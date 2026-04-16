XRP climbed from $1.32 to $1.38 on April 15 after Rakuten integrated the token into its payments app for 44 million users in Japan, bringing real utility to a coin still 64% below its all time high. Every current XRP price prediction is repricing off this move, with the CLARITY Act roundtable landing April 16. But Pepeto is pulling attention ahead of a Binance listing already locked in, and the current entry looks set up for a clean 100x in 2026. Pepeto has already crossed $9 million in presale totals.

XRP Price Prediction Tightens as Rakuten Integration Launches in Japan

XRP traded at $1.36 on April 15 after Rakuten added the token to its payments app, giving 44 million users direct access across more than 5 million merchants in Japan per CoinDesk. The SEC roundtable on the CLARITY Act lands April 16, with seven spot ETFs now holding close to $1 billion in combined assets per 24/7 Wall St. XRP sits 64% below its $3.65 peak. Every XRP price prediction now depends on whether $1.38 resistance cracks or the $1.28 floor gives way first.

The Names Moving Before the CLARITY Vote as the XRP Outlook Firms

Pepeto Sits on the Confirmed Binance Listing That Retail Has Been Waiting For

In crypto, the winners move before the chart confirms the trend. A pair can triple in hours and then hand it right back on the next candle. Retail buyers usually end up paying the top and selling the bottom. Pepeto flips that script with an exchange built to protect your money from the traps most wallets fall into. None of this is still in development. Every tool on the Pepeto exchange is live right now and moving real volume.

The Pepeto bridge moves assets across chains at zero cost, so holders keep the full dollar value instead of burning 3% on every transfer. The risk scorer scans a contract before you touch it and tells you in plain numbers whether the token is safe or a drain waiting to fire. Every button does exactly what it says, and there is no scavenger hunt to find the tool you need.

So your capital survives the same cycle that wipes out most newcomers trying to catch meme coins blind. Early entries also lock in a 183% staking APY before the listing hits. Even the bullish XRP forecast for this year tops out around $1.60, a move that won’t come close to what entering Pepeto at presale can deliver.

The cofounder who scaled the first Pepe coin to $11 billion runs the project, and a former Binance expert sits on the dev team, which is why analysts see Pepeto as 2026’s sharpest 100x setup. Post listing targets sit near $0.02 once trading opens on Binance, handing presale buyers a clean 100x. Pepeto is priced at $0.0000001864 and the tracker ticked past $9 million last week. And the entry closes as soon as Binance flips the listing live, which removes this price forever.

XRP Price Prediction: Where Ripple’s Token Could Land in the Coming Weeks

XRP trades at $1.36 with the 50 day EMA at $1.38 and the 200 day EMA at $1.88, per CoinDCX. CoinDCX maps the April window between $1.20 and $1.50, with $1.45 as the upper pivot. The April XRP price prediction from 24/7 Wall St splits between $1.15 on the downside and $1.60 on the upside depending on the CLARITY Act markup vote and FOMC outcome per 24/7 Wall St.

A break of $1.38 resistance opens $1.42 to $1.45, and a failure of $1.32 drags price back toward $1.28 support. The near term pivot is $1.37, with $1.42 the clear breakout level per CoinDesk. Even the top of the conservative XRP forecast band is about 1.2x from current levels. The presale entry on Pepeto is calibrated for 100x at listing. The gap in outcome size is why smart wallets are splitting between both entries.

Conclusion

Every fresh XRP price prediction for April sits in a tight band that even at the top pays a 1.2x at best, which is not the kind of move that changes lives. Pepeto points to 100x at listing, and the pattern is the same one that turned Pepe from presale pennies into fortunes for the wallets who acted before the crowd.

Buyers asking why Pepeto keeps raising without a reason are looking at the wrong question, because the reason is already here, a Binance listing already signed off and the same cofounder who built Pepe leading the build. Pepeto official website counters show single digit days before the Binance gate opens. Entering now is how the life changing returns get locked in.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What does Rakuten’s XRP launch mean for the XRP price prediction?

The integration adds real world usage for 44 million users, but analysts still cap the XRP price prediction near $1.60, while Pepeto points to 100x after the Binance debut.

Can the XRP price prediction reach $2 in 2026?

Recovery to $2 is possible if CLARITY Act progress confirms, but even top end scenarios leave the XRP price prediction far below Pepeto’s 100x listing target.

Is Pepeto a strong buy before the listing?

Yes. The project carries a SolidProof audit, over $9 million in presale totals, and a window closing the moment Binance trading opens. Live entry prices show on Pepeto official website.