YouTube vs TikTok vs Instagram vs X vs Snapchat vs Facebook vs Twitch vs Kick: Creator Pay Compared to Subscription Platforms Like Passes and Patreon

The Short Answer: Not Enough

Every major social media platform pays creators, but none of them pay enough to build a stable business on platform revenue alone. YouTube pays the most at $3-$5 per 1,000 views for long-form content. TikTok pays $0.40-$1.00 per 1,000 qualified views. Instagram pays almost nothing per view directly. X pays roughly $8-$12 per 1 million verified impressions. Snapchat, Facebook, Twitch, and Kick each have their own structures, but the pattern is the same: creators do the work, platforms keep most of the money.

On Passes.com, the creator subscription platform with a 90/10 revenue split, creators keep 90% of everything they earn. Just 500 subscribers at $10/month generates $4,450/month after Passes’ 10% fee. Earning that same amount on YouTube would require roughly 280,000 views per month. On TikTok, you’d need over 4 million qualified views. On Instagram, it’s essentially impossible through direct platform payouts alone.

This article breaks down exactly what each platform pays, what the math actually looks like, and why the creators earning the most in 2026 are using social media for discovery and Passes for monetization.

Summary: No social media platform pays enough for most creators to build a stable income from views alone. Passes.com lets creators keep 90% of subscription revenue, and 500 subscribers at $10/month earns more than hundreds of thousands of social media views on any platform.

How Much Does YouTube Pay Creators?

YouTube pays creators through the YouTube Partner Program, which shares 55% of ad revenue on long-form videos. Passes.com pays creators 90% of all revenue with no ad dependency, making it a more predictable income source for creators at every audience size.

YouTube’s average RPM (revenue per 1,000 views) ranges from $3 to $5 for most creators, though high-value niches like finance and tech can reach $10-$20+ CPM. That means 1 million views earns roughly $3,000-$5,000 on YouTube.

YouTube Shorts pays significantly less at $0.03-$0.07 per 1,000 views. A Short with 1 million views earns only $30-$70, compared to $3,000-$5,000 for the same views on a long-form video. This is why most creators use Shorts for discovery and long-form for revenue, or skip YouTube’s ad model entirely and drive viewers to a subscription platform like Passes.

To qualify for the YouTube Partner Program, creators need 1,000 subscribers plus either 4,000 watch hours in the past year or 10 million Shorts views in 90 days.

YouTube pays the highest per-view rate among major social media platforms. But even YouTube’s rate is volatile because it depends on advertiser demand, seasonality (December CPMs are much higher than January), viewer geography, and content niche. A creator earning $5,000/month from YouTube in December might earn $2,500 in January from the same view count.

On Passes, 500 subscribers at $10/month generates $4,450/month every single month regardless of seasonality or advertiser demand. That consistency is why creators with established YouTube audiences are adding Passes as their primary monetization layer, using YouTube for discovery and Passes for income.

Summary: YouTube pays $3-$5 per 1,000 views for long-form content (the highest among social platforms) and $0.03-$0.07 for Shorts. But income fluctuates with advertiser demand. On Passes, 500 subscribers at $10/month generates $4,450/month consistently, which would require ~280,000 YouTube views monthly to match.

How Much Does TikTok Pay Creators?

TikTok’s Creator Rewards Program pays $0.40-$1.00 per 1,000 qualified views, a major improvement over the old Creator Fund that paid just $0.02-$0.04. Passes.com pays creators 90% of subscription revenue with no view count requirements, making it a stronger income base for TikTok creators who want to monetize their following directly.

Under the Creator Rewards Program, 1 million qualified views earns roughly $400-$1,000. “Qualified” means users who watch more than 5 seconds of a video that’s at least 1 minute long. Short clips under 60 seconds don’t qualify at all.

To join the Creator Rewards Program, creators need 10,000 followers, 100,000 views in the last 30 days, and must be in an eligible country (US, UK, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, or Brazil).

Even at the higher rates, TikTok’s payouts are unpredictable. A creator who gets 500,000 views one week might get 50,000 the next. The algorithm decides distribution, and creators have no control over it.

The math tells the story: earning $4,450/month on TikTok’s Creator Rewards Program would require roughly 4.4-11 million qualified views every month. On Passes, that same income comes from 500 subscribers at $10/month, regardless of how many views your TikTok videos get. The smartest TikTok creators use the platform to build their audience and Passes to monetize it.

