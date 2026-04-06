NewGen Depot Announces Structured Interior and Exterior Building Materials Catalog and Expanded

NewGen Depot, a New Jersey–based wholesale supplier of interior and exterior building materials, today announced the formal structuring and expansion of its product catalog for trade and retail customers. The updated catalog organizes the company’s offering into clearly defined interior and exterior categories, including Acoustic Wall Panels, Bamboo Veneer Panels, PVC Marble Sheets, WPC Fluted Wall Panels, WPC Wall Partitions and Interior Trim on the interior side, and Composite Cladding Boards, Fence systems, Composite Fence, Aluminum Fence, Fence Gates and Exterior Trim on the exterior side. The company operates from Hackensack, New Jersey, and supplies materials through both its physical location and online store.

NewGen Depot has created two main fence types for exterior use which include composite fence and aluminum fence. The composite fence line includes three color options which match common residential and commercial design schemes and exterior finishes. The aluminum fence line presents itself in Black finish because customers want a standardized professional look for their property edges and entrance points and commercial front sections. The fence categories include matching gate solutions which offer single and double gate options for driveway and walkway and side entrance applications. Users can select the entire system by choosing fence panels and gates from the same product range.

NewGen Depot received ongoing contractor and reseller feedback about needing better organization in their fence and gate program especially for color selection and component matching according to Rehina Hozman CEO of NewGen Materials & Design. The company has created official product categories for composite and aluminum fences and it uses standardized color options for these products. The company provides stakeholders with standardized specifications through its reliable system which delivers identical materials for their project needs.

NewGen Depot has integrated its Composite Cladding Boards into the exterior product range to enable designers and contractors and property managers to create unified design concepts for wall cladding and boundary fencing. The wood-look appearance of composite cladding makes it suitable for various building facades because it provides long-term dimensional stability and needs minimal upkeep. The company aims to simplify façade and perimeter planning through its presentation of composite cladding products which match the color schemes of its composite fence offerings. The company maintains all interior product categories including PVC Marble Sheets and Acoustic Wall Panels and Bamboo Veneer Panels and WPC Fluted Wall Panels and WPC Wall Partitions and Interior Trim for projects that require simultaneous interior and exterior finish specifications.

NewGen Depot implements the new catalog structure as part of its current wholesale and retail strategy for the United States market. The company operates from 200 S Newman St Unit 3 in Hackensack, NJ 07601 to provide contemporary building materials for homes and businesses and mixed-use developments through physical stores and digital platforms. The new category structure at NewGen Depot helps customers find products fast while improving project documentation and material planning accuracy and sustaining inventory quality standards.

About NewGen Depot



NewGen Depot established its operations as a wholesale and retail supplier of contemporary building materials for interior and exterior use in Hackensack New Jersey during 2019. Rehina Hozman operates NewGen Depot which delivers acoustic wall panels and bamboo veneer panels and PVC marble sheets and WPC fluted wall panels and WPC wall partitions and aluminum trim and composite cladding boards and composite and aluminum fences and fence gates to both residential and commercial customers. Additional information is available at https://www.newgendepot.com.