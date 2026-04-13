IT Audit Services Companies in Birmingham: Full Overview

This is your practical guide to IT audit services companies in or serving Birmingham. It’s not a strict ranking, top list, or head-to-head comparison – just a straightforward overview to help you see who’s active in the area and what they actually focus on. Companies here vary widely: some are larger outfits with broad technology and risk capabilities, others are narrower specialists who go deep into specific areas like cybersecurity, data protection, or IT controls. Most work with businesses of all sizes – from local Birmingham operations right through to companies with international footprints – and help with things like evaluating cybersecurity frameworks, checking GDPR compliance, reviewing IT governance and access controls, planning business continuity, and handling third-party IT risks. The aim is simple: give you enough neutral context to understand the options, recognise which strengths might fit your needs, and decide who’s worth contacting first.

Acumon

Acumon is a UK-based chartered accountancy company providing specialist IT risk audit and assurance services to businesses across the United Kingdom. The company works with organisations ranging from growing limited companies and charities through to larger corporate groups and international subsidiaries that rely on technology for operations. IT risk engagements are delivered with a focus on independent assessment and supported by professionals who combine audit and technical expertise. Acumon holds registration as a regulated audit firm, which underpins its approach to delivering objective assurance in technology risk areas. This registration subjects the company to oversight that ensures consistent quality in assurance work. In addition to its UK base, Acumon serves clients nationwide, including those in Birmingham and the Midlands, where technology risks intersect with local business needs. Many Birmingham-area organisations operate in sectors such as professional services, manufacturing, technology, and not-for-profits, where digital systems, data protection, and cybersecurity are increasingly important. Coordinating IT risk work for these clients requires understanding of UK regulatory frameworks and practical technology environments. Acumon works with CFOs and Finance Directors to provide technology risk assurance while helping organisations strengthen controls, governance, and resilience as technology use grows.

IT Risk Audit Capabilities:

Acumon provides IT risk audit and assurance across a wide range of organisational structures and sectors. These include:

UK limited companies and corporate groups

Charities and not-for-profit organisations

International group subsidiaries

Businesses with increasing technology dependencies

Organisations subject to GDPR and cybersecurity requirements

Finance leaders needing objective technology risk insights

IT risk engagements are typically led by professionals with deep technical and audit experience throughout the process.

Delivery Strengths and Registrations:

Acumon holds several registrations and strengths that enable it to support organisations with technology risk needs. These include:

UK statutory audit firm registration

Fully UK-based professional team

HMRC-experienced tax and assurance staff

Specialised Risk & Tech Assurance practice

Flexible engagement models

Rapid project mobilisation capability

These elements allow the company to deliver IT risk services to clients across the UK, including Birmingham-based organisations.

Core IT Risk Services:

In addition to overall technology risk assessment, Acumon provides a range of specialist services that support technology governance and risk management. These include:

IT risk audit and assurance

Cybersecurity frameworks evaluation

Data protection and GDPR compliance

IT governance and strategic alignment

System access controls and security

Business continuity and disaster recovery planning

Third-party IT risk management

IT risk work is often delivered alongside discussions with finance leaders regarding technology controls, risk exposure, and assurance needs.

Supporting Organisations with Technology Risks:

Many organisations initially encounter growing technology risks as they expand digital operations and face increasing regulatory and cyber pressures. Acumon works with businesses that are:

Assessing current cybersecurity and data protection posture

Reviewing IT governance and control frameworks

Planning for potential business continuity disruptions

Managing risks from third-party technology providers

Needing independent assurance for board or stakeholder reporting

Early engagement with a specialist provider can help align technology risk management with business priorities and regulatory expectations.

Contact Information:

Website: acumon.com

Phone: 020 8567 3451

Email: mail@acumon.com

Address: 1-2 Craven Road, Ealing, London, W5 2UA, UK

Grant Thornton

Grant Thornton operates from its Birmingham office and provides technology risk services as part of its advisory work. The team focuses on IT assurance to help manage technology risks through targeted projects. This includes support for understanding business needs and addressing key technology risks in various industries.

