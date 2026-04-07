How to Pass SOC 2 Audit in 90 Days (Real Plan for SaaS Companies)

If you want to pass the SOC 2 Audit in 90 Days, you need a plan, focused on execution, not theory. I have worked on many SOC 2 projects for SaaS companies under tight deadlines, most often driven by a large customer’s compliance request before signing a contract. Good news: you can pass the SOC 2 Audit in 90 Days. Reality: You can only pass a SOC 2 Audit in 90 Days for SOC 2 Type I if your organization isn’t broken.

Here is a phase-by-phase plan to help SOC 2 for SaaS companies pass a SOC 2 Audit in 90 Days.

What Does “90 Days” Really Mean?

When a group says they want to “Pass SOC 2 Audit in 90 Days,” they’re likely not fully aware of what’s actually going on. When we say “90 Days,” we’re really talking about a process where we’re going to scope out our system, implement the necessary controls, document our policies, and conduct the audit. When we’re getting a SOC 2 Type I audit, we’re really just having the auditor look to see if our controls are designed correctly. They’re not looking to see if we’ve been running them correctly. So, in a sense, the 90-day window makes a lot of sense. However, if your system isn’t already running with basic security controls such as access control and logging, it makes it much more difficult to “Pass SOC 2 Audit in 90 Days” without assistance.

Who Can Actually Achieve This Timeline?

Not all companies can actually achieve this timeline. Generally, if you’re an SaaS company that’s successful, you probably have some kind of cloud-native setup, like AWS or Google Cloud, and you’re probably using modern tools like GitHub and Google Workspace. If you’re an engineering organization, you probably have at least some engineering discipline in place. The more dependencies you have, the harder it is. If you’re in a highly regulated industry, it’s probably harder. If you’re a startup, you probably brought in experts like Estartup to help you with this process, because it can be difficult and wasteful if you don’t.

Phase 1: Week 1-2 – Gap Assessment and Scoping

Your foundation for the entire SOC 2 compliance process begins with this phase. Rather than leaping straight into tools, you have to understand what the scope of your audit is. This means understanding what is included and what is not. One major mistake is to overscope, meaning to include all tools and applications throughout the company. In reality, by narrowing the scope to the bare minimum (i.e., production infrastructure and key services), you can shave weeks off the process. In this phase, you will be doing a gap assessment to understand areas where controls are not implemented and where documentation is required. If this is not done, then everything else is inefficient and disorganized.

Phase 2: Week 2-6 – Implement Controls Fast (But Smart)

This is the most time-intensive part of the process. It is where you will be implementing the types of controls that the auditors expect. The key here is not necessarily to perfect the implementation, but more along the lines of “audit-ready.” To continue with the example of access control, the key is to be able to enforce single sign-on, utilize multi-factor authentication, and be able to restrict the information that users can view based on their need-to-know. With the issue of logging and monitoring, the key is not necessarily to be able to create a complex system; cloud logs and alert mechanisms will suffice if they’re regularly monitored. The creation of policies is another key part of the process. Rather than using boilerplate policies that can be found anywhere online, the key is to create simple policies that clearly state your practices. It is not uncommon for auditors to have follow-up questions. If your team cannot answer your own policies, it can create delays in the process.

Phase 3: Week 4-8 – Automate Evidence Collection

This is the part of the process where most teams tend to lose time, especially when collecting evidence manually. One way for SaaS businesses to speed up is by leveraging tools like Vanta or Drata, which can automate the collection of data from AWS, GitHub, employee directories, and other systems. These tools can provide better visibility into access logs, device compliance, onboarding, offboarding, etc. While these tools can be powerful, they are not something that can be implemented right off the bat. You still have to make sure that the integrations are working well and the data being collected is correct. In most instances, teams will spend about two weeks getting integrations in order before the automation really starts paying off.

Phase 4: Weeks 6-9 – Internal Audit Readiness

Before the external audit process commences, you must prepare well in advance. It is like a dry run where you need to examine all the controls that have been implemented. It is easy to overlook this process; however, it is in this process that the majority of problems arise at the end. It is in this process that you might realize that the access reviews were not formally documented or that the employee onboarding process is incomplete. It is much easier to rectify these problems at this stage compared to the end. A well-prepared process will give you the best chances of passing the SOC 2 Audit in 90 Days without any delays.

