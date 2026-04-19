Hyperliquid Price: HYPE Eyes $150 Target While Pepeto Crosses $9.2M Before Binance Listing

Arthur Hayes just predicted that Hyperliquid could reach $150 as the exchange prepares to launch binary options trading through its HIP-4 upgrade. The BitMEX cofounder sees the new feature creating a wave of volume that would feed directly into the token’s buyback engine, and the hyperliquid price is already testing 2026 highs near $44 on the back of that prediction.

While HYPE builds its case for a major move, a different kind of opportunity is forming at a much earlier stage. Pepeto has raised over $9.2 million during extreme market fear, with a confirmed Binance listing approaching and exchange tools that already work while most presales are still selling future promises.

Arthur Hayes Predicts $150 HYPE as HIP-4 Binary Options Prepare to Launch

Arthur Hayes projected a $150 price target for Hyperliquid, citing the upcoming HIP-4 upgrade that introduces binary options trading to the exchange according to CoinMarketCap. The feature creates a high turnover environment where protocol fees flow into the Assistance Fund, which continuously buys and burns HYPE tokens. The CFTC acknowledged it currently cannot regulate offshore exchanges like Hyperliquid according to CoinDesk, which preserves the exchange’s operating model while regulatory clarity builds. Trading volume has already crossed $3.64 trillion lifetime, and revenue hit an all time high near $993 million.

Hyperliquid Price Compared to Top Presale and Meme Coin Opportunities

Pepeto

The traders who missed early entries in major crypto rallies all share the same problem, they did not have the right information when it mattered. By the time an opportunity became obvious, the best prices were already gone.

Pepeto fixes that directly. The PepetoAI risk scorer rates every trade from entry to exit so traders know their exposure before they commit capital, and the cross chain bridge moves assets between networks so no opportunity gets missed because capital is stuck on the wrong chain.

While the hyperliquid price news shows a pullback below key levels, Pepeto’s tools are scanning the market to find entries before they reach public feeds. That kind of intelligence keeps working whether BTC is at $75,700 or $60,000, and that is what separates this project from tokens that only attract attention during rallies.

The visionary behind the original Pepe token and a former Binance expert designed the system, and a SolidProof audit confirms every contract is clean. With over $9.2 million raised and the Binance listing approaching, a small entry at current pricing carries the kind of return potential that the hyperliquid price at $44 and an $11 billion market cap simply cannot replicate.

HYPE Tests $44 as Buyback Engine Fuels Demand

The hyperliquid price sits near $44 per CoinGecko, up roughly 900% from its November 2024 launch price of $7.56 but still 26% below its September 2025 all time high of $59.37. Support holds at $40, with resistance between $44 and $50 according to CoinMarketCap. The exchange commands 44% of decentralized perpetuals market share, and 21Shares filed for a HYPE ETF on Nasdaq. The fundamentals are strong, but from an $11 billion market cap the path to $150 takes time and the percentage gain required is modest compared to what presale entries deliver.

DOGE Holds Near $0.95 With Limited Near Term Catalysts

Dogecoin trades near $0.95 per Coinbase, sitting 81% below its May 2021 all time high of $0.74. The unlimited supply continues to weigh on the price, and while community support remains deep, no new utility driver has emerged to push DOGE beyond its range. Support holds near $0.09, resistance at $0.18. The returns from $0.95 require a meme cycle that has not started yet, and even then the gains stay small compared to presale math.

The Bottom Line

The hyperliquid price earns every bit of attention it gets, with a working exchange processing trillions in volume and a buyback engine that ties growth directly to token demand. But even the bullish $150 target from Hayes represents 3.4x from current levels, a return that still takes quarters to arrive. Pepeto’s confirmed Binance listing compresses the entire timeline between presale pricing and exchange demand into a window that is closing faster than most traders realize, and every wallet that enters now sits on the other side of a listing that turns a small position into something the rest of the market chases at a higher price. After the listing opens, the entry that exists today never comes back.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the hyperliquid price prediction for 2026?

The hyperliquid price is projected between $40 and $105 for 2026, with Arthur Hayes targeting $150 if the HIP-4 binary options upgrade drives the volume wave he expects.

Why is the hyperliquid price getting so much attention right now?

The hyperliquid price reflects an exchange generating nearly $1 billion in revenue with a buyback engine that ties every trade to token demand, but the $11 billion market cap limits the multiplier potential compared to presale entries.

Which presale is competing with the hyperliquid price for investor attention?

Pepeto has raised over $9.2 million with working exchange tools and a confirmed Binance listing, offering the kind of presale to listing return that mature tokens at $44 cannot deliver.