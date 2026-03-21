How Tanner Winterhof and Farm4Profit Turned Trade Shows Into a Content Engine: 23 Podcast Interviews in Two Weeks

For most agricultural media operations, attending a single trade show and walking away with a handful of interviews would count as a productive week. Tanner Winterhof and the Farm4Profit team packed two major industry events into a span of roughly two weeks in early 2026 and came home with 23 podcast interviews, a stack of new industry partnerships, and a blueprint for how digital media brands can turn live events into high-volume content pipelines.

The back-to-back run started at NCBA CattleCon in Nashville on February 3–5 and continued at the 60th National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Kentucky. Together, these events drew more than 300,000 attendees, set attendance records, and gave Farm4Profit the raw material for weeks of podcast content across machinery, livestock, technology, and farm economics.

Nashville First: 10 Interviews at a Record-Breaking CattleCon

CattleCon 2026 marked Farm4Profit’s first appearance at the nation’s largest cattle industry event, and the team did not ease into it. Over the three-day convention in downtown Nashville, Winterhof and his co-hosts recorded 10 podcast interviews with innovators, producers, experts, and thought leaders from across cattle country. The conversations covered market trends, technology, policy priorities, and the driving forces behind today’s beef industry.

The event itself backed up the energy. CattleCon set a new all-time attendance record with more than 9,400 cattle producers and industry stakeholders from across the country. That turnout reflected real momentum in the beef community—a desire to grow demand, exchange ideas, and strengthen relationships that move the industry forward.

Two booth partnerships anchored Farm4Profit’s presence at the show. John Deere hosted the team and earned the Large Booth of the Year award at the trade show, standing out among hundreds of exhibitors. Performance Livestock Analytics provided a second home base with insightful demos and industry conversations that kept the podcast content flowing between formal recordings.

Beyond the microphone, the CattleFax Outlook Seminar offered a standout educational moment, with experts sharing how tight supplies and strong demand are shaping cattle market fundamentals in 2026—signaling that the cattle cycle may be turning. For a podcast built on translating complex agricultural economics into actionable insight, that kind of session is pure fuel.

Louisville Next: 13 Interviews at the 60th National Farm Machinery Show

Days after wrapping Nashville, the Farm4Profit team rolled into Louisville for the 60th Annual National Farm Machinery Show. If CattleCon was a focused deep dive into one sector, NFMS was the full panorama of American agriculture. The show spanned 1.2 million square feet of exhibit space at the Kentucky Exposition Center and welcomed approximately 300,000 attendees from the United States and as far away as Australia and the Netherlands.

Winterhof and his team completed 13 podcast interviews throughout the week, sitting down with industry leaders, innovators, and partners to discuss machinery trends, technology, farm economics, and the outlook for agriculture in 2026 and beyond. They recorded daily episodes directly from the show floor, setting up at both the John Deere booth and the Brandt Industries booth—two partners that provided dedicated recording space in the middle of one of the busiest trade shows in the world.

The milestone nature of the event added weight to every conversation. NFMS has grown from 86 exhibitors in 1966 to the world’s largest indoor farm show today. Being part of the 60th anniversary meant the team was capturing not just current industry thinking but also reflections on how far agricultural technology and business have come over six decades.

The Strategy Behind the Output

Twenty-three interviews across two events in roughly two weeks is not an accident. It is the result of a content strategy Winterhof has refined over years of attending agricultural trade shows. Farm4Profit’s approach treats live events not as side projects but as concentrated production windows—opportunities to capture high-quality conversations that would take months to assemble from a home studio.

The model depends on a few key elements. First, booth partnerships with brands like John Deere, Brandt Industries, and Performance Livestock Analytics give the team professional recording locations on the show floor without the cost of managing their own booth. These partnerships are mutually beneficial—hosting brands get foot traffic and association with Farm4Profit’s audience, and the podcast gets a reliable base of operations with built-in guest access.

Second, the team arrives early and prepared. At NFMS, they rolled into Louisville ahead of the show to set up recording locations and lock in logistics. That advance preparation meant that once doors opened, the focus was entirely on content and conversations rather than troubleshooting equipment or scrambling for interview slots.

Third, Winterhof and his team treat trade shows as more than interview opportunities. The in-between moments—hallway run-ins, booth conversations, late-night dinners with creators and industry professionals—generate organic networking that feeds future episodes, partnerships, and story ideas. At NFMS, the team connected with listeners, partners, and friends throughout the week, reinforcing the community that has helped Farm4Profit grow to more than 400,000 followers across platforms, over 3.5 million episode downloads, and 55 million YouTube views.

Why It Matters for Agricultural Media

Farm4Profit’s trade show strategy reflects a broader shift in how agricultural content creators build their brands. Live events bridge the gap between digital content—often consumed passively through scrolling or listening—and real-world engagement that actively involves the audience. When listeners can walk up to a booth, ask a question, or share the energy of a live recording, they become part of the experience in a way that a downloaded episode cannot replicate.

Winterhof has been building toward this model since Farm4Profit’s earliest days. The podcast grew out of an in-person agricultural conference—the Ames Ag Summit—that Winterhof launched in 2014 during his banking career to connect with farmers and industry experts. When the conference grew to over 400 attendees and the logistics became unwieldy, he pivoted those speaker relationships into a podcast format in 2019. The DNA of live, in-person connection has been wired into Farm4Profit from the start.

That origin story matters because it explains why Farm4Profit does not treat trade shows as a promotional exercise. For Winterhof, these events are where the best content comes from—where industry leaders speak candidly, where emerging trends become visible before they hit mainstream ag media, and where the community that sustains the podcast shows up in person. The 23 interviews from February 2026 are not just episodes in a production queue. They represent the core of what Farm4Profit does: going where agriculture gathers and bringing those conversations to the people who could not be there.

What Comes Next

The Farm4Profit team is now rolling out the interviews captured across both events—a content pipeline that will fuel the podcast for weeks. Upcoming episodes promise insights on cattle market fundamentals, livestock technology, farm machinery, and the economic outlook for agriculture in 2026.

For other content creators and agricultural media brands, the takeaway from Winterhof’s February run is clear: trade shows are not just networking events. With the right partnerships, preparation, and production mindset, they are content engines waiting to be activated. In an industry where authentic, expert-driven conversation builds audience trust, there may be no better place to record than the show floor itself.