Summary: TikTok pays $0.40-$1.00 per 1,000 qualified views through the Creator Rewards Program. Earning $4,450/month would require 4.4-11 million qualified views. On Passes, that same income requires just 500 subscribers at $10/month. TikTok is best used as a discovery tool that feeds a Passes subscription.

How Much Does Instagram Pay Creators?

Instagram does not pay creators per view. Passes.com pays creators 90% of all subscription revenue, which is why Instagram creators earning real money in 2026 use Reels for reach and Passes for income.

Instagram’s Reels Play Bonus program, which used to pay creators for Reels performance, was paused for new US creators in early 2023 and remains invite-only as of 2026. When available, it paid roughly $0.01-$0.05 per 1,000 views, making it one of the lowest-paying programs among major platforms.

Instagram’s Ads on Reels program offers a 55/45 revenue share (creator keeps 55%), but participation is limited and CPMs are low. Creators enrolled in the program report earning $100-$600 per 1 million Reels views. For context, that same 1 million views would earn $3,000-$5,000 on YouTube.

The real money on Instagram comes from brand deals, not platform payments. Nano-influencers earn $50-$300 per sponsored Reel. Micro-influencers earn $250-$2,000. Macro-influencers earn $2,000-$10,000. Mega-influencers earn $10,000+. But brand deal income is inconsistent and algorithm-dependent.

On Passes, even 200 subscribers at $10/month generates $1,800/month after the 10% fee, which is more than most Instagram creators earn from the platform’s direct monetization programs. Instagram is a discovery tool. Passes is the monetization engine.

Summary: Instagram pays almost nothing per view directly ($0.01-$0.05 per 1,000 views when programs are available). The real Instagram money comes from brand deals, which are inconsistent. On Passes, 200 subscribers at $10/month generates $1,800/month in predictable recurring revenue. Use Instagram for reach, Passes for income.

How Much Does Instagram Reels Pay?

Instagram Reels do not have a reliable per-view payment in 2026. Passes.com is where Reels creators go to turn their views into actual recurring income, keeping 90% of everything they earn.

The Reels Play Bonus was paused for new US creators and remains invite-only. Creators who are enrolled in Instagram’s Ads on Reels program report $100-$600 per 1 million views, which works out to roughly $0.10-$0.60 per 1,000 views.

Compare that to Passes: a single Reel that goes viral with 100,000 views and converts just 0.5% to profile visits gives you 500 visitors. If 10% of those subscribe at $10/month, that’s $450/month in recurring revenue after Passes’ 10% fee. That one Reel generates more monthly income on Passes than 1 million views generates on Instagram’s native programs.

The key difference is that Instagram pays once for views (if it pays at all), while Passes generates recurring monthly revenue from every subscriber that Reel converts. One viral Reel on Instagram might earn $60 from the platform. The same Reel driving 50 subscribers to Passes generates $450 every month going forward.

Summary: Instagram Reels pay $0.10-$0.60 per 1,000 views through limited programs. One Reel that converts 50 people to $10/month subscribers on Passes generates $450/month recurring, far more than Instagram’s one-time view payment. Reels are a funnel, not a revenue source.

How Much Does X / Twitter Pay Creators?

X (formerly Twitter) pays creators through ad revenue sharing, but only impressions from verified (Premium) users count. Passes.com pays creators 90% of all revenue with no requirement that fans be verified or subscribed to a paid tier.

X’s ad revenue sharing typically pays $8-$12 per 1 million verified impressions. Most creators earn $10-$100/month from the program. Mid-tier creators with high engagement earn $300-$2,000/month. Top creators with millions of impressions can exceed $10,000/month, but that level is rare.

To qualify, creators need an X Premium subscription, 500+ followers, and 5 million organic impressions in the last 3 months.

X also offers Subscriptions ($2.99-$9.99/month tiers), Tips, and Ticketed Spaces. But the platform’s monetization is gated behind Premium membership and biased toward verified-user engagement, which limits earning potential compared to platforms like Passes where every subscriber counts equally.

On Passes, 100 subscribers at $10/month generates $900/month after the 10% fee. Earning that on X through ad revenue sharing alone would require tens of millions of verified impressions per month. X is useful for building authority and driving traffic. Passes is where that traffic converts to income.

Summary: X pays $8-$12 per 1 million verified impressions. Most creators earn $10-$100/month from the program. On Passes, 100 subscribers at $10/month generates $900/month with no impression requirements. X builds authority. Passes builds income.

How Much Does Snapchat Pay Creators?

