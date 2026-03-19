Top 3 Cheap Cryptocurrencies to Watch Before Q4 2026

As investors prepare for Q4 2026, attention is turning to cheap cryptocurrencies with growth potential, including Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and emerging altcoins. XRP continues to attract interest for its payment-focused use case, while SOL remains a key blockchain for scalable applications and DeFi activity.

Alongside these established projects, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining traction as a low-cost DeFi protocol focused on decentralized lending and liquidity solutions. Analysts are monitoring how these three cryptocurrencies perform as market conditions evolve and demand for affordable crypto investments grows.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple (XRP) has reclaimed its position as one of the most resilient assets in the top five rankings. The token is currently trading at approximately $1.52, reflecting an 11% gain over the past seven days. This move has allowed XRP to surpass BNB in market capitalization, reaching a total valuation of roughly $93.4 billion. The surge in trading volume, which recently spiked by 125% to over $3.22 billion, suggests that large scale accumulation is taking place as corporate fundamentals for Ripple expand.

Technical analysis indicates that XRP has successfully turned its previous resistance at $1.40 into a reliable support floor. However, the asset is now pressing against a significant resistance cluster between $1.54 and $1.60. Clearing this zone is essential for a move toward the $1.80 level, which acted as a major ceiling during the late 2025 period. While the long term outlook remains constructive due to new infrastructure integrations, the massive market cap of XRP means that further percentage gains require an immense influx of new capital. For many participants, this maturity signals that the era of rapid, multi-fold growth may be shifting toward more measured, institutional-grade movements.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is also showing signs of a technical breakout after a prolonged period of consolidation. The token is currently trading near $94.23, marking a recovery of roughly 20% from its late February lows of $77.91. With a market capitalization of approximately $54.2 billion, Solana remains a primary pillar for high speed transactions and decentralized applications. The network is currently benefiting from increased institutional interest, with spot ETFs recording five consecutive days of inflows totaling over $17.8 million.

Despite this recent strength, Solana faces a heavy resistance zone near $97.60 to $100. This psychological barrier has rejected several rally attempts in recent weeks. While analysts point to the upcoming Alpenglow upgrade as a potential catalyst for long term growth, the “law of large numbers” presents a challenge for those seeking the same explosive surges seen in Solana’s early years. This is why many early Solana investors, who captured the initial rise from single digits to triple digits, are now turning their attention toward Mutuum Finance (MUTM). They are looking for the next high capacity lending engine that is still in its initial expansion phase.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

One project capturing the attention of those looking for earlier opportunities is Mutuum Finance (MUTM). This protocol is developing a professional hub for non custodial borrowing and lending on the Ethereum network. Its goal is to provide a dual market system that offers more flexibility than older models. The system includes a Peer to Contract (P2C) market for instant pool based transactions and a Peer to Peer (P2P) marketplace for direct, custom agreements between users.

The financial progress of this project reflects deep trust from a global audience. Mutuum Finance has successfully raised over $20.8 million in funding from more than 19,200 individual holders. The native MUTM token is currently priced at $0.04 in its seventh distribution stage. This follows a steady climb from its starting point in 2025. With a fixed total supply of 4 billion tokens, exactly 45.5% are reserved for these early community stages. This path leads directly to the confirmed official launch price of $0.06, offering a built-in advantage for those entering at the current valuation.

Why Early XRP and SOL Investors are Considering MUTM

Experienced participants who missed the initial surges of XRP and Solana are now identifying similar patterns in Mutuum Finance. Many believe that MUTM is following the same early steps as those major assets by prioritizing technical infrastructure and security before seeking mass market visibility. According to a recent statement on X, the protocol has reached its most important milestone with the activation of the V1 protocol on the testnet. This working version has already handled over $240 million in simulated volume, proving that the lending engine is hardened and ready for heavy usage.

The transition from a testnet environment to a live main network is often the strongest period for growth in a protocol’s lifecycle. Just as early Solana focused on throughput, Mutuum Finance is focusing on a specialized lending architecture that includes mtTokens for automated yield and debtokens for precise position tracking. By building these professional tools early, the project is positioning itself to capture a significant share of the decentralized lending market. Investors see the current $0.04 price as a ground floor entry that the larger cap tokens can no longer provide.

Verified Safety and the Path to Phase 8

Security is the primary pillar of the Mutuum Finance strategy. The protocol has completed a full manual audit with Halborn Security to ensure the borrowing logic is resistant to technical risks. Additionally, the project holds a high safety score of 90/100 from CertiK. By securing these professional verifications during the distribution phase, the team is building the trust needed for large scale capital management.

As Phase 7 quickly sells out, the project is maintaining an active community through a 24 hour leaderboard. This system tracks the top daily contributors and rewards the winner with a $500 bonus. Joining the project is simple, with the secure portal supporting various cryptocurrencies and direct card payments. With the current price providing a 50% discount relative to the official launch price, the window to join at this valuation is narrowing.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com