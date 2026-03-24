LiTime Launches Industry First 24V 100Ah Group 31 Marine Battery for Trolling Motors

LiTime has announced the launch of its industry-first 24V 100Ah Group 31 lithium battery, a Group 31 trolling motor battery engineered specifically for 70–100 lb thrust trolling motors. Through an innovative battery architecture, LiTime integrates a 24V 100Ah configuration within a footprint close to the Group 31 marine battery size, delivering 2560 Wh of usable energy and an energy density of 187.9 Wh/L. According to the company, among lithium batteries of the same 24V 100Ah specification, this product achieves the smallest size currently available on the market, representing a significant breakthrough in balancing battery size and energy capacity.

Designed for high-load trolling motor applications, the battery helps anglers save valuable battery compartment space while delivering reliable power. With Bluetooth monitoring and marine-grade safety protection, users can track battery performance in real time and enjoy safer, more dependable power during extended fishing trips.

Upgrading Marine Battery Systems: Space and Performance Demands Rise

In the design of modern fishing boats, the bow battery compartment typically features fixed battery trays, which strictly limit the size of batteries that can be installed. At the same time, as trolling motors equipped with GPS anchoring (Spot-Lock), autopilot navigation, and electronic positioning systems become increasingly common among professional anglers, these technologies are placing greater demands on battery systems in terms of runtime, stable power delivery, and efficient use of onboard space.

For anglers who spend long hours on the water, the goal is to achieve longer runtime and stable power within the limited battery compartment, without adding extra batteries or modifying the existing layout. In response to this growing demand, LiTime has introduced its new 24V 100Ah Group 31 lithium battery, designed as a compact marine battery Group 31 solution for modern trolling motor systems. Through an innovative enclosure design, the battery delivers 2560Wh of usable energy and an energy density of 187.9 Wh/L within a footprint close to the Group 31 size.

Compared with conventional 24V 100Ah lithium batteries on the market, the battery reduces overall volume by approximately 40.8%. While maintaining the powerful output required for 24V trolling motor systems, the more compact design frees up additional storage space in the battery compartment, allowing anglers to carry more fishing gear or onboard equipment and improving overall space efficiency and on-water performance.

Designed for 70–100 lb Thrust Trolling Motor Systems

LiTime’s 24V 100Ah Group 31 deep cycle marine battery was engineered from the outset for 24V trolling motor systems with 70–100 lb thrust. It is compatible with leading trolling motor brands widely used on fishing boats, including Minn Kota, Garmin, Lowrance, and Power-Pole, providing professional anglers with stable and reliable power support.

In real fishing conditions, trolling motors frequently adjust output power when operating GPS anchor mode, autopilot navigation, or rapid acceleration. The LiTime Group 31 trolling motor battery provides consistent voltage output and high burst current, helping motors maintain smooth thrust during acceleration and positioning while reducing the risk of power interruptions caused by voltage drops.

For professional anglers, this translates into more precise boat control, smoother operation, and a more reliable fishing experience, allowing them to focus on locating fish rather than worrying about power stability.

Smart Monitoring and Marine-Grade Safety Protection

The Group 31 lithium battery integrates Bluetooth 5.0 monitoring, allowing users to check state of charge, voltage, current, and battery status directly through the LiTime mobile app.

At its core, the battery uses EV-grade LiFePO4 cells designed for long service life. It supports more than 6,000 cycles at 100% depth of discharge, which can translate into 7–8 years of typical use with one cycle per day. It also integrates LiTime’s self-developed 5.0 Battery Management System (BMS), providing more than 20 protection mechanisms, including overcharge, over-discharge, overcurrent, short-circuit, and temperature protection.

The battery is built with an IP65-rated enclosure, enabling reliable operation in wet and vibration-prone marine environments. It is also designed in line with the ABYC E-13 marine electrical standard, helping ensure electrical safety while maintaining stable power output.

Deeply Rooted in Marine Energy: Delivering One-Stop Marine Energy Solutions

LiTime continues to invest in marine lithium battery technology, building a one-stop marine power system solution for various boating applications. Targeting fishing boats, electric vessels, and various marine operating scenarios, LiTime provides not only specialized marine battery products but also a broader ecosystem of charging solutions. Together, these technologies form a complete onboard power system designed to deliver more reliable, efficient, and stable marine energy performance.

At the core of this ecosystem are LiTime’s specialized battery platforms tailored to different onboard systems. The company currently offers several dedicated marine battery solutions, including:

12V Starting Batteries

16V Fish Finder Batteries

12V / 24V / 36V Trolling Motor Batteries

12V / 24V / 36V / 48V Outboard Motor Batteries

These battery platforms support a wide range of marine applications—from small fishing boats to professional bass boats.

In addition, LiTime provides key system accessories such as marine waterproof chargers and DC-DC charging converters, designed to connect different voltage platforms and improve onboard energy management.

Working together, LiTime’s batteries and accessories enable boat owners to upgrade their vessels more easily to electric marine power systems while building a more complete and reliable onboard energy architecture—ensuring stable and long-lasting power for every journey on the water.

Powering Every Journey on the Water

LiTime believes innovation should be driven by real user needs. By improving battery density, refining power management technology, and expanding marine energy solutions, the company aims to make every trip on the water safer and more reliable.

The new Group 31 marine battery is now available across North America and is expected to launch in Canada soon, bringing high-performance lithium power to even more anglers.

About LiTime

Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations!

LiTime, the energy technology explorer, delivers reliable LiFePO₄ power systems for RV, marine, solar, and off‑grid use—energy you can plan on. Guided by Life & Discovery, LiTime combines 16 years of R&D and rigorous manufacturing with 380+ certifications to make lithium energy solutions smarter, safer, more flexible, and more affordable—helping explorers and professionals go farther with clean energy, from dream to plan to journey.

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Company: LiTime USA/Germany/Japan

Visit：www.litime.com

Contact:marketpr@litime.com

Contact Person: Jelly Xie

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