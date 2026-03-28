IGC Loyalty Announces Successful Trade Mission to Poland, Secures Strategic Alliances and Major Enterprise Opportunities

Sydney, Australia / Poland – 28th March 2026

Simon Church, CEO of IGC Loyalty, has concluded a highly successful international trade mission to Poland, marking a significant milestone in the company’s European expansion strategy.

Originally planned as a two-week visit, the trip was extended to over two and a half months due to overwhelming demand and the high quality of enterprise-level opportunities emerging across the region.

During this period, IGC Loyalty conducted a series of back-to-back strategic meetings with leading publishing houses, media agencies, retail groups, and government bodies. These engagements have resulted in the development of substantial commercial agreements and a strong pipeline of contracts across multiple sectors.

A key highlight of the mission was the establishment of a strategic alliance with IGC Poland, positioning the business for accelerated growth and local execution across the Polish market.

IGC Loyalty also hosted a specialised workshop for experiential marketing professionals and government stakeholders, demonstrating how its platform is redefining loyalty programs and customer acquisition. The workshop highlighted IGC’s ability to drive real-world engagement through gamified experiences, bridging digital and physical retail environments.

“Originally going to Poland for two weeks, however due to the high demand and quality of the enterprise deals, I stayed for two and a half months,” said Simon Church. “The response has been exceptional, and it’s clear that the market is ready for a new approach to loyalty, engagement, and customer acquisition.”

The company further strengthened its presence by participating in major marketing expos across Poland, generating strong interest from European partners and significantly expanding its international pipeline.

Following the success of the trade mission, IGC Loyalty is now actively executing rollout plans across key sectors including retail, healthcare, government, museums, emergency services, and sports. These initiatives build on the momentum generated through workshops, expos, and enterprise engagement.

“IGC is executing Q1 plans to perfection with business-to-consumer contracts. Q2 is focused on delivering on these commitments and deploying our execution strategy at scale,” Church added.

With a growing footprint in Europe and a proven model for driving foot traffic and real-world engagement, IGC Loyalty is positioned to become a leading force in next-generation loyalty solutions.

About IGC Loyalty

IGC Loyalty is an innovative platform that helps businesses attract customers through real-world rewards, gamified experiences, and data-driven engagement strategies. By connecting brands with consumers via interactive campaigns, IGC enables measurable growth in foot traffic, customer acquisition, and retention. The advanced technology is a game changer as it revolutionizes traditional loyalty points programs and increases in store visits.

Contact

Simon Church

MegaMall.tech & InGameCredit.com

Simon@ingamecredit.com (IGC Loyalty)