Professionals deliver assurance over technology risks and advice on improving IT control environments. The approach involves working closely to identify risks and strengthen controls. Services cover a range of technical areas with experienced specialists who act as partners in managing these issues. The Birmingham location supports local clients with access to broader expertise when needed.

Key Highlights:

IT internal audits available

Technology risk assurance projects

Focus on IT controls enhancement

Cross-industry experience

Risk management support

Services:

IT control reviews

Technology risk assurance

Cybersecurity assessments

Internal audit with IT focus

Controls improvement advice

Third-party risk

Data governance maturity

PwC

PwC maintains a large presence in Birmingham with teams handling various assurance and consulting needs. In the technology space, the company addresses cyber security threats and related risks through dedicated services. This includes work on protecting data, managing cyber exposure, and building resilience.

The Birmingham office supports clients with cyber security strategy, advisory, and managed services for ongoing threats. Teams help with detection, protection, response, and recovery from incidents. Emphasis lies on reducing risks while enabling business operations securely. Local specialists draw on wider PwC resources for complex technology challenges.

Key Highlights:

Cyber security strategy focus

Managed cyber services

Threat detection and response

Resilience building

Regulatory compliance support

Services:

Technology risk mitigation

Cyber security advisory

Incident response planning

Data protection measures

Cyber defence engineering

Emerging and disruptive technology risk

Managed cyber operations

KPMG

KPMG’s Birmingham office handles audit and consulting with capabilities in cyber security and technology risk. Specialist teams combine sector knowledge with technology for addressing cyber threats and controls. This includes support for digital transformation while managing associated risks.

The approach covers assessing vulnerabilities, implementing solutions, and monitoring ongoing risks. Professionals provide technology audits, IT control assessments, and governance evaluations. Services extend to emerging technologies and compliance testing in tech contexts. The office serves diverse industries with practical risk-focused support.

Key Highlights:

Cyber security specialist teams

Technology risk analysis

IT control assessments

Governance and compliance focus

Sector-specific knowledge

Services:

IT audits and controls

Cyber security services

Technology risk advisory

Risk mitigation strategies

Cyber defence and response

Data privacy and security controls

Security operations monitoring

Deloitte

Deloitte runs operations from its Birmingham office with emphasis on technology risk and related audit work. Teams assist with assessing technology risks and strengthening controls in business environments. This involves reviews of IT governance and security measures.

Support includes cyber security evaluations and planning for continuity in tech-dependent operations. The focus stays on objective insights for finance leaders dealing with technology challenges. Services help ensure compliance and reduce exposure in digital areas. Local teams connect to broader Deloitte expertise as required.

Key Highlights:

Technology risk assessments

Cyber security evaluations

IT governance reviews

Control strengthening

Compliance insights

Services:

Cyber risk management

Technology risk advisory

IT audit support

Governance alignment

Business continuity planning

Third-party risk reviews

Cyber security evaluations

BDO

BDO offers services from its Birmingham location covering audit and advisory with inclusion of technology elements. The team addresses IT and technology risks within assurance and advisory frameworks. This means looking at controls and risks tied to systems and data.

Work involves reviewing technology aspects in audit processes and providing advisory on related risks. Professionals handle assessments to identify issues in IT environments. The Birmingham setup supports clients with practical approaches to these areas. Services aim at effective management of technology-related challenges.

Key Highlights:

Technology in audit processes

IT risk advisory

Controls assessment

Advisory on tech risks

Services:

Technology advisory

Risk services for IT

Controls review

Audit with IT elements

Cyber considerations

RSM UK

RSM UK has a Birmingham office that handles audit and consulting work with inclusion of risk services. The company addresses technology and cyber risks as part of its broader advisory offerings. This involves assessments focused on IT controls and related exposures in business settings.

