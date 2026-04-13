IT Audit Services Companies in the UK: A Practical Overview and Selection Guide

If you’re looking into IT audit services in the UK, this guide is here to give you a clear, no-nonsense starting point. We’re not putting together a strict ranking or a “top list” – instead, this is a practical overview of companies that deliver these specialised services, so you can see who’s out there and what they actually bring to the table.

UK companies in this space vary quite a bit: some are larger players with broad risk and assurance teams, while others focus more narrowly on technology controls, cybersecurity, and compliance. They serve everyone from mid-sized businesses needing straightforward assurance to larger organisations managing complex digital environments.

The goal here is simple – give you context on who these companies are, the types of clients they typically support, and their main strengths in areas like cybersecurity frameworks, data protection, IT governance, access controls, business continuity, and third-party risk. By the end, you’ll have a better sense of how to compare them and move forward with the right partner for your specific situation.

Acumon

Acumon is a UK-based chartered accountants company and registered audit firm offering risk and tech assurance services, including IT risk audit and assurance. The company serves clients across the UK, with a focus on businesses in London, the Midlands including Birmingham, and international groups. It provides tailored assurance solutions for CFOs and Finance Directors managing technology risks in various sectors.

Acumon delivers its IT risk services in line with UK regulatory requirements such as GDPR and data protection standards. The approach supports business priorities around cybersecurity, system reliability, and compliance in dynamic markets like the Midlands. The team emphasises independent assessments to address technology-related challenges faced by growing UK organisations.

Acumon conducts IT Risk Audit and Assurance through comprehensive, independent evaluations of technology environments. The service covers key areas to identify risks and control weaknesses. It provides actionable insights to strengthen governance, protect data, and enhance overall resilience in IT operations.

IT Risk Capabilities:

Acumon provides IT risk audit and assurance across a range of organisational needs and sectors.

These include:

Mid-sized UK businesses managing digital growth

Larger organisations with complex technology environments

Companies requiring GDPR and data protection focus

Entities needing cybersecurity and access control reviews

Businesses assessing business continuity arrangements

Organisations evaluating third-party IT risks

Service engagements are led by experienced professionals with direct involvement throughout.

Regulatory and Expertise Alignment:

Acumon operates as a registered audit firm with UK-based teams qualified in audit and technology risk.

Key aspects include:

UK regulatory compliance focus (e.g., GDPR)

Deep technical and audit expertise

Cross-sector IT risk experience

Flexible engagement models

Rapid project mobilisation

These elements enable the company to support UK organisations with technology risk assurance.

Core IT Risk Services:

In addition to IT risk audit and assurance, Acumon provides related technology risk support.

These include:

IT audit services in UK

IT Risk Audit and Assurance

Cybersecurity frameworks and controls

Data protection and GDPR compliance

IT governance and strategic alignment

System access controls and security

Business continuity and disaster recovery

Third-party IT risk management

Assurance work often involves discussions with finance leaders on technology risks and control effectiveness.

Supporting Organisations with Technology Risks:

Many organisations face increasing technology risks as they grow and adopt digital tools.

Acumon works with businesses that are:

Strengthening cybersecurity and data protections

Aligning IT with business strategy

Managing third-party and continuity risks

Meeting UK regulatory expectations

Early engagement helps ensure technology controls are robust and risks are managed effectively.

Contact Information:

Website: acumon.com

Phone: 020 8567 3451

Email: mail@acumon.com

Address: 1-2 Craven Road, Ealing, London, W5 2UA, UK

TIAA

TIAA offers IT audit services through a dedicated team of ICT specialists who focus on digital systems and emerging risks. The company provides detailed audits with root cause analysis, testing, and review to give assurance on information confidentiality, integrity, and availability. Specialist support covers data protection, privacy, and compliance with regulatory standards.

Services include assessments of digital strategy, transformation projects, and operational risks in technology environments. The team handles cybersecurity, cyber resilience, cloud technologies, and IoT-related concerns. Audits extend to network infrastructure, software applications, databases, and business continuity strategies. TIAA also supports GDPR compliance under the Data Protection Act 2018 and offers guidance on disaster recovery planning. The approach acts as a trusted third-party expert for focused reviews and incident response in data breaches.