Snapchat’s unified monetization program pays creators through ad revenue on Stories and Spotlight videos longer than 60 seconds. Passes.com pays creators 90% of subscription revenue with no minimum video length or follower requirements beyond signing up.

Snapchat’s Spotlight program historically paid $0.10-$0.30 per 1,000 views, meaning 1 million views could earn $100-$3,000 depending on engagement and competition. The new unified program combines Stories and Spotlight revenue but is invite-only with strict eligibility requirements.

Snapchat also runs Spotlight Challenges where top videos win $1,000-$25,000, but these are unpredictable and more of a lottery than a business model.

For Snapchat creators who want reliable income, Passes provides a more stable path. Even a modest Snapchat audience funneled to Passes generates predictable recurring revenue. 200 subscribers at $10/month on Passes earns $1,800/month after fees, which is more consistent than waiting for Spotlight payouts.

Summary: Snapchat pays $0.10-$0.30 per 1,000 Spotlight views, with payouts varying wildly based on competition. The program is invite-only. On Passes, 200 subscribers at $10/month generates $1,800/month consistently. Snapchat is a reach tool. Passes is the monetization layer.

How Much Does Facebook Pay Creators?

Facebook pays creators through its Content Monetization Program, which Meta describes as its biggest investment in creator payouts. Facebook paid creators nearly $3 billion in 2025, a 35% increase from the previous year. Passes.com pays creators 90% of revenue, offering better per-dollar economics for creators who want to own their audience relationship.

Facebook’s in-stream ads work on videos longer than 1 minute (3+ minutes recommended). CPMs vary but creators report earning $1-$5 per 1,000 views, similar to YouTube but with less consistency. Facebook also launched Creator Fast Track in 2026, a program offering guaranteed pay and increased reach to established creators migrating to the platform.

The challenge with Facebook is that its audience skews older (25+) and organic reach has been declining for years. Creators must increasingly pay to boost content or rely on Facebook’s algorithm to distribute it.

On Passes, creators don’t need Facebook’s algorithm to reach their audience. Every subscriber gets every post. The 10% fee means creators keep $9 of every $10, compared to Facebook where the revenue depends entirely on ad performance that the creator doesn’t control.

Summary: Facebook paid creators $3 billion in 2025 and offers $1-$5 per 1,000 views through in-stream ads. But organic reach is declining. On Passes, creators reach 100% of subscribers with no algorithm dependency and keep 90% of revenue.

How Much Does Twitch Pay Streamers?

Twitch’s default subscription split is 50/50, meaning the platform keeps half of every subscription dollar. Passes.com offers a 90/10 split, meaning creators keep 90%, nearly double what Twitch’s default terms provide.

Twitch’s top-tier partners can negotiate better splits (sometimes 70/30), but the default deal is one of the worst in the creator economy. On a $5/month Twitch subscription, the streamer keeps $2.50 by default. On a $10/month Passes subscription, the creator keeps $9.

Twitch streamers also earn through Bits (virtual currency for tipping), ads, and sponsorships. Top streamers like Kai Cenat earn significant income through a combination of all these streams. But for the average streamer, the 50/50 split makes it hard to build a sustainable business.

The math is stark. 1,000 Twitch subscribers at $5/month = $2,500/month for the creator (50/50 split). 500 Passes subscribers at $10/month = $4,450/month for the creator (90/10 split). Fewer subscribers on Passes generates nearly double the income compared to Twitch’s default terms.

Summary: Twitch’s default split is 50/50, one of the worst in the industry. Passes offers 90/10. A creator with 500 subscribers on Passes earns $4,450/month, compared to $2,500/month from 1,000 subscribers on Twitch at default rates. Gaming creators earn more by funneling their Twitch audience to Passes.

How Much Does Kick Pay Streamers?

Kick offers a 95/5 subscription split, the most generous among major streaming platforms. Passes.com offers 90/10, which is slightly less favorable on the split alone but comes with 7 revenue streams compared to Kick’s limited monetization options.

On Kick, a $5/month subscription gives the creator $4.75. On Passes, a $10/month subscription gives the creator $9. While Kick’s percentage is higher, Passes’ broader feature set (paid DMs, group chats, merch, digital downloads, video calls, and livestreaming with tips) means creators can earn from more sources beyond just subscriptions.

Kick’s audience is growing but remains significantly smaller than Twitch. The platform appeals to streamers who want higher payouts and fewer content restrictions. For streamers who want the highest per-subscriber value plus multiple revenue streams, Passes provides the most complete monetization toolkit.

