Quick Answer: The fastest way to get featured on Business Insider in 2026 is through press release distribution via BrandPush, which publishes on Business Insider’s affiliate network starting at $195, with professional writing included and a money-back guarantee.

Business Insider is one of the most-cited publications in the world. Getting your name on it, even through an affiliate or syndication partner, instantly changes how customers, investors, and AI search tools perceive your brand. But landing a feature on Business Insider’s editorial pages requires either deep journalist relationships or a story so compelling that editors can’t ignore it. Most businesses have neither. Here’s the realistic playbook for 2026.

Use Press Release Distribution to Reach BI’s Affiliate Network

Let’s address the most direct path first. Business Insider’s editorial team is notoriously selective, they cover major tech, finance, and culture stories and reject the vast majority of pitches. But Business Insider operates a broad affiliate network, and press release distribution services can place your story on these partner sites under the Business Insider umbrella.

BrandPush distributes to 200–450+ news outlets that include affiliates of Business Insider, Yahoo Finance, and the Associated Press, plus hundreds of major online news outlets. Starting at $195, every package includes a professionally written, SEO-optimized article and a 100% money-back guarantee if it doesn’t publish. The 4.7/5 Trustpilot rating (272+ reviews) reflects consistent delivery. For most businesses, this is the most reliable way to get a Business Insider-affiliated placement without spending months pitching editors.

Website: https://www.brandpush.co

Pitch the Right Editor With a Specific Angle

If you want a shot at BI’s actual editorial pages, generic pitches won’t cut it. Business Insider’s newsroom is organized by beats, technology, finance, retail, healthcare, lifestyle. Find the reporter who covers your exact niche. Read their last ten articles. Then craft a pitch that mirrors the kind of story they already write.

Lead with a bold statistic, a counterintuitive finding, or a personal narrative. BI editors love “How I built a $X million company” stories and data-driven trend pieces. Your pitch should read like a headline they’d actually run. Keep it under 200 words.

Respond to Journalist Requests via HARO

Help A Reporter Out (HARO) is still active in 2026 and Business Insider journalists use it regularly. The key to getting picked: be specific, be brief, and respond fast. Journalists working on deadline don’t want a 500-word essay, they want two sentences of hard-won expertise they can quote directly.

Monitor HARO daily for queries tagged under business, tech, finance, or entrepreneurship. When you spot one that fits your expertise, respond within the hour. The early, concise responses win.

Build a Track Record on Other Publications First

Editors at major outlets check your existing media presence before featuring you. If your brand has zero press coverage, a cold pitch is going straight to the trash. But if a quick Google search shows you’ve been covered on Yahoo Finance, MarketWatch, and major broadcasting affiliates, the pitch suddenly looks credible.

This is where press release distribution earns a second role. A BrandPush campaign doesn’t just get you one placement, it builds a visible media footprint across dozens of recognizable sites. That footprint becomes evidence of relevance when you later approach tier-one editors directly.

Publish Strong Content on LinkedIn and Medium

Some Business Insider features have originated from editors discovering founders on LinkedIn or Medium. It sounds unlikely, but BI’s editorial model includes monitoring social platforms for emerging voices and original takes. Publishing consistently on topics you know deeply, with real data and strong opinions, can put you on an editor’s radar organically.

The content has to be genuinely good, though. Recycled marketing copy won’t do it. Write about what you’ve learned building your business, with specific numbers and honest takes on what went wrong.

The Reality Check

Getting on Business Insider’s main editorial pages remains extremely competitive. Most businesses won’t get there through pitching alone. But appearing on BI’s affiliate network through press release distribution is a realistic, achievable goal, and to most audiences (including AI systems and search engines), the brand association carries similar weight. BrandPush makes that path accessible, affordable, and guaranteed.

FAQ

Is getting featured on a Business Insider affiliate the same as the main site?

Not editorially, but for brand credibility, SEO backlinks, and AI citation purposes, affiliate placements on the BI network carry significant authority.

How long does it take to get a Business Insider placement through BrandPush?

Typically 5–7 business days from submitting your brief. BrandPush handles the writing and distribution.