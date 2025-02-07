CS2 Premier Season 2 Brings Major Economy and Changes

Valve just rolled out Season Two of CS2 Premier matchmaking, and it’s bringing some big changes to the game. From weapon price adjustments to map pool updates, the meta is shifting once again. Whether you’re grinding ranked or following the pro scene, these tweaks could make a serious impact on how the game is played.

M4A4 and FAMAS Get Cheaper

One of the most notable changes in this update is the price reduction for the M4A4 and FAMAS—a shift that could reshape how CT-side economies play out.

M4A4 now costs $2,900 instead of $3,100 , making it equal in price to the M4A1-S . This means players no longer have to factor in price when choosing between the two rifles—it’s all about preference now.

FAMAS drops from $2,050 to $1,950 , alongside an accuracy buff . This might make it a much stronger option for force buys, potentially replacing MP9s and shotguns in certain situations.

Interestingly, weapon price changes often impact the in-game skin economy. According to csmarketcap’s rifle index, price fluctuations on rifles like M4A4 and FAMAS can influence the demand for their skins, as players gravitate toward more frequently used weapons. With these buffs, it wouldn’t be surprising to see increased trading activity on M4A4 and FAMAS skins in the coming weeks.

CT teams struggling with money issues might find themselves with more full buys and fewer awkward half-buys, which could lead to a slightly less punishing economy game overall.

MP9, MP7, and MP5-SD Take a Hit

Three popular SMGs—the MP9, MP7, and MP5-SD—have had their crouching accuracy reduced.

The MP9 in particular has been a go-to weapon for fast, aggressive play and budget-friendly force buys. Instead of nerfing its movement accuracy (which many expected), Valve decided to target crouching precision, likely to counter defensive playstyles where players hold tight angles while crouched.

Will this be enough to shift players away from the MP9? Probably not entirely, but it might make the FAMAS a more attractive alternative now that it’s cheaper and more accurate.

Train is Back, Vertigo is Out

Valve has made another Active Duty map pool change, swapping Vertigo out for Train.

Train is known for being heavily CT-sided, with long-range fights and strict utility requirements for attackers.

A key boost position from Long Dog to A-site has been removed, which could slightly change how certain rounds play out.

With Vertigo gone, some teams will have to rework their map pool strategies, especially those who specialized in Vertigo executes. Meanwhile, Train veterans will be happy to see an old favorite making its way back into competitive play.

New Radar Zoom & UI Updates

Beyond the gameplay updates, Valve has added some quality-of-life improvements, particularly to UI elements.

A new dynamic radar zoom option now lets the radar adjust automatically based on teammates, bomb position, and detected enemies.

Spectator UI improvements now ensure grenade order matches weapon selection order, making things feel more intuitive.

Brighter bomb indicator, making it easier to track the C4’s location in high-pressure rounds.

These changes might not be as game-changing as weapon tweaks, but they’ll improve clarity for both players and spectators.

What This Means for the Meta

So, what’s actually going to change in CS2’s meta after this patch?

More full-buy CT rounds, thanks to cheaper rifles.

Potentially fewer SMG force buys, as the FAMAS is now a stronger option.

Train’s return shakes up map strategies, and some teams will need to adjust with Vertigo gone.

Less impact from crouch-spamming SMGs, making certain defensive plays weaker.

With Premier Season Two officially underway, it won’t take long to see how pros and ranked players adapt to these updates. Some of these changes may seem minor, but over time, they could completely shift how teams approach economy management, weapon choices, and map picks.