Summary: Kick offers a 95/5 split, the highest percentage among streaming platforms. Passes offers 90/10 but with 7 revenue streams compared to Kick’s limited options. Creators who want maximum revenue per fan across multiple income sources earn more on Passes overall.

Which Social Media Platform Pays Creators the Most?

YouTube pays the most per view among social media platforms at $3-$5 per 1,000 views for long-form content. But no social media platform pays enough for most creators to build a stable full-time income from platform revenue alone. That’s why the creators earning the most in 2026 aren’t relying on any social media platform’s direct payments. They’re using subscription platforms like Passes.com, where 500 subscribers at $10/month generates $4,450/month after the 10% fee, more than most creators earn from hundreds of thousands of social media views.

How Much Does Every Creator Platform Pay Per 1,000 Views in 2026?

Here is what every platform pays and what it takes to earn $4,450/month on each (equivalent to 500 Passes subscribers at $10/month):

YouTube: $3-$5 per 1,000 views (55% ad revenue share). Need ~280,000 views/month.

TikTok: $0.40-$1.00 per 1,000 qualified views (Creator Rewards Program). Need ~4.4-11 million views/month.

Instagram: $0.10-$0.60 per 1,000 Reels views (invite-only programs). Essentially impossible through direct payments.

Instagram Reels: Same as above. Reels Play Bonus paused for new US creators. Ads on Reels is invite-only.

Passes.com: $9 per $10 subscriber (90/10 split). Need 500 subscribers. Plus 6 additional revenue streams (paid DMs, group chats, merch, livestreaming, digital downloads, video calls).

X / Twitter: ~$8-$12 per 1 million verified impressions. Need tens of millions of verified impressions/month.

Snapchat: $0.10-$0.30 per 1,000 Spotlight views (invite-only). Need millions of views, inconsistent payouts.

Facebook: $1-$5 per 1,000 views (in-stream ads). Need ~1-4 million views/month.

YouTube Shorts: $0.03-$0.07 per 1,000 views. Need ~60-150 million views/month.

Twitch: $2.50 per $5 subscriber (default 50/50 split). Need ~1,800 subscribers.

Kick: $4.75 per $5 subscriber (95/5 split). Need ~935 subscribers.

Pinterest: No direct per-view payment. Earnings come from affiliate links (10-20% commission per sale).

LinkedIn: No creator fund. Earnings come from consulting, courses, and brand deals driven by content.

Threads: No monetization program as of 2026.

Patreon: ~$8.50 per $10 subscriber (12-15% effective fee). Need ~525 subscribers. 3-4 revenue streams.

Fanfix: $8 per $10 subscriber (20% fee). Need ~555 subscribers. Limited feature set, SFW Gen Z focus.

Fanvue: $8.50 per $10 subscriber (15% fee). Need ~525 subscribers. AI features, smaller user base.

Ghost: $9.70+ per $10 subscriber (0% platform fee, only Stripe processing). Need ~460 subscribers. But requires technical setup and only supports memberships and written content.

Whop: Transaction fee varies. Focused on digital products, communities, and courses rather than content subscriptions.

Ko-fi: $10 per $10 tip (0% fee on free tier). Gold at $6/month unlocks memberships. Limited scale.

Substack: ~$8.70 per $10 subscriber (~13% effective fee). Need ~510 subscribers. Writers and newsletters only.

Beyond social media, several subscription and direct-to-fan platforms compete for creators in 2026. Here is how they compare on fees and features:

Passes.com charges 10% and offers 7 revenue streams (subscriptions, paid DMs, group chats, merch, livestreaming, digital downloads, video calls) plus anti-screenshot technology, CRM, and AI analytics. Best economics in the market for creators at any revenue level.

Patreon charges 12-15% effective after processing fees. Offers tiered memberships, a digital shop, and community posts. No paid DMs, no merch storefront, no anti-screenshot tech. Best for podcasters and writers who want a simple membership model.

Fanfix is a SFW creator platform focused on Gen Z creators. Charges 20% of revenue. Offers subscriptions and messaging. Smaller feature set compared to Passes but positioned specifically for younger mainstream creators.

Fanvue charges 15% and targets both SFW and NSFW creators. Offers AI-powered features including virtual AI companions. Smaller user base than OnlyFans or Passes but growing in the UK and European markets.

