Ethereum (ETH) Large Holders Track New $0.04 Crypto for Long-Term Growth

Ethereum (ETH) large holders are increasingly monitoring emerging DeFi crypto projects as they look for long-term growth opportunities beyond established assets. While ETH remains a key player in the crypto market, some investors are turning their attention to low-cost altcoins with early-stage potential.

Among them is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a $0.04 DeFi protocol focused on decentralized lending and liquidity solutions. As interest in scalable and utility-driven platforms grows, analysts are tracking how Ethereum whales are positioning around newer crypto projects like MUTM.

Ethereum (ETH)

As of March 18, 2026, Ethereum (ETH) continues to serve as the primary foundation for the decentralized economy. The price of ETH is currently trading near $2,317, reflecting a resilient recovery after a period of consolidation. With a market capitalization of approximately $280 billion, Ethereum maintains its dominant position as the second largest asset in the space. However, its massive scale presents a natural limitation for those seeking aggressive growth. For Ethereum to double in value, it requires billions of dollars in new capital, which makes massive percentage gains much harder to achieve compared to its early years.

Technical analysis shows that Ethereum is currently facing a heavy resistance zone between $2,388 and $2,500. This area has acted as a significant ceiling, preventing a sustained move toward the $3,000 milestone. While institutional demand remains steady through spot ETFs, many large holders are beginning to look toward smaller protocols that utilize the security of the Ethereum network but offer a much lower entry cost. These investors are moving capital into emerging systems that are just beginning their utility cycles, where a $0.04 entry point can translate into much higher upside potential as the protocol matures.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

One project currently capturing the attention of these Ethereum whales is Mutuum Finance (MUTM). This protocol is developing a professional hub for non custodial borrowing and lending. Its goal is to provide a dual market system that offers more flexibility than older models. The first is the Peer to Contract (P2C) market where users supply funds into automated pools to earn yield. When you deposit an asset like USDT, you receive mtTokens as interest bearing receipts. For example, if you supply 1,000 USDT at a 12% Annual Percentage Yield (APY), your mtUSDT balance grows automatically to reflect the collected fees from borrowers.

The second model is a Peer to Peer (P2P) marketplace designed for direct agreements. This allows lenders and borrowers to negotiate their own custom borrow rates and terms without a middleman. To keep the system safe, the protocol utilizes a strict Loan to Value (LTV) ratio, typically set at 75%. This means if you provide $1,000 in collateral, you can borrow up to $750 in another asset. If the value of the collateral drops below the required safety threshold, the system triggers automated liquidations. This mechanical approach ensures the protocol remains solvent and protects the lenders during periods of high market volatility.

Participation Metrics and Verified Security

The financial progress of Mutuum Finance reflects deep trust from its global audience. To date, the project has successfully raised over $20.8 million in funding. This support comes from more than 19,200 individual holders worldwide. The project is currently moving through its Phase 7 distribution stage, where the native MUTM token is priced at $0.04. This follows a steady climb from its initial $0.01 starting point in early 2025. With a fixed total supply of 4 billion tokens, a significant 45.5% or 1.82 billion tokens are reserved for these early community stages. Currently, over 850 million tokens have already been claimed.

Security is the primary pillar of the Mutuum Finance strategy. The protocol has completed a full manual audit by Halborn Security, a firm famous for reviewing high capacity financial architectures. This review hardened the lending logic and ensured the smart contracts are resistant to technical threats. Additionally, the project holds a high safety score of 90/100 from Certik and maintains a $50,000 bug bounty program to encourage constant testing. To keep the community active, the platform features a 24 hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with a $500 bonus. This creates a high level of engagement and ensures the supply remains well distributed.

V1 Readiness and Future Stability

The primary catalyst for recent interest has been the activation of the V1 protocol on the testnet. This working version has already handled over $230 million in simulated volume, proving the core engine is ready for heavy usage. The roadmap for the remainder of 2026 also includes the launch of a native over collateralized stablecoin. This asset will be minted directly against the interest bearing mtTokens held within the protocol, allowing users to unlock spending power without selling their primary holdings. This adds long term stability to the protocol and provides more utility for every token holder.

As Phase 7 quickly sells out, the urgency among large participants is becoming clear. Recent reports show high volume allocations from experienced market players who are securing positions before the confirmed launch price of $0.06. By combining a functional V1 engine with a verified security first approach, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as a central hub for capital management. The transition from the testnet to the main Ethereum network is expected to be a major event for the project valuation. For those looking beyond the high market cap of established assets, the current momentum suggests that MUTM is ready for its most active period of growth.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com