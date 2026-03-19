Ethereum is trading at $2,200 today, down 5.93%, as whale behaviour on the network raises fresh concerns about where the price is heading next. Large holders have been moving significant amounts of ETH to centralised exchanges, a pattern that historically precedes selling pressure rather than accumulation.

With volume down 12.47% to $25.34 billion and the market cap sitting at $265.54 billion, the Ethereum price prediction is drawing more attention than usual. One project quietly picking up that displaced capital is Remittix, a PayFi platform that has raised over $29.7 million in private funding at $0.13 per token. Here’s all the latest in the Ethereum ecosystem.

Why the Ethereum Price Prediction Is Turning Bearish

According to BeInCrypto , Ethereum co-founder Jeffrey Wilcke deposited 79,176 ETH worth roughly $157 million into Kraken exchange earlier this month, triggering a sharp drop in whale supply held outside exchanges. The move rattled market sentiment and opened up the $1,800 support level as the next major test for ETH.

But CryptoQuant analysts have gone one step further. CryptoQuant analyst Julio Moreno has warned that “if demand doesn’t improve, the price of ETH could fall as low as $1,500 by the end of 2026.”

Ethereum’s market capitalization is at $265 billion, and it is going to take huge capital inflows to move it in any significant manner. This is exactly where newer assets are attracting investors.

Why Whales Are Looking at Remittix

Remittix is a PayFi platform solving one of the most persistent problems in global finance. Cross-border payments are slow, expensive, and difficult to track. The platform enables crypto-to-fiat transfers across 30-plus countries, supporting over 40 cryptocurrencies and 30-plus fiat currencies with real-time exchange rate conversion.

The iOS wallet is live on the Apple App Store with over 100,000 downloads before any centralised exchange listing. Android via Google Play is in progress. The PayFi platform launch is expected soon, which will bring full crypto-to-fiat functionality directly inside the wallet.

Security is fully verifiable. Remittix holds the number one pre-launch token ranking on CertiK Skynet with a score of 80.09 and over 24,000 community ratings. The team has passed full KYC verification and smart contracts are fully audited. Listings on BitMart and LBank are confirmed, with further top-tier CEX announcements expected at launch.

Private funding has reached $29.7 million with 723.8 million tokens distributed. The referral program pays 15% USDT on every referred purchase, claimable every 24 hours from the Remittix dashboard . The project targets the $19 trillion global payments market, a sector that processes trillions in annual cross-border flows and charges heavily for doing so.

The Entry Window Is Closing

Ethereum’s next move depends on whether whales stabilise or continue distributing. That is outside any investor’s control. Remittix is priced at $0.13 in its final stage, with confirmed exchange listings coming and a live product already in users’ hands. When the final stage closes, the $0.13 price closes with it permanently.

Click to discover the future of PayFi with Remittix

FAQs

What is the Ethereum price prediction for 2026?

CryptoQuant analysts warn ETH could fall to $1,500 if demand fails to recover, with the $1,800 support level now a key test following recent whale selling pressure.

Why are crypto investors looking at Remittix over Ethereum?

At a $265 billion market cap, ETH needs billions in new capital to deliver outsized returns. Remittix is priced at $0.13 in its final stage, with a live iOS wallet, CertiK’s number one pre-launch ranking, and $29.7 million raised in private funding.

What is the best crypto to buy now as ETH faces downside risk?

Remittix stands out with real PayFi utility, audited smart contracts, confirmed CEX listings, and a closing token window at $0.13 targeting the $19 trillion global payments market.