Ethereum printed its busiest quarter in network history, with 200.4 million transactions through Q1 while Charles Schwab opened spot trading to a $12 trillion client base. ETH bounced to $2,368 as BTC tested $76,000 and market cap added 4.25% in 24 hours. The ethereum price prediction story is back in focus, but the trade catching smart money is Pepeto, which crossed above $9 million in its presale and sits weeks from a Binance listing while the entry stays near zero.

Ethereum Price Prediction Today: ETH Logs Record Q1 As Schwab Opens The Spot Crypto Window

Charles Schwab Investment Management this week introduced Schwab Crypto, per CoinGecko, opening spot Bitcoin and Ethereum trading directly to a $12 trillion client base for the first time. CoinDesk reported the same week that Q1 2026 closed with 200.4 million transactions on the Ethereum network, the busiest quarter the chain has ever seen and the first print above 200 million in a single period. The ethereum price prediction shift this week is structural, not a headline pop, since wealth managers now route ETH allocation directly to clients.

Where Smart Money Sits While The ETH Forecast Catches Up With What Pepeto Is Quietly Building

Pepeto

Pepeto sits at the centre of this ethereum price prediction story right now, above $9 million already raised and a Binance listing closing the entry within weeks. After the presale closes the token debuts on Binance, then crosses to other tier one venues in the same trading week. Analysts call Pepeto the cleanest 100X path still open before listing, since the entry stays below where retail wallets will ever see this chart.

Today the price reads $0.0000001864, a number that vanishes the moment Binance opens trading. The same 420 trillion supply that powered Pepe to its 2023 ATH sits inside Pepeto today, except the trading layer is already live and the cofounder is the same person. At its core Pepeto is the platform built for the next meme cycle, with a crosschain bridge that costs zero and trading rails that clear at no fee.

Capital stops bleeding into hostile contracts because the screen happens before the wallet ever signs. The bridge moves token supply between networks for free, staking offers 182% APY for tokens locked ahead of listing, and PepetoSwap clears every trade without the slippage that drains other meme platforms.

Pepe’s original cofounder runs this build, the dev team carries a former Binance specialist, and SolidProof signed off on the entire contract stack. The tools above are not whitepaper claims, they are products already moving capital. Live trading and a cleared audit place Pepeto at the rare 100X position the ethereum price prediction story circles but never names.

Ethereum Price Prediction

ETH trades at $2,368, up 7.94% on the day with a $292 billion market cap, per CoinDesk. Q1 2026 set a record with 200.4 million transactions on the Ethereum network, the busiest quarter the chain has ever seen and the first time it printed above 200 million in a single period. Charles Schwab also opened spot crypto trading to its $12 trillion client base this week, per CoinGecko, which routes fresh institutional flow into ETH directly.

Standard Chartered’s long form ethereum price prediction targets $40,000 by the end of the decade, while conservative forecasts settle near $10,000. From this entry that math works out to a 4X to 16X over a multi year window, modest by presale standards. A 420 trillion presale supply at near zero is a different equation entirely.

Conclusion

Every fresh ethereum price prediction print pulls more eyes back to ETH, but the multiplier this cycle goes to whoever moves first. Pepeto’s holder count keeps climbing, while the people who actually made wealth from ETH entered when the chart was broken and nobody believed in it.

The $9 million already inside this presale during a fear printout is exactly what whale wallets did the last time real money was made on a coin like ETH. Pepe’s original cofounder runs this build. SolidProof cleared the entire contract stack. Listing day shuts the presale window forever. Skipping this turns into the trade everyone wishes they had taken when the math was still small, and the Pepeto official website handles the entry while the door stays open.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the latest ethereum price prediction?

Standard Chartered targets $40,000 long term for ETH at $2,368 today. The ethereum price prediction is bullish, but Pepeto’s presale stacks the 100X math.

Will ETH break $2,400 this week?

ETH bounced to $2,368 after Schwab opened spot crypto trading. The ETH outlook points higher, but Pepeto entry near zero offers the bigger move.

Is Pepeto a better buy than ETH now?

The Pepeto official website shows above $9 million raised, SolidProof audit cleared, listing days away. Entry vanishes when listing flips.