QuillAudits Partners with W Chain to Secure Blockchain Payments

February 6th , 2025 – QuillAudits, one of the most trusted names in Web3 security, has officially partnered with W Chain, a hybrid blockchain designed for global payments. This collaboration aims to enhance blockchain payment security, scalability, and efficiency by combining W Chain’s hybrid blockchain infrastructure with QuillAudits’ extensive experience in Web3 security.

W Chain’s innovative hybrid blockchain solution merges the benefits of public and private chains, providing unparalleled scalability and performance for global payment systems. By leveraging a Public Layer 1 (PoS) chain for transparency and a Private Layer 2 (PoA) chain for tailored business needs, W Chain enables businesses to harness the flexibility of blockchain technology without compromising security.

With transaction speeds of up to 10,000 transactions per second (TPS), W Chain’s system ensures efficiency, while its interoperability supports various digital assets and payment gateways, making it a versatile solution for businesses worldwide.

Key Features of W Chain:

Hybrid Blockchain Structure : Public chain for open access & private chain for tailored solutions.

: Public chain for open access & private chain for tailored solutions. Transaction Speed : Capable of handling up to 10,000 TPS.

: Capable of handling up to 10,000 TPS. Blockchain Agnostic : Supporting a wide range of digital assets.

: Supporting a wide range of digital assets. KYC-Compliant Smart Wallets : Simplifying payment processes with integrated wallets.

: Simplifying payment processes with integrated wallets. Smart Payment Solutions: Including features like refunds, discounts, and fee management for businesses.

Mr. Anish Jain, CEO of W Chain shared his excitement about the partnership: “By joining forces with QuillAudits, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering secure, scalable, and efficient blockchain solutions for global payments. With QuillAudits’ expertise in blockchain security, we can offer businesses the peace of mind they need to confidently adopt and implement blockchain technology in their payment systems.”

Ensuring Security Through Expert Audits

As part of this collaboration, QuillAudits has conducted two comprehensive audits of W Chain to ensure the integrity of its infrastructure:

W Chain Bridge Audit – Verified the security of cross-chain transactions. W Coin Migration Audit – Ensured secure token migration processes.

Both audits confirmed that W Chain’s smart contracts are secure and optimized for deployment, ensuring confidence for businesses and users alike in leveraging the platform.

Supporting the Growth of the W Chain Ecosystem- QuillAudits CEO, Preetam Rao, also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: “At QuillAudits, we are dedicated to ensuring the safety and reliability of blockchain technologies. Partnering with W Chain allows us to extend our expertise to secure an innovative blockchain infrastructure designed for businesses across the globe. Together, we are setting the standard for what secure blockchain payments should look like.”

To further support the growth of W Chain’s ecosystem, QuillAudits will offer the following services:

Audit Credits for Projects : Up to $10,000 in security audits available for W Chain-backed projects through QuillAudits’ WAGSI Program.

: Up to available for W Chain-backed projects through QuillAudits’ WAGSI Program. Expanding Ecosystem Connections : Providing connections to Web3 VCs, incubators, and accelerators for W Chain ecosystem projects.

: Providing connections to Web3 VCs, incubators, and accelerators for W Chain ecosystem projects. Preferred Partner Status: QuillAudits becomes the preferred security partner for all W Chain-related projects.

This partnership between QuillAudits and W Chain sets a new benchmark for secure, scalable blockchain payments, empowering businesses to confidently adopt decentralized solutions. Together, they are shaping the future of global payments with unmatched security and innovation.

About W Chain

W Chain Powered by WadzChain Network is an innovative leader in blockchain technology, developing secure and efficient payment solutions for businesses and individuals worldwide. With a focus on combining the benefits of both public and private blockchain networks, W Chain Network is creating a next-generation platform for global payments, smart contracts, and decentralised finance.

For more information, please visit, https://w-chain.com/

About QuillAudits

QuillAudits is a premier Web3 security firm specializing in blockchain audits, vulnerability assessments, and AI-powered solutions. With over 1,000 audits completed and $30B in assets secured, QuillAudits leads the way in ensuring trust and safety in the blockchain space.

For more information visit www.quillaudits.com