IT Audit Services Companies in the UK: A Practical Overview and Selection Guide

If you’re looking into IT audit services in the UK, this guide is here to give you a clear, no-nonsense starting point. We’re not putting together a strict ranking or a “top list” – instead, this is a practical overview of companies that deliver these specialised services, so you can see who’s out there and what they actually bring to the table.
UK companies in this space vary quite a bit: some are larger players with broad risk and assurance teams, while others focus more narrowly on technology controls, cybersecurity, and compliance. They serve everyone from mid-sized businesses needing straightforward assurance to larger organisations managing complex digital environments.
The goal here is simple – give you context on who these companies are, the types of clients they typically support, and their main strengths in areas like cybersecurity frameworks, data protection, IT governance, access controls, business continuity, and third-party risk. By the end, you’ll have a better sense of how to compare them and move forward with the right partner for your specific situation.
Acumon
Acumon is a UK-based chartered accountants company and registered audit firm offering risk and tech assurance services, including IT risk audit and assurance. The company serves clients across the UK, with a focus on businesses in London, the Midlands including Birmingham, and international groups. It provides tailored assurance solutions for CFOs and Finance Directors managing technology risks in various sectors.
Acumon delivers its IT risk services in line with UK regulatory requirements such as GDPR and data protection standards. The approach supports business priorities around cybersecurity, system reliability, and compliance in dynamic markets like the Midlands. The team emphasises independent assessments to address technology-related challenges faced by growing UK organisations.
Acumon conducts IT Risk Audit and Assurance through comprehensive, independent evaluations of technology environments. The service covers key areas to identify risks and control weaknesses. It provides actionable insights to strengthen governance, protect data, and enhance overall resilience in IT operations.
IT Risk Capabilities:
Acumon provides IT risk audit and assurance across a range of organisational needs and sectors.
These include:
- Mid-sized UK businesses managing digital growth
- Larger organisations with complex technology environments
- Companies requiring GDPR and data protection focus
- Entities needing cybersecurity and access control reviews
- Businesses assessing business continuity arrangements
- Organisations evaluating third-party IT risks
Service engagements are led by experienced professionals with direct involvement throughout.
Regulatory and Expertise Alignment:
Acumon operates as a registered audit firm with UK-based teams qualified in audit and technology risk.
Key aspects include:
- UK regulatory compliance focus (e.g., GDPR)
- Deep technical and audit expertise
- Cross-sector IT risk experience
- Flexible engagement models
- Rapid project mobilisation
These elements enable the company to support UK organisations with technology risk assurance.
Core IT Risk Services:
In addition to IT risk audit and assurance, Acumon provides related technology risk support.
These include:
- IT audit services in UK
- IT Risk Audit and Assurance
- Cybersecurity frameworks and controls
- Data protection and GDPR compliance
- IT governance and strategic alignment
- System access controls and security
- Business continuity and disaster recovery
- Third-party IT risk management
Assurance work often involves discussions with finance leaders on technology risks and control effectiveness.
Supporting Organisations with Technology Risks:
Many organisations face increasing technology risks as they grow and adopt digital tools.
Acumon works with businesses that are:
- Strengthening cybersecurity and data protections
- Aligning IT with business strategy
- Managing third-party and continuity risks
- Meeting UK regulatory expectations
Early engagement helps ensure technology controls are robust and risks are managed effectively.
Contact Information:
- Website: acumon.com
- Phone: 020 8567 3451
- Email: mail@acumon.com
- Address: 1-2 Craven Road, Ealing, London, W5 2UA, UK
TIAA
TIAA offers IT audit services through a dedicated team of ICT specialists who focus on digital systems and emerging risks. The company provides detailed audits with root cause analysis, testing, and review to give assurance on information confidentiality, integrity, and availability. Specialist support covers data protection, privacy, and compliance with regulatory standards.
Services include assessments of digital strategy, transformation projects, and operational risks in technology environments. The team handles cybersecurity, cyber resilience, cloud technologies, and IoT-related concerns. Audits extend to network infrastructure, software applications, databases, and business continuity strategies. TIAA also supports GDPR compliance under the Data Protection Act 2018 and offers guidance on disaster recovery planning. The approach acts as a trusted third-party expert for focused reviews and incident response in data breaches.