Key Highlights:

Dedicated ICT specialist team

Rigorous root cause analysis

Specialist IT governance focus

Data protection and privacy expertise

Cyber and digital forensics support

Compliance with regulatory standards

Services:

Cybersecurity and cyber resilience

Cloud technologies audits

Data protection and GDPR compliance

Network infrastructure audits

Business continuity and disaster recovery

Software application and database audits

Digital transformation assurance

Protiviti UK

Protiviti UK delivers technology audit services within its internal audit framework, concentrating on IT risks, governance, and compliance. The company uses specialist teams to identify, assess, and mitigate key technology risks while providing objective assurance. Services incorporate data analytics for anomaly detection and continuous monitoring in technology environments.

Coverage includes technology governance, IT general controls, application controls, and identity and access management. Audits assess data integrity, cyber resilience, and alignment with regulatory expectations in the UK. The approach draws on deep technical expertise and industry knowledge to support risk-based reviews. Protiviti UK emphasises innovation in audit methods, including automation and AI-driven analytics for enhanced assurance.

Key Highlights:

Deep technical and industry expertise

Risk-based audit approach

Data analytics for continuous assurance

Focus on cyber resilience

Alignment with UK regulations

Services:

IT general controls assessment

Application controls review

Identity and access management

Cyber resilience audits

Technology governance evaluation

Data integrity checks

Netitude

Netitude provides IT audit services that analyse technical infrastructure, security measures, and network performance for businesses. The company delivers reports highlighting robustness, gaps, and recommendations to strengthen operations and achieve compliance. Audits use industry tools and best-practice benchmarking.

The non-intrusive process includes initial discussions, on- and off-site assessments, user feedback, and findings presentation. Coverage spans cybersecurity controls, access mechanisms, backup and disaster recovery, and system standardisation. Netitude focuses on reducing support issues, improving efficiency, and ensuring safeguards meet standards like Cyber Essentials.

Key Highlights:

Non-intrusive assessment

Industry-leading tools

Cyber Essentials compliance support

Practical improvement recommendations

Services:

Cybersecurity controls review

Backup and disaster recovery

Access control mechanisms

Network performance analysis

Systems and applications assessment

Patch and update status

Remote access evaluation

Sonar IT

Sonar IT performs IT audit services that take a close look at systems to identify what’s functioning well and where gaps exist. The company examines data security, user access controls, system health, and software compliance issues. Audits use specific tools to quickly spot problems and deliver straightforward reports with practical recommendations.

The service covers endpoint security, patch management, and potential shadow IT risks. It includes checks for policy alignment across the environment. Reports provide clear visibility into the current IT setup. Sonar IT flags issues that could lead to compliance or insurance problems. The approach keeps things simple for smaller to mid-sized organisations. Support extends to fixing identified problems when needed.

Key Highlights:

Quick issue flagging with tools

Clear reporting format

Practical improvement steps

Focus on data and endpoint security

Shadow IT detection

Services:

User access controls review

Patch levels assessment

Endpoint security checks

Data security evaluation

Software compliance audit

System health review

Cybersify

Cybersify conducts IT audits that examine and evaluate controls, infrastructure, systems, and processes in detail. The company analyses data and system security alongside compliance with regulatory needs. Audits aim to identify inefficiencies and areas for modernisation in business processes.

Coverage includes governance of technology frameworks, strategic alignment of IT with business objectives, and overall technology robustness. The service reviews talent aspects like skill gaps in the IT team. Audits take place mostly onsite over varying durations based on scope. Findings come with recommendations presented clearly. Cybersify customises each audit to match specific business goals.

