How to buy cheap PC games in 2026 without waiting for steam sales

I buy a lot of games. Probably more than I should, definitely more than I play. Last year I went through my bank statements and counted. Forty two game purchases across Steam, Epic, Humble, and a handful of key stores. Total: just over $400.

Then I did something painful. I went back through every purchase and checked what I actually paid versus what the cheapest available price was at the time. Not grey market stuff. Legitimate authorized retailers selling the exact same keys.

The gap was $147. That is money I threw away because I could not be bothered to spend 30 seconds comparing prices before clicking buy.

The flight comparison thing happened to games and I missed it

I would never book a flight without checking Google Flights first. Nobody would. The idea of going to one airline website and just paying whatever number shows up feels insane in 2026. We all learned that the same seat on the same plane costs different amounts depending on where you buy it.

Games work the same way now and most people, including me until recently, have no idea. The same Steam key for the same game is sold by dozens of authorized retailers at different prices. Not sketchy key resellers. Actual stores that buy keys directly from publishers and sell them at whatever price makes sense for their business.

I bought Crimson Desert from Steam for $69.99 on launch day like a sucker. A friend bought the same game, same Steam key, from an authorized retailer for $47. He redeemed it on Steam. His copy works identically to mine. We played together that evening. The only difference between us was twenty three dollars and the fact that he spent 20 seconds on a comparison site before buying.

That stung a bit.

Why the prices are different

This confused me at first because I assumed publishers set one price and every store charges that price. That is not how it works at all.

Publishers sell keys to retailers in bulk at wholesale prices. Those wholesale prices vary by volume, by region, and by whatever deal the retailer negotiated. Retailers then set their own consumer prices based on their margins, their competition, and their promotional calendar.

So Retailer A might sell a new release at $52 because they bought keys cheaply in bulk. Retailer B might sell the same game at $59 because they negotiated a smaller batch. And Steam sells it at $69.99 because Steam is Steam and they know most people will just buy there without checking.

The spread on a new $70 game is usually $15 to $25 between the most and least expensive legitimate listing. On older games the gap gets wider. I found Elden Ring for $22 on an authorized store when Steam still had it at $39.99. Same key, same game, same everything.

What I actually do now

I check a comparison site before every purchase. Every single one. It takes less time than reading a tweet.

You type the game name, you see prices from official stores and key retailers sorted from lowest to highest, and you pick. Some sites also show price history charts so you can see if a game regularly drops to a certain price point and whether it is worth waiting a week.

I use sites that pull together best game deals from a few dozen stores into one page. The process is identical to comparing hotel prices on Trivago or flight prices on Kayak. Search, compare, buy from whichever store is cheapest. Done.

Since I started doing this about eight months ago, my average saving per game is somewhere around $9 to $12. On big releases the saving is higher. On smaller indie games it is a dollar or two. But it is consistent. The cheapest price is almost never on the default storefront.

The one that got me to actually track this

It was Crimson Desert. I paid full price on Steam because I was impatient. My friend paid $23 less for the exact same product. That annoyed me enough to start paying attention.

Since then I have tracked every purchase. The Crimson Desert best price at the time was $46.50 at an authorized key retailer. I paid $69.99. That specific moment of buyer’s regret is what turned me into a price comparison person and I have not gone back.

The math over eight months is pretty clear. Sixteen game purchases since I started comparing, average saving of about $11 per game, total saved roughly $176. That is almost three full price games worth of savings from doing something that takes less than a minute.

Why this is not more widely known

I think it is a familiarity problem. People know Steam. They trust Steam. They have their credit card saved on Steam. Buying a game from Steam requires two clicks and zero thought. Buying from a different store requires finding that store, creating an account, entering payment details, and then redeeming a key. The friction is small but it is not zero.

The comparison sites reduce that friction a lot because they aggregate everything. You do not need to know which stores exist or check them individually. You just search and the site does the work. But you still need to know the comparison site exists in the first place, and most people do not.

It reminds me of the early days of flight comparison sites. For years people just went to airline websites directly because that was the habit. Then someone showed them Kayak and they never went back. Games are at that tipping point right now. The tools exist. The savings are real. People just need to find out about them.

The math for people who buy a lot of games

If you buy one game a month at full price from Steam or wherever you usually shop, you are probably spending $600 to $700 a year on games. Comparing prices before each purchase would likely bring that down to $450 to $550 based on my tracking. That is $100 to $150 saved annually for maybe 10 to 15 minutes of total effort across the year.

If you buy more than that, the savings scale. If you buy less, the per purchase savings are the same, just fewer of them.

Either way there is no scenario where spending 30 seconds comparing prices is not worth it. The product you receive is identical. The only thing that changes is how much money stays in your account afterward.