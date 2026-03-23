AI podcast generators: I tested three approaches to turning study notes into audio

I had 50 pages of notes for a professional certification and a 40-minute commute each way. The math was obvious: if I could listen to my study material during the drive, I’d get an extra hour and twenty minutes of review every day without changing my schedule.

The question was whether AI podcast generators could actually produce audio worth listening to. I tested three different approaches and the results were more varied than I expected.

Approach 1: basic text-to-speech

The simplest version of “turn notes into audio” is just running text through a TTS engine. I tried this first using the built-in text-to-speech on my phone, feeding it a PDF of my notes.

It was technically functional and practically unbearable. The robotic voice stumbled over technical terms, had no sense of emphasis or pacing, and read every bullet point and section header with the same flat monotone. I lasted about ten minutes before I gave up. My brain kept zoning out because there were no audio cues to signal what was important versus what was context.

TTS has improved a lot over the years, but turning raw study notes into audio requires more than just reading words aloud. The content needs to be restructured for listening, which is a fundamentally different format than reading.

Approach 2: general AI voice tool

Next I tried using a general-purpose AI tool to first rewrite my notes in a more conversational style, then fed that through a higher-quality voice synthesis service. The idea was to solve the content structure problem separately from the voice quality problem.

This produced better audio. The rewritten content flowed more naturally, and the AI voice (I used ElevenLabs) sounded close enough to human that I didn’t find it grating. But the process was slow. I had to manually break my notes into chunks, prompt the AI to rewrite each chunk in a conversational tone, review the output for accuracy (it sometimes rephrased things in ways that changed the meaning), then generate the audio, and finally stitch the clips together.

For 50 pages of notes, this took about 4 hours of active work. The result was decent audio, but the effort-to-output ratio made it impractical as a regular study tool. I’d have to redo the whole process every time I updated my notes.

Approach 3: dedicated AI podcast generator

The third approach was using a tool specifically built for this purpose. Quizgecko’s AI podcast generator takes your study material and outputs a conversational podcast-style audio, with the content restructured for listening. You upload your notes, and it uses a pipeline of LLMs to analyze the content, figure out what the key points are, and generate an audio discussion that covers the material in a way that makes sense when you’re hearing it rather than reading it.

The output was noticeably different from my manual approach. Instead of a straight read-through, the audio was structured more like a conversation, with concepts introduced, explained, and connected to each other. Technical terms were defined when they first appeared. The pacing varied, spending more time on complex topics and moving quickly through straightforward ones.

I generated podcast episodes from five sections of my notes. Total time: about 15 minutes of uploading and waiting. Compared to the 4 hours I’d spent on the manual approach, this was the clear winner for efficiency.

What the audio quality is actually like

Let me be honest about what “AI podcast” audio sounds like in 2026, because the marketing for these tools sometimes gets ahead of the reality.

The voices sound good. Not indistinguishable from human podcasters, but close enough that after a few minutes you stop noticing. The real weakness isn’t the voice quality, it’s occasionally the content decisions. The AI sometimes spends too long on a concept that doesn’t need much explanation, or glosses over something that deserved more attention. These are LLM judgment calls, and they’re not always right.

I found that the quality correlated directly with how well my source notes were organized. When I fed it clean, structured notes with clear headings and logical flow, the podcast output was solid. When I fed it messy, stream-of-consciousness notes, the audio was rambly and unfocused. Garbage in, garbage out applies here just like anywhere else.

Does audio studying actually work?

This is the more important question, and the answer is nuanced.

Audio works well for reinforcement. If I’d already studied a topic by reading and taking notes, listening to a podcast version during my commute helped me retain the information. The material was familiar enough that I could follow along while driving, and hearing concepts explained in a different way from how I’d written them helped solidify my understanding.

Audio does not work well for learning new material cold. I tried listening to a podcast episode on a topic I hadn’t studied yet, and I retained almost nothing. Without the visual structure of text, without being able to pause and re-read a confusing paragraph, complex new information just washed over me.

Audio also doesn’t work for anything that requires diagrams, formulas, or spatial reasoning. You can’t learn circuit diagrams or chemical structures by listening. I kept my visual study materials for those topics and only used audio for content that was primarily text-based.

What I’d actually recommend

If you have a commute, a gym routine, or any regular block of time where you can listen but not read, an AI podcast generator is worth trying. The time you’d otherwise waste becomes passive study time, and passive study is better than no study.

But treat it as a supplement, not a replacement. My study routine now is: learn new material by reading and taking notes, generate a podcast version from those notes, review the audio during commutes, and use practice questions to test whether I actually know the material. The audio is one layer in a system, not the system itself.

The dedicated tools (as opposed to DIY approaches) are worth the time savings alone. Life is too short to spend hours manually converting notes to audio when a tool can do it in minutes.

One last thing: if you try this, listen to the generated audio at least once while you can still edit your source notes. You’ll catch errors in your own notes that you missed while reading, because hearing information forces you to process it differently than seeing it. I found two factual mistakes in my own notes this way, corrections I would have carried into the exam if I’d only ever read them silently.