Key Highlights:

Customised audit scope

Onsite specialist reviews

Governance and strategy focus

Talent and resourcing assessment

Regulatory compliance checks

Services:

Governance review

Technology robustness evaluation

Strategic IT alignment

Data and system security analysis

Talent skill gap assessment

Business process modernisation

Ava Tech

Ava Tech delivers IT audit services through thorough evaluations of systems, controls, and adherence to policies. The company identifies security risks and provides independent verification for critical areas. Audits cover infrastructure configurations, security measures, and third-party dependencies.

The process starts with planning and scoping to map priorities. It moves into risk assessments and detailed execution of security checks. Reports include findings with actionable recommendations. Ava Tech supports ongoing monitoring and implementation after the audit. Coverage extends to business continuity planning and disaster recovery strategies. The service aligns with various compliance standards and frameworks.

Key Highlights:

Actionable recommendations

Thorough risk assessment

Ongoing support post-audit

Compliance framework alignment

Third-party dependency review

Services:

Business continuity planning

Disaster recovery strategies

Security controls evaluation

Access controls assessment

Cybersecurity framework review

Governance and policy evaluation

Incident response review

Cardonet

Cardonet carries out IT audits and comprehensive technology reviews that assess the full setup’s alignment with business plans, including servers, networking, applications, backup processes, and supplier arrangements, with a focus on identifying risks to data availability, integrity, and confidentiality.

The service includes gap analysis across hardware, security, licensing, and disaster recovery elements. It covers telephony systems and stakeholder interactions. Reports offer recommendations to address performance issues and compliance shortfalls. Cardonet conducts manual and automated inspections during discovery. The approach uncovers inefficiencies in asset use. Audits conclude with prioritised suggestions for improvements.

Key Highlights:

Comprehensive gap analysis

Holistic technology review

Supplier and cost assessment

Security and backup checks

Actionable recommendations

Services:

Backup and disaster recovery review

Networking and security assessment

Applications and licensing check

Servers and desktops evaluation

Telephony systems review

IT supplier suitability analysis

Deloitte UK

Deloitte UK provides IT and specialised assurance services focused on understanding risks in IT and emerging technologies. The company offers assurance on controls for internal and regulatory purposes. Services cover IT infrastructure, applications, and digital technology environments.

Audits evaluate IT general controls, automated controls, and access mechanisms. The approach includes risk assessments and reviews of design effectiveness. Deloitte UK supports third-party assurance with independent reports on control environments. Coverage extends to cybersecurity risks and compliance requirements. The service uses analytics and automation for control monitoring. It helps build and optimise IT controls frameworks.

Key Highlights:

Controls evaluation expertise

Third-party assurance reporting

Risk assessment focus

Analytics-driven monitoring

Framework optimisation support

Services:

IT general controls review

Automated controls assessment

Third-party assurance services

Cyber risk evaluation

Access and segregation assurance

IT risk management support

Grant Thornton UK

Grant Thornton UK includes technology risk services within its internal audit offerings, with a partner focused on technology risk. The company addresses board oversight of technology risks and updates related to governance codes. Services cover management of third-party risks to limit potential financial and reputational impacts.

The approach involves assessing key technology risk priorities in line with regulatory developments. Audits evaluate controls around emerging technology areas. Coverage includes third-party arrangements and their associated risks. The service supports organisations in maintaining appropriate oversight of technology-related matters. It draws on specialist input for technology-specific risk reviews.

Key Highlights:

Technology risk specialist partner

Board-level technology oversight focus

Third-party risk management

Alignment with governance codes

Services:

Third-party risk assessment

Technology risk trend evaluation

IT governance oversight review

Cyber governance code compliance

Moore Kingston Smith

Moore Kingston Smith offers technology and compliance risk advisory with a strong emphasis on cyber security and data protection. The company conducts assessments to strengthen cyber resilience and evidence controls. Services include penetration testing, threat assessments, and governance frameworks for cyber risks.

Coverage extends to data protection audits and ongoing compliance with UK and international obligations. The team supports privacy by design and cross-border data transfer guidance. Audits review incident response readiness and protection of critical assets. Moore Kingston Smith works with boards and IT leaders on regulatory alignment. The service builds resilience across various organisation types.

