How You Know You Have Found the Right PPC Marketing Agency

Pay-per-click (PPC) is a model of digital advertising in which the advertiser pays a variable fee each time an ad is clicked. Basically, you pay for targeted visits to your website or landing page. When it’s done correctly, the fee is hardly noticeable because the click was worth more than it cost. For example, paying $3 per click might sound high, but if it leads to a $300 sale, what does it matter?

PPC ads come in all shapes and sizes and might be made up of text, images, video, or some combination thereof, appearing on search engines, websites, social media platforms, and much more. Given all the different variables that can occur, it’s often more effective to turn to a PPC marketing agency that specializes in the process.

What is a PPC Marketing Agency?

PPC agencies are set up to create, manage, and optimize your efforts with paid searches. They’ll run your campaign according to your goals, which means diving headfirst into keyword research, ad creation, testing, optimization, landing page setup, tracking conversions, creating targeting audiences, and reporting the effectiveness of all their work over time through the use of analytical tools.

Types of PPC Agencies

PPC companies are not one-size-fits-all; most specialize in one or a few different types so that they can focus on being experts.

Paid social media advertising agency

These companies specialize in PPC advertising on social media channels, the most popular of which are Facebook and Instagram. Most people who use paid social media ads start out on Facebook before moving on to other networks.

LinkedIn also has an advertising platform where businesses may display their services and products. The cost per click is usually higher, but its targeted membership makes it a good avenue for B2B companies.

Remarketing agency

With a careful touch, remarketing can give you the best return on invention. That’s because it focuses on getting back in touch with people who have previously interacted with your site.

Video marketing agency

Video marketing is growing in popularity, and it’s most often done on YouTube or the Google Display Network. Likewise, PPC agencies that specialize in video ads can often help with editing videos, too.

Key Characteristics of a Successful PPC Marketing Agency

If you’re looking to establish yourself as a trustworthy and reliable PPC marketing agency, there are a certain few qualities to strive for in your campaigns. The following are the top three characteristics of the best PPC marketing agencies.

1. They’re partnered with relevant ad platforms

As mentioned above, paid media can span a huge range of possibilities. But no matter what kind of paid advertising services someone is looking for, the best agencies are certified in and partnered with the platforms that align with the relevant industry and goals.

The main three to look for are:

Google Partner

Microsoft Partner

Meta Business Partner

2. They can help you set your goals

It’s impossible to have a good marketing strategy without goals; there are countless ways to run paid ads. The best PPC ad agencies will need to know your goals before they can proceed, especially those that can be measured with the right metrics:

Clicks and click-through rate



I mpressions

Conversions

Cost per conversion

Return on ad spend

3. They rely on hard data

Given the upfront cost of paid ads, the whole process can feel pretty high stakes. That’s why it’s important to work with an agency that uses hard data and expertise to drive their next decision. They look at the entire report of metrics and use them to adjust what isn’t working and emphasize what is.

The Bottom Line

If you’re still not sure if you should choose a PPC advertising agency or if you’re ready to tackle the job yourself, it never hurts to set up a free consultation with a reputable company. Their professionals can walk through your existing campaigns, let you know what’s working well, and suggest some areas to improve. They can also help you integrate this plan with other marketing strategies for the best return on investment.