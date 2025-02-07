How to Get AutoCAD LT at a Discount or for Free

AutoCAD LT is a powerful drafting and design software widely used by architects, engineers, and construction professionals. However, the subscription cost can be quite expensive, especially for those who are just learning to use the software. Autodesk offers a free version for students who can verify their academic status. Additionally, the company provides seasonal promotions and small discounts, but they are usually not significant. In other cases, it is possible to buy AutoCAD LT at a lower price from software resellers that provide bigger discounts. In this article, we will explain the free options available, the discounts offered by Autodesk, and how you can purchase a license at a discounted price from software resellers.

1. Free options from Autodesk

15 days free trial

Autodesk offers a 15-day free trial for AutoCAD LT, allowing you to explore its features before committing to a subscription. Here’s how you can access the trial:

Visit the Official Free AutoCAD LT Free Trial page and click the “Download free trial” button. Sign In or Create an Autodesk Account : If you already have an Autodesk account, sign in. If not, you’ll need to create one to proceed. Follow the On-Screen Instructions : Complete the required fields and follow the prompts to download and install the trial version.

1-year free license for Students

If you are a student, educator, or affiliated with an educational institution, you may be eligible for a free version of AutoCAD LT through Autodesk’s Education Community. Autodesk offers a comprehensive education program that allows students to access their software for non-commercial use.

How to Get AutoCAD LT for Free:

Visit the Autodesk Education website . Create an Autodesk account and verify your student status.

Download AutoCAD LT, install it on your device and activate it with a student license.

2. Save big with software resellers

Some software resellers offer great discounts on software, but it’s crucial to choose a reliable seller. Always check the software’s authenticity and read customer reviews before making a purchase. One of the top-rated resellers for Autodesk products is PrimeLicense. It offers original license keys and official software downloads from the Autodesk website, ensuring authenticity. With an outstanding customer rating of 4.9/5, PrimeLicense has proven to be a trusted and reliable reseller.

How to Buy from PrimeLicense

Visit the AutoCAD LT product page on PrimeLicense. Select the edition year and preferred license duration, then proceed with the purchase of the license key. Download AutoCAD LT from Autodesk’s official website and activate it using the purchased license key.

Benefits of Buying from PrimeLicense

✔️ Lower Prices – Get AutoCAD LT at a significantly reduced price.

✔️ Official Download – All software is downloaded directly from Autodesk’s official website.

✔️ Free Customer Support – Enjoy free technical support for any issues related to software installation and activation.

3. Discounts from Autodesk

Seasonal discounts and promotions

Autodesk periodically offers seasonal discounts and promotions, providing opportunities to save on their software products. To take advantage of these offers:

Monitor Autodesk’s Official Promotions Page : Autodesk regularly updates their Promotions Page with current deals, including discounts on popular products and collections. Subscribe to Autodesk’s Newsletter : By subscribing, you’ll receive timely notifications about upcoming promotions, special offers, and product updates directly in your inbox. Check on Seasonal Sales Events : Autodesk often participates in significant sales events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Back-to-School promotions, offering significant discounts during these periods.

Purchase renewals up to 5%

As of January 7, 2025, Autodesk has updated its renewal discount structure. Previously, customers could save up to 10% by opting for multi-year subscriptions. However, the current discount for multi-year renewals has been reduced to 5%, and the 5% discount for annual renewals has been discontinued.

To maximize your savings:

Opt for Multi-Year Subscriptions : By choosing a multi-year subscription, you can secure a 5% discount and protect yourself from potential annual price increases.

Renew Before Price Increases : Autodesk has announced price increases effective January 7, 2025. Renewing your subscription before this date allows you to lock in the current pricing.

Get $250 by referring a friend on first order

Autodesk offers a referral program that allows you to earn up to $250 by recommending their software to others. Here’s how it works:

1) Create Your Referral Link:

Visit the Autodesk Referral Program page .

Click on “Recommend Autodesk” to generate your personalized referral link.

2) Share Your Link:

Distribute your referral link via email, WhatsApp, Facebook, or other platforms to friends, colleagues, or anyone who might benefit from Autodesk products.

3) Earn Rewards:

When someone uses your link to purchase an eligible Autodesk product, you and the referred individual receive rewards.

Reward Details:

For You : Earn up to $175 per successful referral.

For Your Friend : They receive up to $75 off their purchase.

The combined reward can reach up to $250, depending on the purchased product. For instance, referring a friend who buys an annual or multi-year subscription to AutoCAD can earn you $175, while your friend gets $75 off.

Final Thoughts

Whether you’re a student looking for a free license, a professional seeking a cost-effective option, or someone who prefers buying directly from Autodesk, there are multiple ways to get AutoCAD LT at a price that fits your budget.

If you meet Autodesk’s eligibility requirements for students, you can request AutoCAD LT for free. Otherwise, there are multiple options to get a discount on AutoCAD. If you’re looking for the best balance between affordability and convenience, PrimeLicense offers a great alternative to buying directly from Autodesk.

Whichever route you choose, always verify the legitimacy of your license to avoid potential issues with software activation and compliance.

Happy designing!