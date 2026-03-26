Last Chance: DeepSnitch AI’s March 31 Launch Bets Traders Want Defense and Alpha With 5 Live AI Agents Already Shipping

21Shares is moving into actively managed crypto ETFs as the market expands beyond simple price-tracking products. President Duncan Moir noted that the firm will expand its research and trading capabilities to support more advanced, risk-managed investment strategies.

While 21Shares seeks to expand its offerings, more investors are diving into DeepSnitch AI (DSNT). With a massive 209% price surge already recorded, the clock is ticking on a massive crypto presale ending soon.

For investors looking to front-run the next market cycle, DeepSnitch AI might just be the project for the job.

Unlike projects that sell promises, DeepSnitch AI is delivering an ecosystem of love AI agents that can monitor the market 24/7. However, its presale is ending on March 31, which makes it a last-chance crypto presale project.

You can join other smart investors by getting the DSNT coin at the current price of $0.04669 as speculations of a 100X rally flood the market.

21Shares says active strategies will shape the future of crypto ETFs

21Shares is shifting toward actively managed crypto ETFs as the market evolves beyond passive price-tracking products. According to President Duncan Moir, crypto’s emerging nature makes it well-suited for active strategies that combine research, quantitative models, and discretionary decision-making. The firm is expanding its portfolio and trading teams to support more sophisticated offerings.

Furthermore, the asset manager plans to integrate with FalconX to accelerate development. Data shows that active ETFs globally held nearly $1.8 trillion in assets at the end of 2025. So, the current move could be a good positioning for the company.

DeepSnitch AI’s March 31 launch attracts large pre-surge inflows: Where to buy it right now?

1. DeepSnitch AI (DSNT) crypto presale ending soon, as March 31 TGE is almost here

DeepSnitch AI is one of the gems pulling attention in the crypto market today. It just entered the stage of its presale and has crossed 50M DSNT in staked coins. These presale figures signal huge investor interest for a project with clear utility and 100X potential.

Meanwhile, the DeepSnitch AI crypto presale is ending soon. You have until March 31 to get the DSNT coin at the presale price before it is listed on exchanges at high prices. Currently, the team has already secured a Uniswap listing and is working on other exchange listings.

Investors who are looking forward to the listings are taking advantage of the wait to make the best out of DeepSnitch AI’s live AI agents. The project has five agents that work together to form an intelligence layer that monitors market movements round-the-clock.

The agents, which are arranged in one interface with brief descriptions, include SnitchGPT, SnitchScan, SnitchFeed, AuditSnitch, and SnitchCast. This is a last chance crypto presale you do not want to miss out on. The March 31st Uniswap launch represents the dividing line between presale access and public market discovery.

With over $2.56M million raised, a 209% climb, and bonus codes still active, the final days of the crypto ICO window are closing. You might want to make haste now. This is your final opportunity to join DeepSnitch AI, a platform that bridges the gap between defense and alpha, delivering specialized tools that simultaneously protect capital and pinpoint market opportunities.

https://youtu.be/zERhUX4KPOU

2. Bittensor price prediction as bulls maintain uptick

As of March 25, the Bittensor price was $363. The altcoin has been on an uptrend after breaking above the $300 level. The cryptocurrency’s social dominance has also increased, reaching a monthly high of 0.40%. This increase signals huge interest from investors who are bullish about Bittensor.

In the meantime, a crypto supporter on the X platform has forecasted a bullish target. He said the price of the Bittensor may skyrocket to $500. He anticipates that the altcoin may consolidate around this area and then break out. If successful, he said the Bittensor price may likely shoot up to $850.

3. Stellar eyes breakout after forming a bullish pattern

The Stellar coin has regained a positive course, having dropped to a weekly low of $0.155. According to CoinGecko data, the Stellar price has moved above the $0.18 mark and has risen as much as 5.7% in the weekly chart. Interestingly, the altcoin had hit this area on March 17 but failed to drive a breakout.

In case of a breakout this time round, the Stellar price could shoot up to $0.20. The Stellar coin has dipped to $0.178 as of March 25. Yet, an analyst believes the Stellar price could surge to $0.25, citing an inverse head and shoulders pattern.

Final verdict

DeepSnitch AI has separated itself from the pack of other new projects shipping working products and breaking milestones before its official exchange debut. With the public listing set in stone, this is your absolute last chance crypto presale opportunity before the token transitions to Uniswap.

Luckily for you, DeepSnitch AI is priced at just $0.04669, and there are bonus offers you can use to get more coins. Those who join now could 100X their portfolio in the coming months.

Visit the official website for more information, and join X and Telegram for community updates.

FAQs

1. Why are investors choosing DeepSnitch AI over other 2026 projects?

DeepSnitch AI has shown great potential in the presale phase. Over $2.56M has been raised, and 50.5M DSNT coins have been staked by investors who are bullish about the project. It also has live AI agents that can sustain growth. With the crypto presale ending soon, the window to buy a working product at low prices is closing very fast, which makes acting fast a smart choice.

2. What happens to my tokens after the March 31 deadline?

Once the presale ends, $DSNT will debut on Uniswap. With the final days of the crypto ICO going on, those who participated in the presale can claim their tokens and active VIP bonuses within 7 days.

3. Is DeepSnitch AI a good investment choice?

This is the last chance crypto presale window for retail buyers to lock in fixed early-bird pricing. Investors are rushing to secure their positions because the crypto presale is ending soon, and once the timer hits zero, the token will transition directly to public markets.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments carry risk, including total loss of capital.

All market analysis and token data are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial advice. Readers should conduct independent research and consult licensed advisors before investing.

Crypto Press Release Distribution by BTCPressWire.com