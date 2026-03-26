New App Helps Crypto Users Prepare Source-of-Funds and Wallet Verification Reports

Vaduz, Liechtenstein — Banks freeze crypto. Exchanges block withdrawals. Now anyone can prove you’re clean with a simple, blockchain-verified solution.

Cibex AG today launches CryptoPass — the mobile app powered by patented KYW™ Technology that performs a fast unhosted wallet AML check, proves crypto ownership on-chain, and instantly generates a professional self-hosted wallet compliance certificate that banks, exchanges, and tax authorities can use for Source of Funds verification.

No card. No KYC upfront. Free basic check in just 2 minutes.

Upgrade to the full KYW™ certificate only when you need it — from just €10 per wallet.

How CryptoPass works:

1) Connect your wallet safely via Satoshi Test (Bitcoin & most chains) or WalletConnect (Ethereum & EVM chains) — your private keys never leave your device.

2) Run the check — receive your KYW score (0–100), full AML/KYT risk report, and sanctions screening.

3) Get your tamper-proof blockchain-verified PDF certificate with embedded hash and QR code.

4) Share it instantly when banks, exchanges, or tax authorities request proof.

Perfect for real-world situations:

An exchange holds your withdrawal

Bank delays your deposit

P2P buyer requests compliance documents

Tax office asks for source of funds documentation

Users report that having a CryptoPass KYW certificate ready helps make verification processes with exchanges and banks smoother and faster.

Why users love CryptoPass

Free forever for basic checks

Pay only when you need the full detailed certificate

100 % control of your private keys at all times

Supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB Chain, TRON & 570+ wallets

Operated by Liechtenstein-registered Cibex AG

Blockchain-verified certificates that support FATF, MiCA & 5AMLD compliance

An independent legal opinion by Dr. Stephan Ochsner (former CEO of the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority) confirms that the CryptoPass Report provides added value for clarifying Source of Funds and ownership of unhosted wallets.

CryptoPass is available right now — free to download.

Download for iOS:https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cryptopass/id6446356149…

Download for Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cryptopass.dev

Website: https://cryptopass.com

About Cibex AG

Cibex AG is a Liechtenstein-based company building user-first blockchain compliance tools. CryptoPass puts the power back in your hands — simple, private, and proven.