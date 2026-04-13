ETH transfers jumped 56.9% over the past month to 1.34 million. Yet the Ethereum price prediction still depends on clearing the $2,500 resistance. This level has capped every rally since December. The activity is real but ETH at $2,200 needs months to double. Moreover, the wallets searching for faster returns are already positioned elsewhere.

Pepeto, the exchange presale built by the cofounder who grew the original Pepe coin to $11 billion with zero products and the same 420 trillion supply, has collected more than $8 million during extreme fear. Additionally, it sits ahead of a confirmed Binance listing. No ETH forecast can compete with it for speed.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Record Transfer Activity Meets a $1.6B SPAC Collapse

ETH transfers climbed from 855,444 to 1.34 million over 30 days, a 56.9% increase, according to analyst Ali Martinez via BlockchainReporter. At the same time, the planned $1.6 billion SPAC merger between Dynamix Corporation and Ether Machine was terminated. The reason was market conditions, per CoinMarketCap.

The activity confirms Ethereum is alive but past records show transfer spikes do not always convert into price gains, and wallets should note that the presale entries collecting capital right now move on a listing date, not on transfer volume.

ETH Outlook and the Token Approaching a Confirmed Listing

Pepeto: The Exchange Presale That Answered the Search

Most presale launches fund a concept and hope the platform arrives months later. Pepeto reversed that order entirely. The team built the exchange first and opened the presale with products already running. This was backed by the cofounder who took the original Pepe coin to $11 billion.

The purpose is direct: protect every position before the listing opens. PepetoSwap handles trades at zero fees so profits stay whole on each move. Furthermore, the risk scorer checks every contract before capital enters. This ensures scams cannot reach the funds inside. The wallets watching the Ethereum price prediction are positioning inside the presale. This is because the listing delivers what transfer volume alone cannot.

Security adds another layer that draws capital in. SolidProof completed a full audit on every contract before the presale accepted its first entry. That is why more than $8 million has flowed in while the Fear and Greed Index read 16. Holders inside the presale earn 195% APY on staked tokens while the listing approaches. Moreover, the early wallets acted before the crowd had reason to look.

Analysts project 100x to 300x from the current $0.000000186 entry, and the ceiling is higher because a working exchange sits behind it this time. Even if ETH reaches $4,000 by year end, the Binance listing is set to produce returns from the presale that make a 1.8x from Ethereum look flat by comparison.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Where Does ETH Go After the Transfer Spike?

ETH trades at $2,200 according to CoinGecko, consolidating below the $2,500 level that analysts call the trigger for a new bull rally. The Ethereum Foundation staked 71,000 ETH worth $143 million in early April. This move reflected a shift from selling to earning yield.

BlackRock.s ETHA holds over $6.5 billion in AUM. Citi targets $3,175 for 2026 while Standard Chartered projects $7,500. Fundstrat is at $4,500 by year end. On the downside, losing $2,000 opens $1,850. The Ethereum price prediction for April places the range between $2,222 and $2,672 per Changelly. The math is strong for a large cap. However, even $7,500 from $2,200 is a 3.4x that takes the rest of the year. Meanwhile, a presale entry before a confirmed listing carries distance no ETH forecast can match.

Conclusion

On a wider level, Ethereum transfer activity hitting record levels proves the network is alive and capital is moving. In the presale space, the entry that the listing removes is still open. The Ethereum price prediction carries weight for long positions, but the answer this search was leading to is the presale. Early wallets acted before the crowd had reason to look, and entering now means joining what $8 million in capital during fear already confirmed.

The Pepeto official website is where the capital flows because a working exchange behind the presale gives it a higher ceiling than any token that launched without one. Additionally, the confirmed Binance listing is the event that converts every entry into returns. Missing the presale while watching the ETH forecast play out over months could be the decision that defines the cycle. This is because the Pepeto official website holds an entry that disappears permanently once trading opens.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the Ethereum price prediction for 2026?

ETH trades at $2,200 with Citi targeting $3,175, Standard Chartered projecting $7,500, and the $2,500 level needed for a confirmed bull rally.

How does the Ethereum price prediction compare to presale entries?

Even $7,500 from $2,200 delivers 3.4x over months, while Pepeto targets 100x to 300x from a confirmed Binance listing at the presale price.

Is Pepeto a better entry than ETH right now?

More than $8 million raised during extreme fear with SolidProof audited contracts and a presale audited by SolidProof confirms experienced wallets already chose the faster path to returns.