Key Highlights:
- Dedicated ICT specialist team
- Rigorous root cause analysis
- Specialist IT governance focus
- Data protection and privacy expertise
- Cyber and digital forensics support
- Compliance with regulatory standards
Services:
- Cybersecurity and cyber resilience
- Cloud technologies audits
- Data protection and GDPR compliance
- Network infrastructure audits
- Business continuity and disaster recovery
- Software application and database audits
- Digital transformation assurance
Protiviti UK
Protiviti UK delivers technology audit services within its internal audit framework, concentrating on IT risks, governance, and compliance. The company uses specialist teams to identify, assess, and mitigate key technology risks while providing objective assurance. Services incorporate data analytics for anomaly detection and continuous monitoring in technology environments.
Coverage includes technology governance, IT general controls, application controls, and identity and access management. Audits assess data integrity, cyber resilience, and alignment with regulatory expectations in the UK. The approach draws on deep technical expertise and industry knowledge to support risk-based reviews. Protiviti UK emphasises innovation in audit methods, including automation and AI-driven analytics for enhanced assurance.
Key Highlights:
- Deep technical and industry expertise
- Risk-based audit approach
- Data analytics for continuous assurance
- Focus on cyber resilience
- Alignment with UK regulations
Services:
- IT general controls assessment
- Application controls review
- Identity and access management
- Cyber resilience audits
- Technology governance evaluation
- Data integrity checks
Netitude
Netitude provides IT audit services that analyse technical infrastructure, security measures, and network performance for businesses. The company delivers reports highlighting robustness, gaps, and recommendations to strengthen operations and achieve compliance. Audits use industry tools and best-practice benchmarking.
The non-intrusive process includes initial discussions, on- and off-site assessments, user feedback, and findings presentation. Coverage spans cybersecurity controls, access mechanisms, backup and disaster recovery, and system standardisation. Netitude focuses on reducing support issues, improving efficiency, and ensuring safeguards meet standards like Cyber Essentials.
Key Highlights:
- Non-intrusive assessment
- Industry-leading tools
- Cyber Essentials compliance support
- Practical improvement recommendations
Services:
- Cybersecurity controls review
- Backup and disaster recovery
- Access control mechanisms
- Network performance analysis
- Systems and applications assessment
- Patch and update status
- Remote access evaluation
Sonar IT
Sonar IT performs IT audit services that take a close look at systems to identify what’s functioning well and where gaps exist. The company examines data security, user access controls, system health, and software compliance issues. Audits use specific tools to quickly spot problems and deliver straightforward reports with practical recommendations.
The service covers endpoint security, patch management, and potential shadow IT risks. It includes checks for policy alignment across the environment. Reports provide clear visibility into the current IT setup. Sonar IT flags issues that could lead to compliance or insurance problems. The approach keeps things simple for smaller to mid-sized organisations. Support extends to fixing identified problems when needed.
Key Highlights:
- Quick issue flagging with tools
- Clear reporting format
- Practical improvement steps
- Focus on data and endpoint security
- Shadow IT detection
Services:
- User access controls review
- Patch levels assessment
- Endpoint security checks
- Data security evaluation
- Software compliance audit
- System health review
Cybersify
Cybersify conducts IT audits that examine and evaluate controls, infrastructure, systems, and processes in detail. The company analyses data and system security alongside compliance with regulatory needs. Audits aim to identify inefficiencies and areas for modernisation in business processes.
Coverage includes governance of technology frameworks, strategic alignment of IT with business objectives, and overall technology robustness. The service reviews talent aspects like skill gaps in the IT team. Audits take place mostly onsite over varying durations based on scope. Findings come with recommendations presented clearly. Cybersify customises each audit to match specific business goals.
Key Highlights:
- Customised audit scope
- Onsite specialist reviews
- Governance and strategy focus
- Talent and resourcing assessment
- Regulatory compliance checks
Services:
- Governance review
- Technology robustness evaluation
- Strategic IT alignment
- Data and system security analysis
- Talent skill gap assessment
- Business process modernisation
Ava Tech
Ava Tech delivers IT audit services through thorough evaluations of systems, controls, and adherence to policies. The company identifies security risks and provides independent verification for critical areas. Audits cover infrastructure configurations, security measures, and third-party dependencies.
