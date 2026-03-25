Two property developments are currently being marketed to investors across Australia, Southeast Asia, and internationally under the Lux Projects and associated brand names: Gesara Bay City and Nesara Bay City. Both carry the branding of Australian entrepreneur Jamie McIntyre. Both promise investors a stake in a transformative Lombok lifestyle development.

Investigators are now asking a more fundamental question than whether these developments will be built. They are asking where the money has come from — and whether any of it belongs to investors who paid for something else entirely.

Gesara Bay City — Land Exists, But Where Did the Funds Come From?

Unlike its sister brand, Gesara Bay City does appear to involve land. But the investigation now circling McIntyre’s operations has focused attention on a more troubling question: if the bank records of McIntyre’s Indonesian company showed account balances near nil at certain points, where did the funds to acquire or control any Lombok land position come from?

Christina Natalia, the sitting director of PT Bali Real Estate Investments — the registered Indonesian entity behind McIntyre’s Lux Projects operation — provided official bank records to Indonesian authorities following her review of the company’s financial position. Those records documented what she described as serious structural and funding flaws, evidence of internal loans and cash withdrawals made by McIntyre himself, and account balances at certain points reaching only thousands of Australian dollars despite millions having been raised from investors.

“The project needed fresh capital just to keep going. Company accounts displayed balances far smaller than one would expect for an active development company.” — Christina Natalia, Director, PT Bali Real Estate Investments, to TechBullion, March 2026

Allegations circulating among investigators and legal representatives directly connected to the matter state that funds believed to have been misappropriated from a separate Lombok development project — a large-scale master-planned beachfront development from which McIntyre entered into a purchase agreement he subsequently defaulted on — may have been redirected toward Gesara Bay City and McIntyre’s other operations. The official development partners of that project confirmed in December 2025 that McIntyre’s ownership claims over it are ‘incorrect, misleading, and contradicted by official Indonesian corporate records’ and that the purchase agreement defaulted because payments were never made.

The question investigators are now pursuing is straightforward: if no payments were made to acquire the asset McIntyre claimed to own, and the company’s own bank records show near-nil balances, yet a new branded development has emerged — where did the money to position that development come from?

If the accounts were near empty and the purchase agreement defaulted because no payments were made — where did the funds for Gesara Bay City originate? That is the question investigators are actively pursuing.

Millions in Cryptocurrency — Unaccounted For

Adding a further dimension to the investigation, sources familiar with the financial inquiry describe allegations that millions of dollars in cryptocurrency connected to McIntyre’s operations remain unaccounted for. The use of cryptocurrency as a parallel financial channel — alongside the conventional fund flows documented in PT Bali Real Estate Investments’ bank records — raises questions about whether digital assets were used to move or store funds outside the visibility of conventional banking and regulatory reporting.

McIntyre has publicly promoted cryptocurrency investment through his Australian National Review platform and his 21st Century financial education network, describing his ability to predict Bitcoin movements and guide followers into crypto positions. Whether the same crypto channels were used in connection with investor funds from his property operations is a matter the investigation is examining.

⚠ Investigators at Ditreskrimsus Polda Bali — the Bali Regional Police’s Special Crimes Investigation Directorate — are currently investigating the financial matters surrounding McIntyre’s operations, including the fund flows documented in PT Bali Real Estate Investments’ official bank records. Active criminal proceedings are underway.

Nesara Bay City — No Land, No Permits, Pre-Conceptual Stage

While questions about Gesara Bay City centre on the origins of its funding, the situation with Nesara Bay City is more straightforward — and in some respects more alarming for investors who have already committed funds.

McIntyre’s own press releases, published under the Lux Projects Bali media contact on open press release aggregators, confirm that Nesara EcoMiniCity is ‘currently in the conceptual stage, with development pending formal approval from the Lombok provincial government and relevant Indonesian ministries.’ The same release acknowledges that ‘should approvals stall, there is speculation these concepts could be shifted to other islands.’

🚨 Nesara Bay City holds no land within its project. It has no confirmed building permits. It has no approved plans. It is pre-conceptual. It is being sold to investors now.

The name itself — NESARA, an acronym from the sovereign citizen and financial freedom community standing for National Economic Security and Reformation Act — is not incidental. McIntyre cultivates the Australian freedom movement audience through his Australian National Review platform. Naming a property development after a concept revered in that community is a deliberate marketing signal designed to attract investors who are already predisposed to trust him and distrust the regulatory warnings that would otherwise cause them to walk away.

“We are seeing floor plans. We are seeing glossy photographs. We are seeing lifestyle renders. What we are not seeing, in a number of cases, is anything built behind them.” — A senior detective from the fraud squad, declining to be named pending ongoing investigation, March 2026

The detective, who is part of a broader fraud investigation examining McIntyre’s Australian-facing investment operations, declined to comment further on the record but confirmed that enquiries into the matter are underway and ongoing.

ASIC Open Investigation — Operating Within a 10-Year Ban

Separately from the Indonesian criminal proceedings, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission is conducting an open investigation into whether McIntyre’s property investment promotional activities — including the marketing of Gesara Bay City and Nesara Bay City to Australian investors through websites, social media, his Australian National Review platform, and associated events — constitute carrying on a financial services business in breach of his 2016 Federal Court ban.