Professionals provide support for managing technology risks through targeted reviews and assurance activities. The approach looks at controls in IT environments to help strengthen security and compliance positions. Services draw on specialist knowledge for practical risk handling. The Birmingham base allows local engagement while connecting to wider resources.

Key Highlights:

Technology risk assessments

Cyber risk support

IT controls focus

Risk advisory elements

Services:

Technology assurance

IT risk reviews

Cyber security advisory

Controls evaluation

Risk services

Veritau

Veritau is an independent internal audit provider, mainly serving the UK public sector. They offer specialist expertise in IT audits, including IT risk assurance, technology controls reviews, and cyber security assessments, delivered by CISA-qualified auditors and a dedicated IT audit team.

Services focus on evaluating IT risks, reviewing controls in tech environments, improving IT governance, and managing cyber risks, with practical, risk-based recommendations. Veritau has confirmed engagement in Birmingham, including internal audit support for Birmingham Children’s Trust.

Key Highlights:

Specialist IT audit and cyber expertise

CISA-qualified team

Public sector focus

IT risk assurance and controls reviews

Services:

IT risk assurance

Cyber security audits

Technology controls assessment

IT governance reviews

Internal audit with IT focus

JVR Consultancy

JVR Consultancy serves Birmingham with compliance audits and certification support. The company handles ISO 27001 for information security management. This extends to cyber security standards and sector-specific compliance like NHS IT providers.

Services include guidance on Cyber Essentials Plus and DSPT for data security. Audits cover GDPR aspects and occupational health standards where relevant to IT. The approach customises for regulatory needs in information security. Teams assist with achieving and maintaining certifications. Work targets practical compliance in IT environments.

Key Highlights:

ISO 27001 audits

Cyber Essentials support

GDPR compliance

DSPT for NHS

Information security focus

Services:

Information security audits

ISO 27001 certification

Cyber Essentials Plus

GDPR advisory

DSPT compliance

Crowe

Crowe maintains a central Birmingham office offering audit and advisory services with technology elements. The company addresses risk and governance in consulting work. This includes cyber security and technology consulting for related risks.

Teams provide support on technology risks through advisory and assurance activities. Services cover cyber security measures and technology governance. The Midlands presence allows local handling of these areas. Professionals connect risk management to business needs. Focus includes strengthening controls in tech contexts.

Key Highlights:

Cyber security consulting

Technology advisory

Risk and governance

Controls support

Services:

Technology consulting

Cyber security services

Risk advisory

Governance review

Technology risk support

PKF Smith Cooper

PKF Smith Cooper has offices in the Midlands, including Birmingham, where it delivers audit and assurance services. The company incorporates considerations for IT environments within its audit processes, particularly under standards like ISA 315 that require understanding technology use in risk assessment. This forms part of broader financial audit work rather than a standalone dedicated IT audit service.

Internal audit offerings evaluate risk management, internal controls, and governance, with some attention to IT-related elements where they intersect with operations. External audits apply risk-based planning that accounts for IT factors in the business environment. The Birmingham office provides local support through its teams for these activities. Professionals address governance and controls in situations involving technology. The focus remains on effective evaluation of operations, including relevant tech aspects as they relate to financial reporting risks.

Key Highlights:

IT considerations in audits

Risk-based audit planning

Internal controls evaluation

Governance processes review

Services:

Controls evaluation

Risk assessment in audits

IT environment understanding in assurance

Internal audit

External audit (with IT considerations)

Conclusion

Choosing an IT audit services company in Birmingham comes down to your business size, industry, how mature your IT processes already are, and any specific regulatory pressures you face. Some companies take a broader, integrated approach to technology risks and controls, while others concentrate on narrow, specialised areas like cybersecurity frameworks or GDPR compliance.

The right partner delivers independent assurance and practical steps to reduce risks and support resilience. This guide simply lays out who’s active in the area and what they focus on, so you can compare options with clear eyes. From there, it’s about reaching out to a few that seem to match your situation and seeing who feels like the best fit for your needs.