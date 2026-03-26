Final Days: DeepSnitch AI Is Entering Its Final Buy Window Before the March 31 Launch as Rumors of 100X Growth Outshadow Siren and Venice Token Price Growth

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has introduced an Innovation Task Force to create regulatory frameworks for crypto, AI, and other markets. Chair Michael Selig remarked that the project, spearheaded by Michael Passalacqua, will assist in the formation of future regulations of new technologies.

Meanwhile, the 2026 AI-crypto supercycle has reached a major landmark as more people are beginning to see the potential growth AI-based crypto projects offer. One AI project that has caught interest due to its presale figures and clear utility is DeepSnitch AI (DSNT). DeepSnitch AI has entered its final buy window before the March 31 launch.

It has raised more than $2.56M in funds, and early buyers have cashed out more than 209%. You could join the next batch of gainers by getting the DSNT coin at $0.04669 and using the bonus codes to accumulate more. If you have been waiting on the sidelines before, this is a massive crypto presale ending soon, and the time to act is right now.

CFTC chief moves to advance crypto policy with innovation task force

The CFTC has launched an innovation task force to shape regulatory frameworks for crypto, AI, and prediction markets. Chair Michael Selig said the initiative will collaborate with the agency’s advisory committee to support emerging technologies.

The task force will be led by Michael Passalacqua, bringing legal and blockchain expertise. Speaking at the Digital Asset Summit, the CFTC Chair noted that the goal is to create a space for innovators to engage directly with regulators. The agency’s latest move signals a proactive approach to balancing innovation with oversight in the digital markets.

DeepSnitch AI’s final buy window and 100X rumors make late investors wild: How to buy before TGE?

1. Final days: DeepSnitch AI is entering its final buy window before the March 31 launch

For investors who are scanning the horizon for the best crypto before launch, the DeepSnitch AI protocol is one project you might want to consider. It is separating itself from the pack by deploying live AI agents that you can use during a bear and bull market.

While most presales ask investors to trust roadmaps and future promises, DeepSnitch AI delivers five fully operational snitches: AuditSnitch, SnitchFeed, SnitchCast, SnitchGPT, and SnitchScan.

Interestingly, all agents are accessible from a single, intuitive dashboard. Users can test them today, run contract audits, track whale movements, decode sentiment shifts, and get instant answers using live blockchain data.

Additionally, you can stake your DSNT coins and earn passive income from them. However, DeepSnitch AI has a very interesting staking system. Here, the APY increases as more users stake their coins. This means your APY can climb as high as 2000%.

Meanwhile, the crypto presale is ending soon. The project is presently in stage eight and has raised more than $2.56M. You can get the altcoin at $0.04669 before its presale ends on March 31.

After March 31, you have seven days to claim your tokens and bonuses. Then, Uniswap listing follows before DeepSnitch AI enters other exchanges. Afterwards, price discovery begins, which may send the DeepSnitch AI price up the charts.

https://youtu.be/jVCQ30HIJj8

2. Venice Token price prediction

The Venice Token may reclaim the $7.00 level within the next few days, provided that the buying pressure increases. As of March 25, the Venice Token was trading at $6.73. Its value has risen by 22.2% in the weekly timeframe. This rally is an indication that bullish momentum is high.

In addition, technical indicators such as the RSI and MACD favor an increase. In the meantime, an analyst known as Crypto Charts in a recent tweet pointed out that VVV has already broken out of a bullish pennant and is soon to test a major trendline. If successful, the analyst said the Venice Token price could rally to $10.50.

3. Siren: Price increase as future interest pumps 135%

Siren is one of the best performers in the market this week. CoinGecko shows the Siren crypto price has skyrocketed by 159.5% on the weekly chart. There are also gains of 692.2% on the monthly timeframe and 2828.9% on the yearly chart.

While no news update or upgrade is fueling the demand, CoinGlass data indicates that Siren’s future interest has increased by 135.15% on March 25. This increase signals huge demand on the futures market.

In terms of price movement, Siren was trading at $2.18 on March 24. It is 39% below its all-time high of $3.61. While many have attributed the price growth to market manipulation, others say the Siren price could soar to $5.00 soon after returning to the accumulation zone from which it started its recent rally.

Conclusion

As the official crypto launch countdown ticks closer to zero, the opportunity to secure DeepSnitch AI at its discounted price of $0.04669 is about to shut down. DeepSnitch AI has proven it is not just another roadmap-dependent concept; it is a live, automated intelligence ecosystem that global traders are already adopting to access more market insights and make better decisions.

To get access to these AI agents and 100X your portfolio, you might want to take advantage of the DeepSnitch AI presale. Moreover, you are getting the DSNT coin at a very good price and can resell it after the price increases after the exchange launch.

Visit the official website for more information, and join X and Telegram for community updates.

FAQs

1. Is DeepSnitch AI considered the best crypto before launch for 2026?

Many view it as the best crypto before launch because of its presale success. The project has raised over $2.56M and shipped a functional product before its exchange debut. Currently, the crypto launch countdown has begun, and you have less than 7 days to join the presale for a potential 100X return.

2. How does DeepSnitch AI help users find an edge in a volatile market?

Traders use the platform’s live AI agents to scan smart contracts, track whale movements, and verify on-chain data in real-time. With its crypto launch countdown less than 7 days away, you could get the DSNT coin today and be ready for a potential 100X pump.

3. Why is everyone rushing to DeepSnitch AI ahead of the March 31 deadline?

Investors are rushing to DeepSnitch AI to secure their positions. This is because the project’s crypto presale is ending soon. Once the timer hits zero, the token will transition directly to public markets. So, your best chance is to get the DeepSnitch AI coin during the presale, as prices could skyrocket by 100X after the deadline.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments carry risk, including total loss of capital.

All market analysis and token data are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial advice. Readers should conduct independent research and consult licensed advisors before investing.

Crypto Press Release Distribution by BTCPressWire.com