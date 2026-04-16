Crypto majors ripped 5% to 9% in 24 hours as peace progress headlines cooled panic and fresh SEC guidance created a five year safe harbor for non custodial DeFi wallets and apps. BTC cleared $74,900, ETH climbed 5.6%, and liquid capital is moving into risk on positions. For anyone scanning the 3 top crypto to buy now list, those majors are catching a bid, but none of them carry the 100x setup that Pepeto does at presale. Pepeto has pulled over $9 million into the presale ledger ahead of the Binance debut approaching.

What the 3 Top Crypto To Buy Now Picks Have in Common This April

Crypto majors jumped 5% to 9% on April 14 as traders digested progress on US mediated Middle East talks and fresh SEC guidance on non custodial DeFi wallets per DEXTools. Total crypto market cap crossed $2.6 trillion, up 3.67% in 24 hours with volume surging 69.9% per the same report. Strategy added another $1 billion BTC buy and Deutsche Börse invested $200 million in Kraken per Intellectia. Every 3 top crypto to buy now shortlist now features names with live utility and real institutional flows.

The Three Names on Every 3 Top Crypto To Buy Now Shortlist

Pepeto Is the One Name Where the Binance Listing Is Locked and 100x Is on the Math

The crypto market keeps rewarding wallets that act before the news confirms the trend. Most retail buyers only move after a chart already doubled, and by then the gains belong to whoever got in first. That is how every cycle leaves the biggest returns in a small group of wallets. Pepeto breaks that gate open with a marketplace where the tools that protect whales are now available to any wallet willing to check them. Nothing here is a whitepaper promise for next year.

The Pepeto marketplace is running at full speed today, open for anyone who connects a wallet. PepetoSwap settles trades without extracting any fee, meaning a $10,000 position lands at $10,000 instead of $9,700 after a standard DEX route. The bridge ports tokens between chains without taking any fee, letting liquidity move where it is needed without shrinking the stack. The whole marketplace reads like an app the average wallet has been looking for, not a chain of stitched together panels.

That design is why over 100,000 community members are already tracking every presale tick and the $9 million ledger keeps climbing. An active stake on the platform pays 183% APY, and that reward runs until Binance pairs go live. A Binance veteran sits on the integrations desk driving trading, while the community pushed presale totals past the $9 million mark during a fear index sitting at 54.

The 3 top crypto to buy now lists increasingly put Pepeto at number one. Post listing analyst models place Pepeto on a path to $0.02, which is a straight 100x climb from the presale price. The current sticker is $0.0000001864 with the $9 million mark already in the books. The window seals the instant the Binance ticker opens, which ends this entry permanently.

BNB Rides the April Rally but Caps Below 2x Upside

BNB trades at $620 as of April 15, with BNB Chain daily active users climbing past 2 million this week. The token pulled 3.4% in 24 hours in line with the broader rally per DEXTools. Analysts map the 2026 BNB range at $700 to $900, which is 1.1x to 1.5x from current price. BNB offers a liquid way to hold the Binance ecosystem, but the upside does not compete with a 100x presale window.

SOL Outperforms Bitcoin but Targets Stop at 2026 Mid Range

SOL climbed 5% to $84 in the April 15 session, up 7.86% for the week, outpacing bitcoin and ethereum per DEXTools. Network fees hit a 12 month high as memes and AI projects clogged blockspace. CoinCodex places the 2026 SOL target at $180, a 2x move from current levels. That pace works for a mid portfolio, but the next 100x is not coming from an already top ten chain trading at $49 billion in market cap.

Conclusion

Every 3 top crypto to buy now shortlist will cycle through BNB and SOL because they are liquid ways to hold the rally, but the math says the real returns live elsewhere. Pepeto has collected $9 million during a fear index at 54, the exact signal that turned early PEPE and SOL wallets into the biggest winners of the last cycle.

Those holders almost always say the same thing, they wish they had put in more when the room was still small. Pepeto official website logs the countdown running toward the Binance debut, with days left measured in handfuls now. Walking away from this signal is how the regret gets priced into the next wallet review.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

What is driving the 3 top crypto to buy now picks this April?

Peace progress headlines, the SEC DeFi safe harbor, and fresh institutional buys have lifted the 3 top crypto to buy now shortlist, with Pepeto the only name offering 100x upside.

Which 3 top crypto to buy now have the biggest upside?

BNB and SOL are liquid bets inside the 3 top crypto to buy now list, but only Pepeto offers a 100x path from presale to the Binance listing.

Is Pepeto worth the presale entry right now?

Yes. Pepeto carries SolidProof and Coinsult audits, over 100,000 community members, $9 million committed, and a Binance debut landing soon. Pepeto official website lists the current entry price.