Key Highlights:

Cyber resilience strengthening

Data protection audits

Incident response readiness

Governance framework support

Privacy by design guidance

Services:

Penetration testing

Threat assessments

Data protection audits

Cyber governance frameworks

Incident response planning

Cross-border data transfer review

The Final Step

The Final Step carries out IT audits for businesses in London and Greater London, focusing on strategic and technical reviews of current IT setups. The company provides high-level assessments of security, infrastructure, processes, and overall IT maturity. Audits rank priorities to highlight critical issues clearly.

The process starts with understanding the existing IT position through benchmarking against peers. It includes examination of access management, data backup, recovery processes, and cybersecurity posture. Reports feature findings, root causes, and prioritised recommendations with roadmaps. The service supports transitions between IT providers without obligation. Audits align with frameworks like GDPR and ISO 27001 for practical guidance.

Key Highlights:

High-level IT maturity assessment

Prioritised issue ranking

Benchmarking against peers

No-obligation audits

Plain-language reporting

Services:

Cybersecurity risk assessment

Access management review

Data backup and recovery check

IT general controls evaluation

Infrastructure maturity review

Change management assessment

Serveline

Serveline provides IT audit and compliance services as part of managed security offerings for UK businesses. The company reviews controls and processes to ensure adherence to security standards. Audits identify gaps in technology environments and suggest improvements.

Coverage focuses on security configurations, compliance requirements, and risk areas in IT systems. The service supports ongoing monitoring and alignment with regulatory expectations. It examines infrastructure elements tied to security and compliance. Serveline delivers assessments that help maintain robust protections.

Key Highlights:

Security configuration review

Compliance alignment support

Gap identification focus

Ongoing monitoring assistance

Services:

IT controls assessment

Security standards review

Compliance gap analysis

Infrastructure security check

Ghost Enterprises

Ghost Enterprises offers IT security audits as part of its managed IT services in London, examining security aspects of technology setups to identify protections, weaknesses, and risks in infrastructure and controls.

The service delivers evaluations based on standard practices for risk identification. Reports include findings relevant to the organisation’s overall security posture. Ghost Enterprises helps businesses gain a clearer understanding of their current IT security position. Audits focus on key areas within infrastructure and controls to highlight potential vulnerabilities. The approach supports organisations in addressing identified risks effectively.

Key Highlights:

Security posture evaluation

Infrastructure security focus

Risk identification support

Services:

Cybersecurity controls review

Access security assessment

System protection check

IT Support UK

IT Support UK conducts IT audits that include vulnerability scanning and compliance checks for businesses in London. The company reviews infrastructure, networks, access management, and data protection measures. Audits combine remote and on-site assessments to evaluate configurations and risks.

Coverage includes servers, cloud platforms, user identity processes, backup procedures, and policy enforcement. The service identifies misconfigurations, weak segmentation, and human error risks. Reports present prioritised findings in plain language with action plans. IT Support UK supports remediation and re-audits as needed. The approach aligns with standards like UK GDPR, Cyber Essentials, and ISO 27001.

Key Highlights:

Vulnerability scanning tools

Plain-language action plans

On-site and remote review

Remediation support

Sector-specific alignment

Services:

Network infrastructure review

User access and identity management

Data protection and encryption check

Backup and disaster recovery testing

Policies and procedures evaluation

Vulnerability risk analysis

Conclusion

Choosing the right IT audit services company in the UK comes down to a few practical factors: the size of your organisation, the sector you operate in, how mature your current IT processes are, and any specific regulatory pressures you face. Some companies take a broader, integrated approach to technology risks and controls, while others focus more narrowly on particular areas like cybersecurity frameworks, access management, or third-party risks.

This guide simply lays out who’s active in the space and what each one actually covers, so you can compare them side by side without the usual hype. The right partner delivers independent assurance and practical steps to reduce risks and support resilience – nothing more, nothing less.

Ultimately, the best fit depends on what your business needs right now and how you want to approach technology risk management going forward. Take the time to match the service scope to your priorities, and you’ll end up with clearer visibility and stronger controls.