The ban — issued in ASIC v McIntyre [2016] FCA 1276 by Justice Bromwich, who described McIntyre as ‘a menace to the investing public’ — prohibits him from managing corporations and providing financial services for a period of 10 years. The active marketing of property investment products to Australian consumers, the operation of lead capture pages directing Australian investors into his offshore property schemes, and the embedding of investment sales content within his Australian National Review platform all fall within the scope of ASIC’s examination.

⚠ ASIC is currently conducting an open investigation into whether McIntyre is operating financial services businesses targeting Australians in breach of his Federal Court ban. This poses a serious legal threat. Breach of a Federal Court order is a contempt matter carrying significant penalties including imprisonment.

ASIC’s investigation runs parallel to the examination by AUSTRAC — Australia’s financial intelligence and anti-money laundering regulator — of fund flows from Australian investors through Australian intermediary entities, via international transfer platforms, into offshore accounts including Azure Wave Enterprises, an entity registered in St Kitts and Nevis and co-owned by McIntyre.

The Australian Federal Police — Enquiries Underway

The fraud squad investigation referenced above is understood to be examining the full scope of McIntyre’s Australian-facing investment operation — including the mechanism by which Australian investors’ funds were received, the entities through which they were channelled, and their ultimate destination. The investigation covers both the property investment schemes and the potential breach of the Federal Court ban.

The senior detective who spoke to this publication on background declined to confirm specific timelines but indicated that the investigation has progressed to a stage where the marketing materials, floor plans, and project representations being made to investors have been reviewed, and that what investigators found behind the marketing was significantly different from what investors were shown.

“The investigation has revealed properties being marketed with floor plans and glossy images that have nothing built behind them. Our enquiries into the matter are continuing and I wouldn’t make any further comment on the record at this stage.” — Senior detective, fraud squad, March 2026

Indonesia — Criminal Investigation and Expected Prosecution

In Indonesia, where McIntyre is based, the legal position is the most advanced. Ditreskrimsus Polda Bali — the Bali Regional Police’s Special Crimes Investigation Directorate — is actively investigating a formal criminal fraud report filed by Christina Natalia earlier this year. Separate civil proceedings have also been filed at Pengadilan Negeri Denpasar in March 2026.

McIntyre is expected to face prosecution proceedings in Indonesia in April 2026. In Australia, ASIC and AUSTRAC investigations are progressing in parallel with the Indonesian criminal proceedings.

Investor Warning — Due Diligence Is Not Optional

Any investor who has paid or is considering paying funds into Gesara Bay City, Nesara Bay City, or any McIntyre-affiliated Lombok or Bali property venture should treat the following as minimum due diligence steps before committing or continuing to commit any funds:

✓ Gesara Bay City: Request documentary evidence of land title, building permits (PBG), and corporate ownership through AHU/KEMENKUMHAM. Do not accept marketing materials as evidence of any of these.

✓ Nesara Bay City: This project is pre-conceptual and has no land. Do not commit funds to any development that does not have confirmed land title, confirmed planning approval, and confirmed building permits.

✓ Verify Jamie McIntyre’s regulatory status at ASIC Connect — connectonline.asic.gov.au. Read the Federal Court judgment ASIC v McIntyre [2016] FCA 1276 in full before making any investment decision.

✓ If you have already paid funds into any McIntyre-affiliated project and have concerns about the application of those funds, contact a qualified Australian financial services lawyer and consider lodging a formal complaint with ASIC, AUSTRAC, and the AFP.

✓ Do not rely on representations made by Lux Projects Bali, Lux Property Group, or any associated entity regarding permits, land ownership, or development status. Verify directly with Indonesian government offices.

Editor’s Note: This publication has made multiple requests for comment to Jamie McIntyre, Lux Projects Bali, and associated representatives. No response was received at the time of publication. The matters described in this article are subject to active legal and regulatory proceedings in Australia and Indonesia. No person named has been charged with or convicted of any criminal offence solely on the basis of the matters described unless explicitly stated. All individuals are entitled to the presumption of innocence. This report is based on official bank records provided by the sitting director of PT Bali Real Estate Investments, official court filing records, police report documentation, ASIC regulatory records, and on-background interviews with law enforcement and legal sources.

Sources: Christina Natalia bank records and statements, PT Bali Real Estate Investments (TechBullion, Aftab Ahmad, March 2026). Active criminal proceedings — Ditreskrimsus Polda Bali, 2026. Active civil proceedings — Pengadilan Negeri Denpasar, March 2026. ASIC v McIntyre [2016] FCA 1276. ASIC Media Release 25-213MR, September 2025. McIntyre/Lux Projects Nesara EcoMiniCity press release (openPR, August 2025 — admits concept stage and pending approvals). PT Marina Bay Group official statement, December 2025. Senate Hansard 30 September 2015. On-background interviews — senior fraud squad detective and sources familiar with the AFP inquiry, March 2026.