Execierge’s ‘Secretary for Rent’ Redefines Work Culture and Champions Women’s Empowerment Across Asia

SINGAPORE – Disrupting traditional work norms in Asia, Execierge has emerged as a leader in providing innovative administrative support through its groundbreaking “Secretary for Rent” service. With over 1,500 clients spanning Asia and beyond, Execierge offers businesses and professionals efficient, flexible, and high-quality remote administrative services without the need for full-time staff.

A hallmark of Execierge’s approach is its strong commitment to empowering women, with 95% of its workforce comprising women from diverse backgrounds. This innovative model creates opportunities for women to balance career aspirations with family and personal growth while contributing meaningfully to the workforce.

Breaking Away from Tradition

In many parts of Asia, traditional work culture often emphasizes rigid structures, hierarchical setups, and long office hours. Execierge is reshaping this narrative by championing a progressive and flexible model that caters to modern business needs:

Tailored Solutions : Clients can hire secretarial or administrative support on a monthly basis for a flat fee, customizing services to suit their operational requirements.

Premium Expertise : The service connects clients with highly skilled executive assistants typically available only to multinational corporations (MNCs).

Efficiency and Cost Savings : By utilizing a shared services model, businesses pay only for the administrative support they need, eliminating the inefficiencies of underutilized full-time employees.

Empowering Women in the Workforce

Execierge’s commitment to women’s empowerment is woven into its operations. By offering remote work opportunities and flexible schedules, the company helps women professionals overcome barriers often encountered in traditional workplaces.

“We’re not just providing a service; we’re creating a platform where talented women can thrive professionally while maintaining a work-life balance,” said Eugene Lu, CEO of Execierge.

CEO Insights: The Vision Behind Execierge

In a recent interview, Eugene Lu shared the inspiration and mission that drive Execierge’s success:

Q: What inspired you to launch Execierge?

Eugene Lu: “I recognized a gap in the market. While freelancers or interns were options, they often lacked decision-making capabilities and necessary experience in a corporate environment.

Additionally, most Executive Assistants tend to be underutilized, making a full-time headcount unjustifiable. Execierge’s model is particularly beneficial for businesses that need high-quality administrative support but don’t require a full-time assistant. By sharing resources, we provide a cost-effective solution that ensures our clients receive the support they need.



Q: What’s the key to Execierge’s widespread appeal?

Eugene Lu: “Our model is adaptable and scalable, appealing to small businesses from traditional to tech firms. Clients value the efficiency and professionalism of our corporate experienced secretaries.”

Q: How does Execierge challenge conventional Asian work norms?

Eugene Lu: “We’re proving that productivity doesn’t require physical presence. By prioritizing outcomes over office hours, we’ve demonstrated that remote work can be both efficient and effective. (unless you think it makes sense to pay 5X more for a physical person to pick up your coffee)”

Q: What’s next for Execierge?

Eugene Lu: “We’re focused on expanding into new global markets and enhancing our technology to deliver even greater efficiency. Most importantly, we’re dedicated to empowering more women across Asia by providing meaningful opportunities and flexible work options.”

A Growing Legacy

Execierge’s innovative approach and dedication to inclusivity position it as a transformative force in the Asian business landscape. By offering scalable administrative solutions and fostering a supportive environment for women professionals, the company is setting a new standard for workplace flexibility and empowerment.

As Execierge continues its growth trajectory, it aims to inspire businesses and employees alike, proving that modern work environments can be both inclusive and results-driven.

Media Contact: Execierge Public Relations

Email: siska@execierge.com

Website: https://execierge.com

Phone: +65 8910 5989

About Execierge:

Founded by CEO Eugene Lu, Execierge is a Singapore-based provider of innovative secretary-for-rent services. With a workforce composed of over 95% women, Execierge is redefining work culture across Asia by delivering flexible and high-quality administrative support to businesses worldwide. Since its inception, the company has served more than 1,500 clients, driven by a mission to empower women and promote efficiency through cutting-edge solutions.