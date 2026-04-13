This is your practical guide to IT audit services companies in or serving Birmingham. It’s not a strict ranking, top list, or head-to-head comparison – just a straightforward overview to help you see who’s active in the area and what they actually focus on. Companies here vary widely: some are larger outfits with broad technology and risk capabilities, others are narrower specialists who go deep into specific areas like cybersecurity, data protection, or IT controls. Most work with businesses of all sizes – from local Birmingham operations right through to companies with international footprints – and help with things like evaluating cybersecurity frameworks, checking GDPR compliance, reviewing IT governance and access controls, planning business continuity, and handling third-party IT risks. The aim is simple: give you enough neutral context to understand the options, recognise which strengths might fit your needs, and decide who’s worth contacting first.
Acumon
Acumon is a UK-based chartered accountancy company providing specialist IT risk audit and assurance services to businesses across the United Kingdom. The company works with organisations ranging from growing limited companies and charities through to larger corporate groups and international subsidiaries that rely on technology for operations. IT risk engagements are delivered with a focus on independent assessment and supported by professionals who combine audit and technical expertise. Acumon holds registration as a regulated audit firm, which underpins its approach to delivering objective assurance in technology risk areas. This registration subjects the company to oversight that ensures consistent quality in assurance work. In addition to its UK base, Acumon serves clients nationwide, including those in Birmingham and the Midlands, where technology risks intersect with local business needs. Many Birmingham-area organisations operate in sectors such as professional services, manufacturing, technology, and not-for-profits, where digital systems, data protection, and cybersecurity are increasingly important. Coordinating IT risk work for these clients requires understanding of UK regulatory frameworks and practical technology environments. Acumon works with CFOs and Finance Directors to provide technology risk assurance while helping organisations strengthen controls, governance, and resilience as technology use grows.
IT Risk Audit Capabilities:
Acumon provides IT risk audit and assurance across a wide range of organisational structures and sectors. These include:
- UK limited companies and corporate groups
- Charities and not-for-profit organisations
- International group subsidiaries
- Businesses with increasing technology dependencies
- Organisations subject to GDPR and cybersecurity requirements
- Finance leaders needing objective technology risk insights
IT risk engagements are typically led by professionals with deep technical and audit experience throughout the process.
Delivery Strengths and Registrations:
Acumon holds several registrations and strengths that enable it to support organisations with technology risk needs. These include:
- UK statutory audit firm registration
- Fully UK-based professional team
- HMRC-experienced tax and assurance staff
- Specialised Risk & Tech Assurance practice
- Flexible engagement models
- Rapid project mobilisation capability
These elements allow the company to deliver IT risk services to clients across the UK, including Birmingham-based organisations.
Core IT Risk Services:
In addition to overall technology risk assessment, Acumon provides a range of specialist services that support technology governance and risk management. These include:
- IT risk audit and assurance
- Cybersecurity frameworks evaluation
- Data protection and GDPR compliance
- IT governance and strategic alignment
- System access controls and security
- Business continuity and disaster recovery planning
- Third-party IT risk management
IT risk work is often delivered alongside discussions with finance leaders regarding technology controls, risk exposure, and assurance needs.
Supporting Organisations with Technology Risks:
Many organisations initially encounter growing technology risks as they expand digital operations and face increasing regulatory and cyber pressures. Acumon works with businesses that are:
- Assessing current cybersecurity and data protection posture
- Reviewing IT governance and control frameworks
- Planning for potential business continuity disruptions
- Managing risks from third-party technology providers
- Needing independent assurance for board or stakeholder reporting
Early engagement with a specialist provider can help align technology risk management with business priorities and regulatory expectations.
Contact Information:
- Website: acumon.com
- Phone: 020 8567 3451
- Email: mail@acumon.com
- Address: 1-2 Craven Road, Ealing, London, W5 2UA, UK
Grant Thornton
Grant Thornton operates from its Birmingham office and provides technology risk services as part of its advisory work. The team focuses on IT assurance to help manage technology risks through targeted projects. This includes support for understanding business needs and addressing key technology risks in various industries.
