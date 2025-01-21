KUN confirmed as Primary Exhibition Sponsor of Hong Kong Web3 Festival

Hong Kong, China, 21st January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, As a global pioneer in the payments industry, KUN is proud to participate as a sponsor at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2025, joining Web3 users, industry leaders, and technology experts from around the world to discuss the future of blockchain technology and digital payments. As a sponsor for the second consecutive year, we look forward to sharing KUN’s practical experience and innovative achievements in Web2+Web3 cross-border payment solutions. We are also eager to engage with partners from various sectors to explore new opportunities that empower the global economy.
KUN (KUN.global) is an innovative digital payment technology company based in Hong Kong and Singapore, built on Web2+Web3 payment licenses and compliance systems. Its business spans emerging markets in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The company primarily provides secure, convenient, and efficient one-stop digital payment solutions for enterprises and individual clients in cross-border trade, overseas services, and the Web3 industry. KUN is dedicated to building the next-generation global digital payment network for the future.
The Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2025 has gained significant momentum with KUN confirmed as the Primary Exhibition Sponsor. This premier blockchain and Web3-focused event is expected to attract over 10,000 participants, including leading tech innovators, investors, developers, government representatives, regulators, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals from across the globe.
KUN, a pioneering force in blockchain technology and decentralized solutions, aims to leverage this sponsorship to showcase its significant contributions to the Web3 ecosystem. As the Primary Exhibition Sponsor, KUN will lead engaging showcases, interactive workshops, and panel discussions focusing on the latest advancements in decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, metaverse technology, blockchain scalability, and artificial intelligence. This partnership underscores KUN’s commitment to driving innovation, supporting emerging projects, and fostering collaboration within the global Web3 community.
The Hong Kong Web3 Festival will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, bringing together over 200 industry leaders and 150 exhibiting companies. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest technologies, network with top professionals, and gain valuable insights into the trends shaping the future of blockchain and decentralized internet applications.
The event will also serve as a dynamic platform for startups and established enterprises to showcase their innovations, connect with potential investors, and discuss key themes such as blockchain regulation, sustainability, cross-border adoption, and mainstream integration.
With KUN’s active involvement, the festival is set to become a hub of groundbreaking ideas, exciting opportunities, and meaningful global connections, further cementing Hong Kong’s position as a global leader in Web3 and blockchain innovation. For more information, visit the official event website or follow the festival on social media.
KUN has developed three core product lines:
KUN.crypto: The Stablecoin Payment and Management Platform
PayX: The One-Stop Payment Service Provider for Emerging Markets
K-Card: Your Reliable Card Solutions Partner
KUN depends on technological innovation and compliance, empowering businesses to tackle the challenges of cross-border payments and digital asset management while driving the healthy development of the industry.
We look forward to seeing you at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2025 and embarking together on an exciting journey toward the future of Web3!