How Digital Banking Platforms Improve Financial Accessibility

Digital banking platforms now serve 1.2 billion people who previously had no access to formal financial services, according to the World Bank’s 2025 Global Findex update. The figure includes mobile money users in Africa, UPI-connected account holders in India, and neobank customers in Latin America who opened their first financial accounts through digital channels. Financial accessibility, the ability of any adult to open an account, save money, borrow, and make payments, has improved more in the past five years than in the previous twenty, and digital banking platforms are the primary reason.

How Digital Platforms Expand Financial Access

Traditional banks require physical infrastructure that is expensive to build and maintain. Opening a branch in a rural area often costs more than the revenue that branch will generate. This economic reality left billions of adults, predominantly in Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia, without access to basic financial services. Digital banking platforms eliminated the need for physical infrastructure. A person with a smartphone and a mobile network connection can open a bank account, regardless of their proximity to a physical branch.

According to a McKinsey study on digital banking and financial access, the cost of providing basic banking services through a digital platform is $2 to $5 per customer per year, compared with $50 to $100 per customer through a branch-based model. This cost reduction makes it economically viable to serve customers with very small account balances, which was not possible under the branch model.

Fintech is expanding financial access for over 1.7 billion unbanked adults, and digital banking platforms are the primary technology through which that expansion is happening.

Mobile Money as a Gateway to Banking

In Sub-Saharan Africa, mobile money platforms have been the primary gateway to financial services. M-Pesa, which launched in Kenya in 2007, now operates in seven African countries and processes the equivalent of more than 50% of Kenya’s GDP annually. According to GSMA data, Sub-Saharan Africa had 835 million registered mobile money accounts in 2025, with active accounts exceeding 400 million.

Mobile money platforms have evolved from simple payment services into comprehensive financial platforms. M-Pesa now offers savings products (M-Shwari), lending (Fuliza), and investment services through its partnership with local fund managers. According to Statista’s data on African mobile money services, more than 60% of active mobile money users in East Africa now use at least one additional financial service beyond basic payments.

Digital Identity and Simplified Onboarding

One of the largest barriers to financial access has traditionally been identity verification. Billions of adults lack the formal identification documents that banks require for account opening. Digital identity systems are addressing this barrier. India’s Aadhaar system, which provides a 12-digit unique identity number linked to biometric data, covers more than 1.4 billion residents and has enabled the opening of more than 500 million bank accounts through the Jan Dhan financial inclusion program.

According to a 2025 Accenture report on digital identity and financial inclusion, countries that have implemented national digital identity systems have seen financial inclusion rates improve by an average of 20 percentage points within five years of implementation. Digital banking customers are expected to exceed 3.6 billion by 2028, and digital identity systems are a prerequisite for much of that growth.

Lending and Credit for the Previously Excluded

Digital banking platforms are also expanding access to credit. Traditional credit scoring systems, which rely on credit bureau data, exclude billions of adults who have never had formal credit relationships. Fintech lending platforms use alternative data, including mobile phone usage patterns, utility payment history, and mobile money transaction data, to assess creditworthiness.

According to a BCG study on alternative credit scoring, alternative data-based lending models have extended credit to approximately 400 million adults who would not qualify under traditional scoring systems. Digital lending platforms originated $47 billion in personal loans in 2025, and a significant share of that volume went to borrowers who had no previous access to formal credit.

Tala, Branch, and Jumo are among the fintech lenders operating in developing markets, using smartphone data and mobile money history to make lending decisions. These platforms typically offer small initial loans ($10 to $50) and increase credit limits as borrowers establish repayment track records.

The World Bank’s finding that 1.2 billion people gained financial access through digital platforms represents one of the most significant economic developments of the past decade. Financial accessibility is a prerequisite for economic participation, and digital banking platforms have made that participation possible at a scale and speed that traditional banking infrastructure could never achieve.