Professionals deliver assurance over technology risks and advice on improving IT control environments. The approach involves working closely to identify risks and strengthen controls. Services cover a range of technical areas with experienced specialists who act as partners in managing these issues. The Birmingham location supports local clients with access to broader expertise when needed.
Key Highlights:
- IT internal audits available
- Technology risk assurance projects
- Focus on IT controls enhancement
- Cross-industry experience
- Risk management support
Services:
- IT control reviews
- Technology risk assurance
- Cybersecurity assessments
- Internal audit with IT focus
- Controls improvement advice
- Third-party risk
- Data governance maturity
PwC
PwC maintains a large presence in Birmingham with teams handling various assurance and consulting needs. In the technology space, the company addresses cyber security threats and related risks through dedicated services. This includes work on protecting data, managing cyber exposure, and building resilience.
The Birmingham office supports clients with cyber security strategy, advisory, and managed services for ongoing threats. Teams help with detection, protection, response, and recovery from incidents. Emphasis lies on reducing risks while enabling business operations securely. Local specialists draw on wider PwC resources for complex technology challenges.
Key Highlights:
- Cyber security strategy focus
- Managed cyber services
- Threat detection and response
- Resilience building
- Regulatory compliance support
Services:
- Technology risk mitigation
- Cyber security advisory
- Incident response planning
- Data protection measures
- Cyber defence engineering
- Emerging and disruptive technology risk
- Managed cyber operations
KPMG
KPMG’s Birmingham office handles audit and consulting with capabilities in cyber security and technology risk. Specialist teams combine sector knowledge with technology for addressing cyber threats and controls. This includes support for digital transformation while managing associated risks.
The approach covers assessing vulnerabilities, implementing solutions, and monitoring ongoing risks. Professionals provide technology audits, IT control assessments, and governance evaluations. Services extend to emerging technologies and compliance testing in tech contexts. The office serves diverse industries with practical risk-focused support.
Key Highlights:
- Cyber security specialist teams
- Technology risk analysis
- IT control assessments
- Governance and compliance focus
- Sector-specific knowledge
Services:
- IT audits and controls
- Cyber security services
- Technology risk advisory
- Risk mitigation strategies
- Cyber defence and response
- Data privacy and security controls
- Security operations monitoring
Deloitte
Deloitte runs operations from its Birmingham office with emphasis on technology risk and related audit work. Teams assist with assessing technology risks and strengthening controls in business environments. This involves reviews of IT governance and security measures.
Support includes cyber security evaluations and planning for continuity in tech-dependent operations. The focus stays on objective insights for finance leaders dealing with technology challenges. Services help ensure compliance and reduce exposure in digital areas. Local teams connect to broader Deloitte expertise as required.
Key Highlights:
- Technology risk assessments
- Cyber security evaluations
- IT governance reviews
- Control strengthening
- Compliance insights
Services:
- Cyber risk management
- Technology risk advisory
- IT audit support
- Governance alignment
- Business continuity planning
- Third-party risk reviews
- Cyber security evaluations
BDO
BDO offers services from its Birmingham location covering audit and advisory with inclusion of technology elements. The team addresses IT and technology risks within assurance and advisory frameworks. This means looking at controls and risks tied to systems and data.
Work involves reviewing technology aspects in audit processes and providing advisory on related risks. Professionals handle assessments to identify issues in IT environments. The Birmingham setup supports clients with practical approaches to these areas. Services aim at effective management of technology-related challenges.
Key Highlights:
- Technology in audit processes
- IT risk advisory
- Controls assessment
- Advisory on tech risks
Services:
- Technology advisory
- Risk services for IT
- Controls review
- Audit with IT elements
- Cyber considerations
RSM UK
RSM UK has a Birmingham office that handles audit and consulting work with inclusion of risk services. The company addresses technology and cyber risks as part of its broader advisory offerings. This involves assessments focused on IT controls and related exposures in business settings.
