The HIP 4 proposal just introduced native prediction markets on Hyperliquid. Builders must stake one million HYPE tokens per slot. Also, the move landed while the hyperliquid price held steady above $37 despite a 17% pullback from its March peak. While HYPE builds toward its next catalyst, Pepeto with the creator of the original Pepe coin behind the project and more than $8.8 million raised during extreme fear is offering the kind of presale entry that listing day will price differently.

Hyperliquid Price: HIP 4 Introduces Prediction Markets With One Million HYPE Builder Stakes

Hyperliquid launched its HIP 4 proposal on April 8, opening native event futures and prediction markets on the platform. Builders are required to lock one million HYPE per market slot. The staking requirement increases demand and reduces circulating supply at a time when trading volume has crossed $3.64 trillion at an all time high. Also, platform revenue has passed $993 million. The move positions Hyperliquid as a direct Polymarket competitor, adding revenue while tightening token supply through the builder stake requirement.

Tokens Drawing Capital as Prediction Markets and Presale Demand Collide

Pepeto

Doing your own research is a full time task when thousands of new projects flood exchanges every month. This brings faster volume and more contract risk than any previous cycle. The returns from this market will land with the ones who verify every contract before committing capital. However, they will not land with the ones scanning the most charts.

Pepeto is designed for exactly this environment. Its zero cost trading through PepetoSwap and a cross chain bridge that shifts tokens between networks without fees give holders the tools to move fast and stay protected. Therefore, capital stays whole no matter how many chains the opportunity spans. This practical infrastructure is the reason $8.8 million in committed capital has reached Pepeto while fear dominated every chart. Staking at 186% APY is building those entries further while rounds keep filling.

While the hyperliquid price rewards those already holding, Pepeto rewards the ones who enter before the Binance listing converts $0.000000186 into whatever the open market decides.

The creator of the original Pepe coin is now guiding the same 420 trillion supply into a working exchange backed by a SolidProof audit. Logically, what zero products reached at $11 billion means that a working exchange should reach at least the same level. This makes the current presale a floor that only exists before trading starts.

Analysts project 100x from this entry. Moreover, each round that closes brings the listing one step nearer to removing this number from the table permanently.

Hyperliquid Price Prediction

HYPE currently trades at $39.58 after pulling back 17% from its March high of $43.88. War driven energy faded and social dominance dropped. Technical indicators show a bearish MACD crossover with RSI sitting below 50. However, early signs of a bullish Elliott Wave on the daily chart suggest $40 is the next test if buyers defend the $36.38 support. Analysts at CoinPedia project HYPE could reach $50 to $90 by year end if adoption metrics hold.

The HIP 4 prediction market expansion adds a fresh catalyst that was not priced into earlier forecasts. For anyone tracking the hyperliquid price, even reaching $90 delivers roughly 140%. This is a strong move for a top 10 token but one that takes months. Meanwhile, presale wallets wait for a single listing event that multiplies their entry in days.

Conclusion

The HIP 4 proposal confirms that the hyperliquid price story is still being written. However, the debate about which entry leads this cycle is already settled by the capital that flowed into verified presales while the Fear and Greed Index printed 17. The original Pepe coin turned small entries into fortunes with zero products behind it. Pepeto built by the same creator with a full exchange, a SolidProof audit, and a confirmed Binance listing logically reaches more than what zero tools ever reached. This makes the presale where that math gets captured. The Pepeto official website shows capital arriving from wallets that already calculated the outcome. Entering before the listing opens is how to stand on the side where the returns land instead of watching them from the outside.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

What does the HIP 4 proposal mean for the hyperliquid price?

HIP 4 introduces prediction markets requiring one million HYPE per builder slot, increasing staking demand and reducing supply, which could support the hyperliquid price toward a move toward $50 if adoption holds.

Why is Pepeto considered stronger than the current hyperliquid price entry?

The Pepe cofounder, SolidProof audited contracts, and a confirmed Binance listing give Pepeto the verified presale setup where 100x projections exist before the first trading candle.

Is Pepeto a good presale to enter before the Binance listing?

Over $8.8 million raised during extreme fear and analysts targeting triple digit returns make the Pepeto official website the place where wallets position before the listing permanently removes the current entry.