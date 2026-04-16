Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $80K as Pepeto Builds 100x Case

BTC funding rates on Binance perpetuals stayed negative for 46 straight days, and K33 Research confirmed this pattern matched the bearish positioning after the FTX crash and the 2021 China ban, both of which came before sharp upside moves.

The Bitcoin price prediction shifted when $76,000 resistance was tested Tuesday, because crowded shorts could force a squeeze toward $80,000. Pepeto gathered over $9 million alongside a confirmed Binance listing, and the wallets that followed whale movements into this entry before the turn are positioned to collect.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Shifts After 46 Days of Negative Funding Rates

K33 Research analyst Vetle Lunde confirmed that BTC’s 30 day average funding rate stayed negative for 46 straight days, matching the risk off periods after the FTX collapse and the China ban that both came before strong recoveries (CoinDesk). BTC briefly topped $76,000 before settling at $74,300 as geopolitical signals sparked gains across risk assets (Yahoo Finance). The Bitcoin price prediction now carries the clearest technical signal in months, and the real question is what happens to capital that entered presales before the breakout lands.

Where the BTC Outlook Meets the Presale Timing That Creates 100x

Pepeto

Negative funding rates for 46 days means the market holds heavy short positions betting BTC drops further, and every time this setup appeared in the past, the shorts got squeezed and BTC surged. Pepeto drew in over $9 million from wallets that spotted this exact signal, entering during the fear that historically marks the bottom before the next move up.

Pepe’s original creator brought Pepeto to life with a complete exchange running from day one, because Pepe reached $7 billion with nothing behind it and a real exchange sets a base the first project never reached. Someone from Binance’s inner circle joined the build, and SolidProof signed off on every line of code so capital sits on contracts that passed a third party check.

The safety check scans every contract before a trade goes through, blocking the tokens that steal from wallets on platforms with no protection, so every position on the exchange starts clean. The network bridge lets tokens cross chains at no cost, keeping gains whole when capital moves between systems instead of losing a cut to transfer fees. Staking at 183% APY runs while the Binance listing approaches, and that listing turns the presale into the live market event every early holder entered to reach.

The Bitcoin price prediction points to $80,000, but BTC at $74,300 reaching that level delivers 8%. Pepeto at $0.0000001864 with analysts projecting 100x delivers the return BTC holders will watch from outside. More than $9 million raised during 46 days of negative funding proves smart money calculated what the BTC forecast is just now confirming. Early holders who followed whale movements into past presales all say they were uncertain, almost missed it, and wish they put in more. That signal is flashing now with verified tools behind it.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

BTC trades at $74,300 on April 16, down 41% from its all time high of $128,198 from October 2025 (Fortune). The 30 day funding rate staying negative for 46 days matches patterns before the post FTX recovery and the 2021 China ban bounce, both delivering 50% upside within months (CoinDesk). LMAX Group strategist Joel Kruger marks $76,000 as key resistance. Spot BTC ETFs absorbed more than $56 billion in total inflows. The Bitcoin price prediction targets $80,000 to $100,000 for 2026, but the bullish case delivers 35% to 70% from here. The BTC outlook shows recovery, but presale math from a Binance listing works very differently.

Conclusion

The Bitcoin price prediction shows BTC approaching a breakout with the strongest technical signal in months. BTC leads the recovery, but the return from $74,300 to $80,000 is 8% while Pepeto targets 100x from one listing. More than $9 million raised during fear proves smart money calculated the outcome, and early holders who followed whale signals into similar setups all wish they committed more. The Pepeto official website shows the same pattern forming with verified tools and a confirmed Binance listing behind it. Following those wallets into this Bitcoin price prediction cycle’s strongest presale is how returns get built, and waiting is how they get missed.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the Bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

The Bitcoin price prediction targets $80,000 to $100,000 as K33 Research flags bullish signals from 46 days of negative funding. BTC at $74,300 offers limited upside compared to presale entries.

Why is Pepeto gaining attention during the BTC recovery?

Pepeto gathered over $9 million as the Binance listing nears. The Pepeto official website tracks capital flowing in while BTC builds toward its breakout.

Is Pepeto a stronger entry than BTC right now?

BTC targets $80,000 for an 8% gain. Pepeto projects 100x once the Binance listing opens, making presale math the stronger play over the BTC forecast.