Professionals provide support for managing technology risks through targeted reviews and assurance activities. The approach looks at controls in IT environments to help strengthen security and compliance positions. Services draw on specialist knowledge for practical risk handling. The Birmingham base allows local engagement while connecting to wider resources.
Key Highlights:
- Technology risk assessments
- Cyber risk support
- IT controls focus
- Risk advisory elements
Services:
- Technology assurance
- IT risk reviews
- Cyber security advisory
- Controls evaluation
- Risk services
Veritau
Veritau is an independent internal audit provider, mainly serving the UK public sector. They offer specialist expertise in IT audits, including IT risk assurance, technology controls reviews, and cyber security assessments, delivered by CISA-qualified auditors and a dedicated IT audit team.
Services focus on evaluating IT risks, reviewing controls in tech environments, improving IT governance, and managing cyber risks, with practical, risk-based recommendations. Veritau has confirmed engagement in Birmingham, including internal audit support for Birmingham Children’s Trust.
Key Highlights:
- Specialist IT audit and cyber expertise
- CISA-qualified team
- Public sector focus
- IT risk assurance and controls reviews
Services:
- IT risk assurance
- Cyber security audits
- Technology controls assessment
- IT governance reviews
- Internal audit with IT focus
JVR Consultancy
JVR Consultancy serves Birmingham with compliance audits and certification support. The company handles ISO 27001 for information security management. This extends to cyber security standards and sector-specific compliance like NHS IT providers.
Services include guidance on Cyber Essentials Plus and DSPT for data security. Audits cover GDPR aspects and occupational health standards where relevant to IT. The approach customises for regulatory needs in information security. Teams assist with achieving and maintaining certifications. Work targets practical compliance in IT environments.
Key Highlights:
- ISO 27001 audits
- Cyber Essentials support
- GDPR compliance
- DSPT for NHS
- Information security focus
Services:
- Information security audits
- ISO 27001 certification
- Cyber Essentials Plus
- GDPR advisory
- DSPT compliance
Crowe
Crowe maintains a central Birmingham office offering audit and advisory services with technology elements. The company addresses risk and governance in consulting work. This includes cyber security and technology consulting for related risks.
Teams provide support on technology risks through advisory and assurance activities. Services cover cyber security measures and technology governance. The Midlands presence allows local handling of these areas. Professionals connect risk management to business needs. Focus includes strengthening controls in tech contexts.
Key Highlights:
- Cyber security consulting
- Technology advisory
- Risk and governance
- Controls support
Services:
- Technology consulting
- Cyber security services
- Risk advisory
- Governance review
- Technology risk support
PKF Smith Cooper
PKF Smith Cooper has offices in the Midlands, including Birmingham, where it delivers audit and assurance services. The company incorporates considerations for IT environments within its audit processes, particularly under standards like ISA 315 that require understanding technology use in risk assessment. This forms part of broader financial audit work rather than a standalone dedicated IT audit service.
Internal audit offerings evaluate risk management, internal controls, and governance, with some attention to IT-related elements where they intersect with operations. External audits apply risk-based planning that accounts for IT factors in the business environment. The Birmingham office provides local support through its teams for these activities. Professionals address governance and controls in situations involving technology. The focus remains on effective evaluation of operations, including relevant tech aspects as they relate to financial reporting risks.
Key Highlights:
- IT considerations in audits
- Risk-based audit planning
- Internal controls evaluation
- Governance processes review
Services:
- Controls evaluation
- Risk assessment in audits
- IT environment understanding in assurance
- Internal audit
- External audit (with IT considerations)
Conclusion
Choosing an IT audit services company in Birmingham comes down to your business size, industry, how mature your IT processes already are, and any specific regulatory pressures you face. Some companies take a broader, integrated approach to technology risks and controls, while others concentrate on narrow, specialised areas like cybersecurity frameworks or GDPR compliance.
The right partner delivers independent assurance and practical steps to reduce risks and support resilience. This guide simply lays out who’s active in the area and what they focus on, so you can compare options with clear eyes. From there, it’s about reaching out to a few that seem to match your situation and seeing who feels like the best fit for your needs.