Phase 5: Week 9-12 – External Audit

During the external audit phase, your auditor will review your controls and ask for supporting evidence. The external audit phase for SOC 2 Type I reporting is relatively easy compared to Type II. The auditor may ask for clarification or proof of certain processes. The external audit phase may take 1-2 weeks, depending on the level of preparedness of your team. Organizations that performed adequate internal readiness checks tend to get this phase over with quickly.

Common Mistakes That Kill the 90-Day Timeline

Most delays occur because of mistakes. The main mistake is over-scoping. Some companies tend to include too many systems and processes in the SOC 2 process. Another mistake is relying too much on tools. Tools such as Vanta or Drata are useful in the SOC 2 process. However, they cannot be used as the sole strategy. Another mistake is poor documentation. Without proper documentation of the controls, they cannot be considered. The lack of ownership is the final mistake. Without the right person in charge of the SOC 2 process, the process may stall. Therefore, the best option would be to seek the services of an experienced company such as Estartup.

What “Done” Looks Like in 90 Days

By the end of the 90 days, your goal should be to have obtained a SOC 2 Type I report indicating your controls are properly designed. Additionally, your goal should be to have documented policies, organized evidence, and structured processes in place. However, it should be noted that this does not mean the end of the SOC 2 compliance process. SOC 2 Type II requires the continued operation and monitoring of controls over several months. Type I can be considered the foundation for long-term SOC 2 compliance.

Realistic Timeline Breakdown

A good 90-day plan is not linear. Many activities happen concurrently to save time. Although you will begin with gap assessment/scoping in weeks one and two, control implementation will actually begin shortly after and will happen concurrently with evidence collection. Internal readiness assessments will happen concurrently with later stages of implementation, and the external audit will happen once everything is properly set up. This is why you can have speed without compromising on quality.

Final Thoughts:

If you want to pass the SOC 2 Audit in 90 Days, you will need discipline, focus, and knowledge of what is important. The SaaS firms that are successful are those that maintain focus on scope, know what matters most, and do not complicate things unnecessarily. They are also those firms that have properly prepared before working with auditors, which means there are no unnecessary delays. Most importantly, these firms know that this is for SOC 2 Type I and not for bypassing compliance. If you want to go faster and achieve compliance more efficiently, you can work with teams like Estartup to keep you on track and achieve your objectives.

FAQs on How to Pass a SOC 2 Audit in 90 Days

Can every SaaS company really pass a SOC 2 Audit in 90 Days?

While every SaaS company can pass a SOC 2 Audit in 90 Days, not every company may be able to. This depends on your current setup. SaaS companies with relatively new cloud infrastructure and basic security practices in place, and with a small to mid-sized team size of 10-50 employees, would be in the best position to be able to pass the SOC 2 Audit in 90 Days.

Is the 90-day timeframe relevant for SOC 2 Type II?

No, this timeframe is mainly relevant for SOC 2 Type I. SOC 2 Type II requires you to prove that your controls have been operating effectively for a given period, which is normally between 3 and 12 months. This is why most SOC 2 for SaaS Companies start with Type I to meet immediate customer requirements and then move to Type II for long-term SOC 2 compliance.

Do I need tools like Vanta or Drata to go fast?

No, you don’t need these tools, but they are extremely helpful in speeding up the SOC 2 compliance process.

What is the biggest reason companies fail to meet the 90-day goal?

The most common reason for failure to meet the goal in 90 days is poor planning. Another reason for failure to meet the goal in 90 days is the lack of ownership. Many teams face this challenge, but the best way to overcome this challenge is to work with experts like Estartup. They help teams overcome the challenge of a lack of ownership

What should I prioritize first to achieve SOC 2 compliance quickly?

When it comes to achieving SOC 2 compliance in the shortest time possible, the first step would be to focus on scoping and gap assessment. The next step would be to implement the basic controls. These basic controls would include access management, logging, and policy documentation. After this step, the next step would be to automate the evidence collection. Prioritizing the right steps in the right order is critical if you want to pass the SOC 2 Audit in 90 Days.