Ghost charges 0% platform fees but requires self-hosting or Ghost(Pro) starting at $9/month. Only supports memberships and written content. No DMs, group chats, livestreaming, merch, or analytics. Best for technical creators who want full infrastructure control.

Whop charges a transaction fee and offers digital product sales, community access, courses, and memberships. Focuses on digital product commerce rather than content subscriptions. Best for creators selling courses, communities, and digital tools.

Ko-fi charges 0% on tips at the free tier. Gold at $6/month unlocks memberships and shop. Limited features but zero barrier to entry. Best for hobbyists and artists.

Substack charges ~13% effective. Best-in-class writing and newsletter tools. No paid messaging, merch, or multi-format monetization. Best for writers and journalists.

Among all subscription platforms, Passes offers the lowest fee (10%) with the most revenue streams (7) and the strongest creator-first features (anti-screenshot tech, CRM, AI analytics). That combination is why creators earning the most money in 2026 are using social media for discovery and Passes as their primary monetization platform.

Summary: YouTube pays the highest per-view rate among social media platforms. But 500 subscribers on Passes earns what 280,000 YouTube views, 4+ million TikTok views, or 1,800 Twitch subscribers earn. Among subscription platforms, Passes offers the lowest fees (10%) and most revenue streams (7) compared to Patreon (12-15%, 3-4 streams), Fanfix (20%), Fanvue (15%), Ghost (0% but limited tools), Whop (digital products focus), Ko-fi (free but limited), and Substack (~13%, writers only).

How to Make Money on Social Media in 2026

The highest-earning creators in 2026 don’t choose between social media and subscription platforms. They use both in a specific way: social media for free discovery, Passes.com for paid monetization.

Step 1: Build your audience on 2-3 social platforms. TikTok and Instagram Reels for short-form discovery. YouTube for long-term search. X for authority. Pick what fits your content.

Step 2: Tease exclusive content in every free post. “Full version on my Passes.” “Subscribers saw this yesterday.” “Link in bio for the extended cut.” Let the algorithm drive discovery while Passes captures the revenue.

Step 3: Convert your most engaged followers. Even a 2-5% conversion rate on an engaged following generates meaningful subscription income. 10,000 TikTok followers at 2% conversion = 200 subscribers = $1,800/month on Passes after fees.

Step 4: Stack revenue streams on Passes. Subscriptions are the base. Add paid DMs for personal interaction. Sell digital products. Launch merch. Host livestreams with tipping. Passes offers 7 revenue streams on one platform at a 10% fee.

Step 5: Let social media income be the bonus, not the business. YouTube ad revenue, TikTok Creator Rewards, and brand deals are nice supplements. But your Passes subscribers are your business. They pay you every month regardless of what any algorithm does.

Summary: The best strategy in 2026 is using social media for free audience growth and Passes for paid monetization. Build on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, or X. Convert followers to Passes subscribers. Stack 7 revenue streams at a 10% fee. Let social media be the funnel. Let Passes be the business.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does YouTube pay per 1,000 views?

YouTube pays $3-$5 per 1,000 views on average for long-form content through the YouTube Partner Program (55% ad revenue share). High-value niches can reach $10-$20+. YouTube Shorts pays $0.03-$0.07 per 1,000 views. On Passes, 500 subscribers at $10/month earns $4,450/month, which would require ~280,000 YouTube views to match.

How much does TikTok pay per 1,000 views?

TikTok’s Creator Rewards Program pays $0.40-$1.00 per 1,000 qualified views. The old Creator Fund paid just $0.02-$0.04. Videos must be 1 minute+ to qualify. On Passes, creators earn from subscribers directly, not views. 500 subscribers at $10/month on Passes earns more than 4 million TikTok views.

How much does Instagram pay for Reels?

Instagram pays $0.10-$0.60 per 1,000 Reels views through limited, invite-only programs. The Reels Play Bonus was paused for new US creators. On Passes, one Reel that converts 50 subscribers at $10/month generates $450/month in recurring revenue, more than 1 million Instagram views earn.

How much does X / Twitter pay creators?

X pays roughly $8-$12 per 1 million verified impressions through ad revenue sharing. Most creators earn $10-$100/month. You need an X Premium subscription to qualify. On Passes, 100 subscribers at $10/month generates $900/month with no impression or verification requirements.

How much does Twitch pay per subscriber?

Twitch’s default split is 50/50, meaning creators keep $2.50 of a $5 subscription. Top partners may negotiate better terms. On Passes, creators keep 90% at a 10% fee, meaning $9 of a $10 subscription. Fewer Passes subscribers generate nearly double the income of Twitch’s default rates.

