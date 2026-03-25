Alabama Licensed Builder Brings Physical Home Sale Directly to Ethereum Blockchain

Public AHOME Token Auction Waitlist Now Open

Affordable Home U.S. LLC, a licensed residential home builder in Alabama, announced the upcoming sale of a newly constructed home using its deployed ERC-20 utility token, Affordable Home Token (AHOME).

The company has already purchased the land for the first home sale, finalized architectural plans for a 1,200-square-foot high-performance energy-efficient residence, and launched a public decentralized application (dApp) at AffordableHomeToken.com that allows users to interact directly with audited smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain.

The smart-contract system supporting the token and auction process has been independently audited by QuillAudits, and the token contract is publicly verified on blockchain explorers.

Participants will be able to acquire AHOME tokens through a planned public fair-launch auction using Gnosis EasyAuction on Ethereum, followed by additional token availability through a Uniswap decentralized exchange liquidity pool. Anyone capable of obtaining Ethereum and using a Web3 wallet such as MetaMask will be able to participate.

Holding AHOME tokens provides direct utility — token holders can connect their wallet to the project dApp and use tokens to reserve a newly constructed home within the builder’s development pipeline.

Upon completion of construction, the home will be transferred through standard off-chain real estate closing procedures, including title transfer, deed recording, and required tax documentation. At that time, the corresponding AHOME tokens used for the reservation will be permanently removed from circulation.

Affordable Home U.S. holds Alabama Unlimited Home Builder License #29303, maintains $2 million in general liability coverage, and is BBB accredited. The company operates multiple construction and home-service brands across Alabama, including Bama Waterproofing, and has established experience in residential construction execution.

The initiative introduces direct blockchain utility tied to a fundamental real-world need — housing. By bringing physical homes for sale onto an open blockchain market, the company aims to expand participation beyond traditional financing pathways.

The company is currently collecting auction waitlist registrations from prospective participants. Interested individuals may join the waitlist by submitting their email and indicating their anticipated auction participation level.

Auction timing will be finalized based on demonstrated market interest.

Auction waitlist https://affordablehometoken.com/auction-waitlist?ref=vax25s Video playlist https://affordablehometoken.com/videos

It expands on the construction specs, which none of the other PRs cover: The first AHOME home is intentionally designed to be easy to own. Every material and system choice prioritizes long-term affordability — lower utility bills, minimal maintenance, and a building envelope engineered to outperform conventional construction for decades. The high-performance panel system eliminates common failure points found in traditional framing, creating a tighter, quieter structure that resists moisture, temperature swings, and severe weather. When something eventually does wear, the home fails gracefully — individual components can be addressed without cascading repair costs. This design philosophy extends beyond a single house. The building system is inherently scalable, allowing Affordable Home U.S. to replicate the same quality and efficiency across multiple homes without the variability and waste typical of site-built construction. The goal is not just to build a home someone can buy — it’s to build a home someone can actually afford to keep.

Media Contact

Affordable Home U.S. LLC

Birmingham, Alabama

media@affordablehomeus.com

AffordableHomeToken.com

Crypto Press Release Distribution by https://cryptoprwire.com/.

Telegram: @CryptoPrWire