The process starts with planning and scoping to map priorities. It moves into risk assessments and detailed execution of security checks. Reports include findings with actionable recommendations. Ava Tech supports ongoing monitoring and implementation after the audit. Coverage extends to business continuity planning and disaster recovery strategies. The service aligns with various compliance standards and frameworks.
Key Highlights:
- Actionable recommendations
- Thorough risk assessment
- Ongoing support post-audit
- Compliance framework alignment
- Third-party dependency review
Services:
- Business continuity planning
- Disaster recovery strategies
- Security controls evaluation
- Access controls assessment
- Cybersecurity framework review
- Governance and policy evaluation
- Incident response review
Cardonet
Cardonet carries out IT audits and comprehensive technology reviews that assess the full setup’s alignment with business plans, including servers, networking, applications, backup processes, and supplier arrangements, with a focus on identifying risks to data availability, integrity, and confidentiality.
The service includes gap analysis across hardware, security, licensing, and disaster recovery elements. It covers telephony systems and stakeholder interactions. Reports offer recommendations to address performance issues and compliance shortfalls. Cardonet conducts manual and automated inspections during discovery. The approach uncovers inefficiencies in asset use. Audits conclude with prioritised suggestions for improvements.
Key Highlights:
- Comprehensive gap analysis
- Holistic technology review
- Supplier and cost assessment
- Security and backup checks
- Actionable recommendations
Services:
- Backup and disaster recovery review
- Networking and security assessment
- Applications and licensing check
- Servers and desktops evaluation
- Telephony systems review
- IT supplier suitability analysis
Deloitte UK
Deloitte UK provides IT and specialised assurance services focused on understanding risks in IT and emerging technologies. The company offers assurance on controls for internal and regulatory purposes. Services cover IT infrastructure, applications, and digital technology environments.
Audits evaluate IT general controls, automated controls, and access mechanisms. The approach includes risk assessments and reviews of design effectiveness. Deloitte UK supports third-party assurance with independent reports on control environments. Coverage extends to cybersecurity risks and compliance requirements. The service uses analytics and automation for control monitoring. It helps build and optimise IT controls frameworks.
Key Highlights:
- Controls evaluation expertise
- Third-party assurance reporting
- Risk assessment focus
- Analytics-driven monitoring
- Framework optimisation support
Services:
- IT general controls review
- Automated controls assessment
- Third-party assurance services
- Cyber risk evaluation
- Access and segregation assurance
- IT risk management support
Grant Thornton UK
Grant Thornton UK includes technology risk services within its internal audit offerings, with a partner focused on technology risk. The company addresses board oversight of technology risks and updates related to governance codes. Services cover management of third-party risks to limit potential financial and reputational impacts.
The approach involves assessing key technology risk priorities in line with regulatory developments. Audits evaluate controls around emerging technology areas. Coverage includes third-party arrangements and their associated risks. The service supports organisations in maintaining appropriate oversight of technology-related matters. It draws on specialist input for technology-specific risk reviews.
Key Highlights:
- Technology risk specialist partner
- Board-level technology oversight focus
- Third-party risk management
- Alignment with governance codes
Services:
- Third-party risk assessment
- Technology risk trend evaluation
- IT governance oversight review
- Cyber governance code compliance
Moore Kingston Smith
Moore Kingston Smith offers technology and compliance risk advisory with a strong emphasis on cyber security and data protection. The company conducts assessments to strengthen cyber resilience and evidence controls. Services include penetration testing, threat assessments, and governance frameworks for cyber risks.
Coverage extends to data protection audits and ongoing compliance with UK and international obligations. The team supports privacy by design and cross-border data transfer guidance. Audits review incident response readiness and protection of critical assets. Moore Kingston Smith works with boards and IT leaders on regulatory alignment. The service builds resilience across various organisation types.