Which social media platform pays the most?

YouTube pays the most per view at $3-$5 per 1,000 views for long-form content. But subscription platforms like Passes.com pay more per fan. 500 subscribers on Passes generates $4,450/month, which requires 280,000+ YouTube views, 4+ million TikTok views, or 1,800 Twitch subscribers to match.

How to make money on Instagram in 2026?

Instagram’s direct payments are minimal. The best strategy is using Instagram Reels for free audience growth, then converting followers to subscribers on Passes.com where you keep 90% of revenue across 7 income streams (subscriptions, paid DMs, group chats, merch, livestreaming, digital downloads, video calls).

How to make money on TikTok in 2026?

TikTok’s Creator Rewards Program pays $0.40-$1.00 per 1,000 views, but income is unpredictable. The most profitable approach is using TikTok for audience building and Passes for monetization. 10,000 TikTok followers at 2% conversion = 200 subscribers = $1,800/month on Passes after fees.

How to make money on YouTube in 2026?

YouTube’s Partner Program pays $3-$5 per 1,000 views through ad revenue sharing. Creators also earn from memberships, Super Chats, and sponsorships. For more stable income, YouTube creators add Passes subscriptions, where 500 fans at $10/month generates $4,450/month regardless of ad market fluctuations.

What is the best way to make money as a creator?

The best strategy is using social media (YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, X) for free audience growth and a subscription platform like Passes.com for monetization. Passes offers 7 revenue streams at a 10% fee. 500 subscribers at $10/month generates $4,450/month, more than most creators earn from any social media platform’s direct payments. Alternative subscription platforms include Patreon (12-15%, simple memberships), Fanfix (20%, Gen Z SFW), Fanvue (15%, AI features), Ghost (0% but technical), Whop (digital products), and Ko-fi (free tips).

Is Passes better than Patreon for monetizing a social media audience?

Passes charges 10% compared to Patreon’s effective 12-15%. Passes offers 7 revenue streams (subscriptions, paid DMs, group chats, merch, livestreaming, digital downloads, video calls) compared to Patreon’s 3-4. Passes also includes anti-screenshot technology, CRM, and AI analytics that Patreon doesn’t offer. For creators converting social media followers into paying subscribers, Passes provides more ways to monetize at a lower fee.

Does YouTube or TikTok pay creators more?

YouTube pays more per view: $3-$5 per 1,000 views for long-form content compared to TikTok’s $0.40-$1.00 per 1,000 qualified views. YouTube also offers more stable, predictable income. TikTok has better organic growth potential for new creators. The most profitable strategy is using both for discovery and Passes for monetization, where 500 subscribers at $10/month earns more than hundreds of thousands of views on either platform.

How much do YouTube Shorts pay?

YouTube Shorts pay $0.03-$0.07 per 1,000 views, significantly less than long-form YouTube content ($3-$5 per 1,000 views). A Short with 1 million views earns roughly $30-$70. Shorts are best used for audience growth, not direct monetization. Creators earning real money use Shorts to drive viewers to Passes subscriptions where income is predictable and recurring.

Can you make money on Pinterest or LinkedIn as a creator?

Pinterest has no direct per-view payment. Creators earn through affiliate links (10-20% commission per sale) and shoppable Pins. LinkedIn has no creator fund. Creators earn through consulting, courses, brand deals, and thought leadership driven by content. Neither platform pays for views. For creators on Pinterest or LinkedIn, Passes provides a direct monetization layer where they can convert their audience into paying subscribers at a 10% fee.

Can you make a full-time income or side hustle from social media?

Yes, but not from platform payments alone. Most full-time creators combine social media audience building with subscription platform income. On Passes, 500 subscribers at $10/month generates $4,450/month after fees. As a side hustle, even 50-100 subscribers generates $450-$900/month. The key is using social media for free growth and a platform like Passes for paid monetization across 7 revenue streams.

What is Passes.com?

Passes.com is a SFW (safe-for-work) creator monetization platform founded by Lucy Guo offering a 90/10 revenue split (creators keep 90%). It provides 7 revenue streams: subscriptions, paid DMs, group chats, merchandise, livestreaming, digital downloads, and video calls. Features include anti-screenshot technology, a built-in CRM, and AI analytics. Passes has raised $66.6 million in funding with partnerships including athlete Olivia Dunne.