and comments from your code. At the same time, obfuscation renames variables and functions to shorter, less readable names, making it harder for reverse engineers to understand.

How?

ProGuard or R8 : Both ProGuard and R8 (built into Android Studio) allow you to shrink your code by removing unused classes, methods, and fields, which can help reduce its size.

: Both ProGuard and R8 (built into Android Studio) allow you to shrink your code by removing unused classes, methods, and fields, which can help reduce its size. Minify Java/Kotlin Code : Minification shrinks the code by removing unused parts and unnecessary code elements. The result is a much smaller APK.

: Minification shrinks the code by removing unused parts and unnecessary code elements. The result is a much smaller APK. Avoid Nested Dependencies: Nested dependencies can exponentially increase an app’s size. Instead, keep dependencies minimal and only include those necessary for your app.

4. Use Modular Architecture

Rather than loading unnecessary features upfront, modularization splits your app into different modules, which can be loaded on-demand.

Best Practices:

Implement Dynamic Delivery via Android App Bundles (AAB) : Switching PK to AAB can reduce the app’s size by up to 35-50%. With Android App Bundles, users only download the parts of the app they need.

: Switching PK to AAB can reduce the app’s size by up to 35-50%. With Android App Bundles, users only download the parts of the app they need. On-Demand Modules : Load features that are rarely used or require substantial space only when necessary, rather than bundling them in the initial APK download.

: Load features that are rarely used or require substantial space only when necessary, rather than bundling them in the initial APK download. Modular Third-Party Services: If your app integrates third-party services, consider loading them dynamically instead of embedding them into the initial app package.

5. Reduce Unused Resources and Dependencies

As apps evolve, they often accumulate resources—old icons, audio files, outdated libraries, or dead code. By cleaning up these files, you can significantly reduce the app’s size.

Quick Fixes:

Use Lint to Detect Unused Resources : Android’s Lint tool can automatically detect and remove unused resources, including images, layouts, and other assets.

: Android’s Lint tool can automatically detect and remove unused resources, including images, layouts, and other assets. Trim Fonts and Assets : Only include the fonts and resources actively used in the app. Unused fonts or asset files contribute to unnecessary bloat.

: Only include the fonts and resources actively used in the app. Unused fonts or asset files contribute to unnecessary bloat. Remove Dead Code and Legacy Features: Legacy features or old functionality that no longer serve a purpose should be removed. This reduces the overall size of the app.

6. Optimize Audio and Video Content

Audio and video files can significantly increase an app’s size, especially when embedded within the package.

What Can Be Done:

Streaming Over Embedding : Instead of embedding videos within the app, opt for cloud-based streaming, where media is fetched from a server when needed.

: Instead of embedding videos within the app, opt for cloud-based streaming, where media is fetched from a server when needed. Audio Compression : Convert audio files to formats like AAC or Ogg Vorbis, which offer better compression than MP3.

: Convert audio files to formats like AAC or Ogg Vorbis, which offer better compression than MP3. Lottie JSON Animations: Instead of using GIFs or video files, consider using Lottie JSON-based animations. These are lightweight and scalable, offering smooth animations with much smaller file sizes.

7. Cache Smartly, Load Intelligently

Efficient data management is crucial when optimizing an app’s size. Instead of preloading unnecessary assets or data, use caching mechanisms.

Efficient Caching Tips:

SQLite or Room Database : For user data that needs to persist, store only essential information in local databases like SQLite or Room.

: For user data that needs to persist, store only essential information in local databases like SQLite or Room. Download on Demand : Download significant assets as needed and cache them locally for later use.

: Download significant assets as needed and cache them locally for later use. Offload Temporary Data: Store non-essential temporary data (such as cache files or logs) on external storage to free up internal storage space.

Lighter Apps, Happier Users

Indeed, smaller apps are faster to download, take up less storage, and have higher install and retention rates.

Partnering with experienced mobile app development experts can help you achieve a lean, efficient, and user-friendly app that perfectly balances performance and size.

If you’re unsure where to start, consider trusted providers like Innovate Marketers, a leading Android app development service provider in the USA. With their expertise, you can confidently create an app that delivers outstanding performance without the storage burden.