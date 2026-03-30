Barron Trump Spotted on Evening Walk with New Goldendoodle Puppy “Duke” in Palm Beach

Exclusive: Barron Trump Spotted on Evening Walk with New Goldendoodle Puppy in Palm Beach

Palm Beach, Florida — March 30, 2026 — Barron Trump was seen by multiple witnesses Sunday evening walking a fluffy, cream-colored Goldendoodle puppy near the grounds of Mar-a-Lago, in what appears to be the first reported public sighting of him with a new dog.

The 20-year-old, standing at 6’9″, was dressed casually in black athletic shorts, a gray hoodie, and sneakers as the sun began to set. Witnesses described him as relaxed and content while walking the energetic puppy on a sturdy black leash.

The dog, believed to be around four to five months old, had the signature “teddy bear” look of a Goldendoodle — soft curly fur, expressive eyes, and a playful, bouncy stride.

One onlooker who observed the pair from a distance said:

“It was definitely Barron. He was smiling and gently correcting the puppy when it got too excited. It was a very wholesome, normal moment that you rarely see from someone in his position.”

No photos or videos were taken during the sighting, as witnesses chose to respect his privacy and simply observed from afar.

Friend Confirms Adoption

When contacted for comment, Rodolfo Castillo — one of Barron’s longtime friends from Oxbridge Academy and co-founder of the SOLLOS Yerba Mate — confirmed the details.

“Yes, Barron recently adopted a Goldendoodle,” Castillo said. “He’s named him Duke. He’s been thinking about getting a dog for a couple of years, and he finally went through with it.”

He added:

“Duke is incredibly friendly, smart, and full of energy. He’s a perfect match for Barron’s personality and lifestyle. Barron plans to properly introduce him to everyone in the coming weeks once the puppy is fully settled and trained.”

Castillo also shared that the adoption was kept quiet at first to allow the puppy time to adjust.

“Barron’s been sending videos in our group chat of Duke playing with toys and running around the yard. It’s been really fun to watch. He’s been very hands-on with everything.”

A First for the Trump Household in Years

This marks the first known dog in the immediate family of Donald Trump in many years.

During Trump’s first presidential term, there were early rumors in late 2016 about bringing a Goldendoodle named Patton into the White House for Barron. However, the family ultimately did not adopt any pets during their time in Washington.

A Private Life with a New Companion

Now a student at New York University, Barron has maintained a low profile, focusing on his studies, business interests, and hobbies such as gaming and sports.

Sources suggest that adopting Duke reflects his desire for normal companionship away from the public spotlight.

Word of the Sunday evening sighting is already spreading, with many expressing surprise and excitement at the idea of Barron owning a dog—even without any photos circulating.

What Comes Next

It remains to be seen whether Duke will appear publicly with Barron or the rest of the Trump family. However, eyewitness accounts from Sunday suggest that the playful Goldendoodle may soon become a regular part of his daily life.

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