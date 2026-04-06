Chainlink’s CCIP protocol processed $18 billion in monthly cross chain volume and LINK underpins $27 trillion in total DeFi value, yet the LINK price trades at $8.95 sitting 84% below its peak because even critical infrastructure cannot escape a macro that has pinned fear at 12 for 47 days. Early LINK holders turned few thousand dollar entries into generational wealth, and now they wish they bought more. Pepeto has raised above $8 million during this same fear, and the same setup forming around the presale right now is the second chance those holders wanted.

LINK Price Unchanged as Chainlink CCIP Hits $18 Billion Monthly and Walmart Adds OnePay

Chainlink’s CCIP continues processing $18 billion in monthly cross chain volume, making LINK the default pricing layer where Aave and Compound hold over $18 billion in TVL on its feeds, per CoinDesk. Walmart’s OnePay payment platform added LINK to its supported assets, reaching over 3 million monthly active users, per CoinDesk. LINK benefits from structural demand but sits at $8.95, down 84% from its $52.88 all time high, proving that utility adoption has not translated into price recovery during this fear cycle.

LINK Forecast, Second Chance Entry, and the Wallets Already Positioned

Pepeto

While the LINK price depends on DeFi protocols and enterprise integrations to slowly grind higher, Pepeto is the marketplace where presale pricing creates the listing gap that makes early holders wealthy. The network bridge transfers tokens across blockchains without charging gas so capital stays intact during rotations, and PepetoSwap handles every trade without taking a cut so the complete amount remains in the wallet from open to close. A Binance trading specialist assembled the execution layer, and SolidProof tested every contract before the first dollar of above $8 million in committed capital arrived during extreme fear.

The marketplace gives holders scanning, swapping, and transferring from one location while the LINK price waits for the macro to cooperate before reclaiming even half its former peak. The presale entry sits at $0.000000186 as the Binance listing draws near, and 187% APY staking adds to positions each hour while the Pepe architect watches 420 trillion tokens replicate the exact supply structure that reached $11 billion the first time around with zero products.

The LINK price at $8.95 with $27 trillion in DeFi value flowing through its feeds is still 84% underwater, but Pepeto offers the presale to listing gap where early holder returns get built.

Early LINK holders turned few thousand dollar entries into generational wealth and every one of them says the same thing: they wish they bought more. Pepeto at presale cost is that second chance, and the wallets buying now are positioned before the same kind of move.

Chainlink

LINK trades at $8.95 per CoinDesk, down 84% from its $52.88 all time high despite processing $18 billion monthly through CCIP and underpinning $27 trillion in total DeFi value. The LINK price forecast targets $12 to $15 if the macro recovers, a 40% to 73% gain that takes quarters to materialize.

Walmart’s OnePay integration adds 3 million users to the LINK ecosystem. LINK has the strongest utility case of any oracle token, but $8.95 with an $5.5 billion market cap needs billions in fresh capital for a 5x, and presale entries offer the multiplier math that infrastructure tokens priced in the billions cannot replicate within the same timeframe.

Conclusion

The LINK price at $8.95 after $18 billion monthly CCIP volume proves Chainlink is essential infrastructure, but essential does not mean multiplying when the token sits 84% below its peak. Early LINK holders turned small entries into generational wealth and every one of them wishes they committed more, and Pepeto backed by the Pepe founder, a SolidProof audit, and a confirmed exchange listing is how that second chance turns into the position those early LINK holders wanted instead of waiting for $15 over quarters.

Entering the presale through the Pepeto official website is joining the wallets already positioned at the stage before the listing delivers, and missing this while the LINK price recovers in single digits could be the worst timing decision of the cycle.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Can the LINK price recover to its all time high in 2026?

LINK needs to 6x from $8.95 to reach $52.88, and forecasts target $12 to $15 for now, a partial recovery that takes quarters while presale entries target 100x from one listing.

How does Pepeto compare to LINK for returns this cycle?

LINK targets 40% to 73% over months, while Pepeto offers presale to listing math backed by a SolidProof audit, the Pepe cofounder, and above $8 million raised during extreme fear.

Is the LINK price or Pepeto presale the better entry right now?

The presale closes at listing, and the Pepeto official website is where wallets lock in the cost analysts project could return 100x once exchange trading begins.