Key Highlights:
- Cyber resilience strengthening
- Data protection audits
- Incident response readiness
- Governance framework support
- Privacy by design guidance
Services:
- Penetration testing
- Threat assessments
- Data protection audits
- Cyber governance frameworks
- Incident response planning
- Cross-border data transfer review
The Final Step
The Final Step carries out IT audits for businesses in London and Greater London, focusing on strategic and technical reviews of current IT setups. The company provides high-level assessments of security, infrastructure, processes, and overall IT maturity. Audits rank priorities to highlight critical issues clearly.
The process starts with understanding the existing IT position through benchmarking against peers. It includes examination of access management, data backup, recovery processes, and cybersecurity posture. Reports feature findings, root causes, and prioritised recommendations with roadmaps. The service supports transitions between IT providers without obligation. Audits align with frameworks like GDPR and ISO 27001 for practical guidance.
Key Highlights:
- High-level IT maturity assessment
- Prioritised issue ranking
- Benchmarking against peers
- No-obligation audits
- Plain-language reporting
Services:
- Cybersecurity risk assessment
- Access management review
- Data backup and recovery check
- IT general controls evaluation
- Infrastructure maturity review
- Change management assessment
Serveline
Serveline provides IT audit and compliance services as part of managed security offerings for UK businesses. The company reviews controls and processes to ensure adherence to security standards. Audits identify gaps in technology environments and suggest improvements.
Coverage focuses on security configurations, compliance requirements, and risk areas in IT systems. The service supports ongoing monitoring and alignment with regulatory expectations. It examines infrastructure elements tied to security and compliance. Serveline delivers assessments that help maintain robust protections.
Key Highlights:
- Security configuration review
- Compliance alignment support
- Gap identification focus
- Ongoing monitoring assistance
Services:
- IT controls assessment
- Security standards review
- Compliance gap analysis
- Infrastructure security check
Ghost Enterprises
Ghost Enterprises offers IT security audits as part of its managed IT services in London, examining security aspects of technology setups to identify protections, weaknesses, and risks in infrastructure and controls.
The service delivers evaluations based on standard practices for risk identification. Reports include findings relevant to the organisation’s overall security posture. Ghost Enterprises helps businesses gain a clearer understanding of their current IT security position. Audits focus on key areas within infrastructure and controls to highlight potential vulnerabilities. The approach supports organisations in addressing identified risks effectively.
Key Highlights:
- Security posture evaluation
- Infrastructure security focus
- Risk identification support
Services:
- Cybersecurity controls review
- Access security assessment
- System protection check
IT Support UK
IT Support UK conducts IT audits that include vulnerability scanning and compliance checks for businesses in London. The company reviews infrastructure, networks, access management, and data protection measures. Audits combine remote and on-site assessments to evaluate configurations and risks.
Coverage includes servers, cloud platforms, user identity processes, backup procedures, and policy enforcement. The service identifies misconfigurations, weak segmentation, and human error risks. Reports present prioritised findings in plain language with action plans. IT Support UK supports remediation and re-audits as needed. The approach aligns with standards like UK GDPR, Cyber Essentials, and ISO 27001.
Key Highlights:
- Vulnerability scanning tools
- Plain-language action plans
- On-site and remote review
- Remediation support
- Sector-specific alignment
Services:
- Network infrastructure review
- User access and identity management
- Data protection and encryption check
- Backup and disaster recovery testing
- Policies and procedures evaluation
- Vulnerability risk analysis
Conclusion
Choosing the right IT audit services company in the UK comes down to a few practical factors: the size of your organisation, the sector you operate in, how mature your current IT processes are, and any specific regulatory pressures you face. Some companies take a broader, integrated approach to technology risks and controls, while others focus more narrowly on particular areas like cybersecurity frameworks, access management, or third-party risks.
This guide simply lays out who’s active in the space and what each one actually covers, so you can compare them side by side without the usual hype. The right partner delivers independent assurance and practical steps to reduce risks and support resilience – nothing more, nothing less.
Ultimately, the best fit depends on what your business needs right now and how you want to approach technology risk management going forward. Take the time to match the service scope to your priorities, and you’ll end up with clearer visibility and stronger controls.