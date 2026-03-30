Louisville Zoo Welcomes Newborn Pygmy Hippo Calf Named Zuri

Louisville, KY – March 30, 2026 – Zoo insiders are celebrating the surprise arrival of a healthy female pygmy hippo calf named Zuri, born early this morning to longtime resident Zemora in the Gorilla Forest exhibit.

According to a source close to the Louisville Zoo’s animal care team, who spoke on condition of anonymity, little Zuri made her debut just after sunrise in the private birthing area. The calf is reported to be strong, nursing well, and already showing her mother’s calm and curious personality.

“Zemora has been an outstanding first-time mom,” the insider shared. “She’s extremely attentive, and Zuri is doing beautifully. Maji has been keeping a respectful distance, which is perfect for this stage.”

Louisville Zoo officials have confirmed the birth internally but are intentionally keeping most details private for now. This is a normal and standard practice for pygmy hippo calves.

A zoo spokesperson noted:

“We want to give Zuri and Zemora the quiet time they need to bond and for our veterinary team to monitor them closely. Once she’s a bit older and stronger, we will plan a special public debut so everyone can meet her safely.”

More About Zuri and Pygmy Hippos

Zuri (a Swahili name meaning “beautiful”) is the tentative name chosen by the care team for this precious newborn. She belongs to one of the rarest and most endangered large mammals in the world.

Pygmy hippos (Choeropsis liberiensis) are much smaller than common hippos. Adults typically weigh between 350–600 pounds and stand about 30–39 inches tall at the shoulder.

They are native to the forests and swamps of West Africa. These animals are naturally solitary, mostly nocturnal, and spend much of their time in water to keep their sensitive skin moist.

In the wild, fewer than 2,500 pygmy hippos are believed to remain due to habitat loss and poaching.

Every birth in human care supports the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan and helps fund important conservation work in Liberia and nearby countries.

Newborn pygmy hippos are very small, usually weighing 7.5–14 pounds at birth, and they grow quickly during their first few months.

Why Zoos Keep Newborn Pygmy Hippo Births Private

Keeping early information private is a standard best practice for several important reasons:

It allows proper mother and calf bonding in a calm, low-stress environment

Veterinary staff can closely monitor the calf’s health, weight, and development

Pygmy hippos are naturally shy and sensitive to noise and crowds

It follows international breeding program guidelines to ensure survival

About Louisville Zoo and This Special Milestone

The Louisville Zoo, an AZA-accredited institution in Kentucky since 1969, is home to more than 1,700 animals across 134 acres. It is especially known for its Gorilla Forest exhibit.

While the zoo has cared for pygmy hippos for many years, this birth would mark the first newborn pygmy hippo in over a decade, making Zuri’s arrival a rare and exciting moment for both staff and visitors.

Zuri’s Upcoming Special Debut

Zoo officials have hinted that Zuri’s public introduction may take place in early April 2026, possibly within the first or second week, depending on her development.

The event, expected to be called “Meet Zuri”, may include:

Extended viewing hours

Keeper talks throughout the day

Live video feeds of Zuri swimming and playing

Educational displays about pygmy hippo conservation

The zoo also plans to organize a Pygmy Hippo Awareness Celebration, featuring activities for children, safe photo opportunities, and fundraising efforts to support conservation programs in West Africa.

Exact dates and full details will be shared on the zoo’s official website and social media channels once approved by the veterinary team.

Visitors Can Still See Adult Hippos

Guests can continue visiting the adult pygmy hippos:

Maji – a 31-year-old male who has lived at the zoo since 2002

Zemora – who arrived from Jackson Zoo in 2022

Both remain part of the regular exhibit rotation while visitors wait for Zuri’s big reveal.

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