How Neobanks Are Expanding Across More Than 70 Countries

The Geographic Ambition of Digital Banking

Neobanks have expanded their operations to more than 70 countries worldwide, a geographic reach that reflects both the global demand for modern banking services and the scalability advantages that digital-first banking models possess over branch-dependent traditional banks. This expansion, tracked by industry analysts and documented through regulatory filings across multiple jurisdictions, has occurred through a combination of organic market entry, strategic partnerships, and regulatory license acquisitions that enable neobanks to operate legally in each new market.

The speed and breadth of neobank geographic expansion is unprecedented in banking history. Traditional banks typically took decades to establish meaningful international presences, constrained by the need to build physical infrastructure, hire local staff, and navigate complex regulatory processes in each new market. Neobanks have compressed this timeline dramatically, entering new markets in months rather than years by leveraging digital distribution, cloud-based technology platforms, and modular regulatory strategies.

European Neobanks Leading Multi-Country Expansion

European neobanks have achieved the broadest geographic coverage, benefiting from the European Union’s regulatory framework that enables financial services passporting across member states. Revolut, headquartered in London with a European banking license obtained in Lithuania, now serves customers in over 35 countries. N26 operates across numerous European markets from its Berlin base. Wise provides multi-currency financial services in more than 170 countries through its transfer platform and increasingly through its account product.

The European passporting system demonstrates how regulatory design can facilitate or hinder neobank expansion. By allowing a banking license obtained in one member state to be used across all EU countries, the system dramatically reduces the regulatory overhead of multi-country expansion within Europe. This stands in contrast to regions where each country requires a separate licensing process, significantly increasing the time and cost of geographic expansion.

Latin American Expansion Building on Local Success

Latin American neobanks have pursued expansion strategies built on dominant positions in their home markets. Nubank, after establishing a massive customer base in Brazil, expanded to Mexico and Colombia, adapting its products to local market conditions while leveraging the technology platform and operational expertise developed in its home market. The approach demonstrates how neobanks can use home market scale to fund and support international expansion.

Other Latin American neobanks, including Ualá in Argentina and various regional players, are building cross-border presences within the region. The shared cultural and linguistic ties across Latin American markets create natural expansion corridors, though significant regulatory, currency, and market structure differences between countries mean that expansion still requires meaningful local adaptation.

Asian Neobanks Focusing on Regional Markets

Asian neobank expansion has primarily occurred within regional markets rather than globally. Southeast Asian super-apps like Grab and GoTo have expanded financial services across multiple countries in the region, leveraging their existing user bases and market knowledge. Singapore-licensed digital banks have positioned themselves to serve the broader ASEAN market, using the city-state’s regulatory reputation and geographic location as advantages.

India’s neobanks have focused primarily on the massive domestic market, where over 1.4 billion people and significant financial inclusion gaps provide ample growth opportunity without the need for international expansion. However, some Indian fintech companies have begun exploring markets in Southeast Asia and Africa where Indian diaspora communities and similar financial services gaps create natural expansion opportunities.

African Neobanks Tackling Cross-Border Challenges

Africa presents unique challenges and opportunities for neobank expansion. The continent’s 54 countries, each with distinct regulatory frameworks, currencies, and market characteristics, make pan-African expansion particularly complex. Nevertheless, several neobanks and digital financial services platforms have built multi-country presences across Africa.

Companies like Chipper Cash and Wave have expanded across multiple African countries by focusing on cross-border payment and transfer services that address genuine consumer needs. The challenge of sending money between African countries, where traditional banking infrastructure often makes such transfers slow and expensive, creates strong demand for digital alternatives. Neobanks that solve this cross-border challenge effectively gain natural footholds in multiple markets.

Regulatory Strategies for Multi-Country Operations

Neobanks employ several regulatory strategies to support multi-country expansion. Some obtain full banking licenses in each market they enter, providing the most comprehensive regulatory authority but requiring the highest investment of time and capital. Others partner with locally licensed banks, using banking-as-a-service arrangements that allow them to operate under the partner bank’s license while providing their own customer-facing technology and brand.

A third approach involves operating under e-money or payment institution licenses, which are typically easier and faster to obtain than full banking licenses but limit the range of financial services that can be offered. Some neobanks use this approach for initial market entry, planning to upgrade to full banking licenses once they have established market presence and demonstrated compliance track records.

The choice of regulatory strategy significantly affects the speed, cost, and scope of expansion. Neobanks that can effectively navigate the regulatory complexity of multi-country operations while maintaining consistent customer experiences across markets possess a meaningful competitive advantage over those that struggle with regulatory diversity.

Technology Platforms Enabling Global Scale

Cloud-based technology platforms are essential enablers of neobank geographic expansion. By running on infrastructure that is available globally, neobanks can deploy their banking platforms in new markets without building local data centers or technology infrastructure. Cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud operate data centers in multiple regions worldwide, providing the computational resources and data residency options that neobanks need to serve customers in different jurisdictions.

Modular technology architectures allow neobanks to adapt their platforms for different markets without rebuilding them from scratch. Core banking functionality can remain consistent across markets while market-specific features, including local payment method integration, language support, and regulatory reporting, are added as modules. This modular approach balances the efficiency of shared technology with the flexibility required for local market adaptation.

The Future of Neobank Geographic Expansion

The expansion of neobanks across 70 or more countries will continue as markets mature, regulations evolve, and technology capabilities improve. Markets in Central Asia, the Pacific Islands, and parts of Africa and the Middle East that currently have limited neobank presence represent future expansion opportunities. The continued growth of smartphone adoption and internet connectivity in these regions creates the digital infrastructure necessary for neobank services to function.

The ultimate geographic reach of neobanks will be determined by the interplay of market opportunity, regulatory frameworks, competitive dynamics, and the ability of individual companies to manage the complexity of multi-country operations. The trajectory so far suggests that digital banking is becoming a truly global phenomenon, with neobanks playing an increasingly important role in financial services delivery across every region of the world.