Inkjet Printing Solutions for Industrial Labeling and Marking

Want to get your product labels right the first time?

Every manufacturer desires CLEAN, LEGIBLE codes on every product that comes off the line. Good coding leads to:

Better traceability

Fewer compliance headaches

Here’s the problem:

Printing clear, consistent marks on high-speed products is tough. Reliable inkjet printing solutions help you label millions of units each month without breaking your production line.

Without them, your line just can’t keep up.

Get your knowledge on all things industrial inkjet printing for labeling and marking right here. Read on!

What’s inside this guide:

Why Industrial Inkjet Printing Matters

Types Of Inkjet Printing Solutions

Key Applications For Labeling And Marking

What To Look For When Choosing A System

Why Industrial Inkjet Printing Matters

Industrial inkjet printing is quickly becoming one of the most valuable assets for manufacturers. Here’s why you should care.

Huge Market Growth

The numbers tell the story.

The industrial inkjet printer market size was estimated at USD 6.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. Manufacturers across the globe are embracing today’s advanced inkjet printing solutions as they address a limitation prior labeling processes couldn’t — applying variable data at speed on demand, to nearly any substrate.

Why does this matter?

The equipment keeps dropping in price while getting quicker and more precise each year. What used to be incredibly expensive half a decade ago is now commonplace in medium factories.

Non-Contact Printing

Think of inkjet like an arm that marks your product without ever touching it.

That matters a lot in applications where the surface of the product is fragile, round, or unusually shaped. Traditional methods like thermal transfer or laser etching can only do so much. Inkjet fires tiny drops of ink at the product, so there is no risk of damage.

Disclaimer: Just so you know why Pharma, Food and Beverage lines LOVE inkjet. It won’t crush your packaging and prints through moisture, dust, vibration etc.

Variable Data On Demand

Here’s where inkjet really shines.

Every product requires a distinct identifier — batch number, best before date, serial code, QR code. You cannot print all that in advance. You need a platform that can encode unique data onto each package as it moves along, dynamically, with zero downtime.

They literally print with jets of ink. And since packaging accounts for over 55% of inkjet industry sales, you know manufacturers believe in the technology.

Types Of Inkjet Printing Solutions

Different Types of Industrial Inkjet Systems. OK, so now that we’ve covered what industrial inkjet systems are, let’s discuss the different types. Each system has its niche.

Continuous Inkjet (CIJ)

CIJ printers are the workhorses of the industry.

They work like this: A stream of ink droplets is produced continuously and the printer electronically directs the ones it wants onto the product. Extra droplets are recycled.

CIJ printers are amazingly fast and can mark products traveling at extremely high line speeds. That’s why they are commonly used for:

Food packaging

Beverage cans

Cable marking

Cosmetics

Drop-On-Demand (DOD)

DOD only fires ink when it needs to. Simple as that.

No recycling system. No continuous flow of ink. The printer lays down only the amount of ink that you tell it to. Sharper. Higher resolution codes printed on larger boxes or cases. Ideal for printing highly visible codes on shipping cases and pallets.

UV Inkjet

UV inkjet is the premium option.

This uses inks designed for curing under UV light. Once printed, the ink will not smudge, smear, or fade — even on plastic, glass or metal. The results are sharp, clear text and barcodes that will stand the test of time.

Key Applications For Labeling And Marking

Industrial inkjet is used in way more places than most people realise.

Product Coding

Every item you purchase has a code applied to it somewhere. Batch codes, expiration dates, lot numbers, serial numbers — they all come to market through inkjet. This is core industrial inkjet business. It’s mandated by law for most regulated industries.

Barcodes & QR Codes

QR codes are being scanned more frequently by consumers than ever before. Retailers are demanding scannable barcodes on every item. Inkjet printers produce codes directly onto packaging at full line speed. No labels. No stickers. No additional steps.

Traceability & Anti-Counterfeiting

This is a big one.

Counterfeiting is a huge worldwide issue and high-resolution inkjet can apply unique encrypted codes on every package.

That’s a win for:

Brand protection

Consumer safety

Supply chain visibility

Carton & Case Coding

Larger symbols on larger containers. Inkjet also prints shipping labels — labeling cases, cartons and pallets so your warehouse personnel will know what is inside.

What To Look For When Choosing A System

Selecting your inkjet system is a significant decision. Consider these factors.

Print Speed

What’s your production line speed? Your printer should match it — not force you to slow down. Always verify max line speed before purchasing.

Substrate Compatibility

Think about what you’re printing on:

Paper

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Foil

Not all printers work with all substrates. Some inks will only adhere to porous substrates. Some require UV curing for non-porous. Pick the right machine for your product.

Integration & Ink Costs

Your new printer must integrate with your conveyor, ERP software, and vision inspection system. New inkjet systems are equipped with IoT connectivity capabilities out of the box.

Look beyond initial price. Total cost of ink, solvent and parts can get expensive quickly.

Reliability & Support

Every minute your line is down, you lose money. Select a supplier that provides excellent local service coverage, rapid spare parts delivery and a proven industry track record.

Bringing It All Together

Industrial inkjet printing has become one of the unsung heroes of modern manufacturing. Whether you’re looking at small batch codes on pill bottles or massive QR codes on shipping cases, inkjet is getting the job done — quietly, quickly and reliably.

To quickly recap:

Inkjet gives you non-contact printing on almost any surface

You get variable data printing on the fly

Different types (CIJ, DOD, UV) fit different jobs

It handles coding, barcodes, traceability, and case marking

Consumers require flexible, high-speed, low-cost marking. Inkjet can satisfy all three criteria. If you are still using premade labels or antiquated technologies, consider upgrading.