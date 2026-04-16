Ethereum Price Prediction Turns Bullish as ETH/BTC Ratio Breaks Out While Pepeto Closes Early Entry

ETH is up 4% in seven days, the ETH/BTC ratio just climbed to its highest mark since January, and stablecoin supply on the network crossed $180 billion for a new all time high. That shift is why every fresh Ethereum price prediction is getting a harder look from traders who had written off altcoin season. But attention is also pulling toward Pepeto, a token sitting at a low presale entry with a confirmed Binance listing ahead, which analysts see as the next real 100x opportunity of 2026. Pepeto has raised more than $9 million in its current presale phase.

Ethereum Price Prediction Turns Constructive as ETH/BTC Ratio Breaks Out

ETH traded near $2,370 on April 15 with the ETH/BTC ratio climbing to 0.0313, a three month high according to CoinDesk. Stablecoin supply on Ethereum reached an all time high of $180 billion, up 150% over three years, which keeps the chain as the dominant settlement layer for tokenized dollars. CoinDCX places the 2026 range at $2,800 to $3,500, with long term targets near $6,000 once the Glamsterdam upgrade lands. These numbers reset the outlook for the coming months and push fresh capital back into risk assets.

The Two Names Capital Is Watching as the Ethereum Outlook Firms Up

Pepeto Leads the Next Wave With a Confirmed Binance Listing

Getting into a winning crypto takes speed and the right entry, and every Ethereum price prediction right now sits above current market value, which tells you capital is already repricing. A token can rip 30% in a morning and give it all back by afternoon. Most retail wallets get dragged into the worst price of the day. Pepeto solves that by giving you tools that check every trade before it leaves your wallet. This is not a roadmap project waiting on features to ship. The platform is already live and every tool is in use at the moment you read this.

The risk scorer runs any contract through a safety review in seconds, flagging honeypots and copy tokens before they drain your wallet. PepetoSwap processes trades at zero fee, so your position keeps its full size instead of bleeding out in gas and hidden routes. Buyers inside also earn 183% APY from staking while the price floor holds. SolidProof has audited every contract clean, and the cofounder behind the original Pepe coin leads the build, which gives the project a track record no new meme can match.

That means your capital stays protected through real market noise while faster wallets keep getting rugged on forks and copycats. Many analysts now call Pepeto the next real 100x pick of this cycle. Analysts project a path toward $0.02 post listing, which puts a 100x move on the table from the current entry.

Pepeto currently trades at $0.0000001864, with more than $9 million raised from early buyers. And the presale shuts the day the Binance listing opens, which means the door slams shut fast.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Where ETH Could Land in 2026

ETH trades at $2,370 with the ETH/BTC ratio at 0.0313, a three month high. CoinDCX places the weekly target at $2,384, the monthly range at $2,500 to $2,550, and the 2026 full range at $2,000 to $3,500, driven by ETF flows and post upgrade network activity per CoinDCX. Standard Chartered holds a long term call at $10,000 for later in the decade.

The Ethereum price prediction for the next few weeks depends on a clean weekly close above the 0.035 ETH/BTC zone and a reclaim of $2,450 resistance, with $2,150 the immediate target per CoinDesk. If the Glamsterdam upgrade ships on time, targets shift to the upper band. Even the high end of the 2026 Ethereum price prediction is a 1.5x to 2x move from here. Pepeto at presale is targeted at 100x post listing. The math is why smart capital is rotating into both names, but with very different size.

Conclusion

The Ethereum price prediction this year points to gains, but the pattern that changes lives rarely starts with already large caps. The numbers around Pepeto point to a 100x move at listing, a scale ETH cannot reach from here without years of grinding. Early ETH buyers who entered a day before the 2021 rotation turned small stacks into life changing wealth, and that same window is still open on Pepeto for a few more days. The Pepeto official website shows the presale clock running down to the Binance listing, after which the entry disappears forever. Missing this entry could be the worst decision of the cycle.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What does the ETH/BTC ratio move mean for the Ethereum price prediction?

The ratio climbed to 0.0313, a three month high, signaling capital rotation back into ETH and lifting every Ethereum price prediction into the upper band before the Glamsterdam upgrade.

Which crypto has more upside than the current Ethereum price prediction range?

Analysts project ETH near $3,500 at the top end, a 1.5x move, while Pepeto targets 100x from its presale entry thanks to a confirmed Binance listing and working exchange tools.

Is Pepeto a smart buy before the Binance listing?

Yes, Pepeto combines a SolidProof audit, more than $9 million raised, and a presale entry that closes at listing. Check the Pepeto official website before the window shuts.