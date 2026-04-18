K33 Research said this week BTC funding rates have run negative for 46 straight days, the setup that preceded every prior upside move. The chart tested $76,000, but onchain data shows long term holders quietly absorbing the supply weak hands sold during the Iran shock. Most of the bitcoin news cycle is loud, but the quieter trade is Pepeto, which crossed above $9 million in its presale and sits weeks from a Binance listing while early wallets stack tokens before the entry shuts.

Bitcoin News Today: K33 Flags A Cycle Bottom Setup As BTC Holds Above $74,000

K33 Research head Vetle Lunde told CoinDesk that funding rates on Binance perpetuals have run negative for 46 straight days even as open interest climbs, a combination that historically preceded sharp upside moves. CoinMarketCap data shows total crypto market cap up 4.25% across 24 hours and BTC dominance at 59.1%, while the RHODL ratio signals long term holders regaining dominance for the first time this cycle. The bitcoin news flow turned bullish as BTC broke $76,000.

Why Smart Capital Is Rotating Away From The BTC Range And Into Pepeto, ETH, And SOL

Pepeto

Pepeto is the rotation trade hidden inside this bitcoin news cycle, with above $9 million already in the presale and a Binance listing days away while everything around it stays cheap. The token goes live on Binance after the presale closes, and the same launch pad will roll into other tier one venues right after. Analysts project Pepeto as the best value entry on the board for a 100X return after listing, since the price still sits below where most retail will ever see it.

The current entry sits at $0.0000001864, a level that disappears the second the Binance listing flips live. Buying here and holding through listing is the same trade Pepe wallets ran in 2023, when the same 420 trillion supply Pepeto carries today turned small buys into life changing returns.

At its core Pepeto is the exchange built for the next meme cycle, a trading layer at zero fees and a risk scorer that flags scam contracts before money moves. That setup turns every meme trade safer, since the user no longer pays to learn a token was a rug. PepetoSwap handles the buy and sell side at zero cost, while staking pays 182% APY to wallets that lock for the launch, and the risk scorer guards every contract before money moves.

Every contract was audited by SolidProof and the team includes a former Binance expert, which means the live tools are products already running, not promises waiting on a roadmap. With the exchange live, the audit cleared, and the listing days away, Pepeto is the best meme cap at presale price for the 100X path the bitcoin news circles but never names.

ETH

Ethereum trades at $2,368, up 7.94% after Charles Schwab opened spot crypto trading to 12 trillion in client assets per CoinGecko. The bitcoin news headlines lift ETH with BTC, but ETH would need $5,000 to print a 2X here, and the 120 million supply caps the math. The same flows across a 420 trillion presale supply at near zero is a different equation.

SOL

Solana sits at $87, up 7.86% over the week as risk appetite returned. TradingView analysts point to $120 as the next major resistance for SOL, a target that prints roughly 40% from here even on the bullish bitcoin news scenario. Throughput is real, but the price reflects the institutional bid already, leaving little asymmetry for a wallet that needs presale style returns.

Conclusion

The bitcoin news cycle is busy, but the real trade is the rotation happening below the headlines. More wallets take Pepeto’s side daily, and the early BTC holders who turned hundreds into millions all admit they nearly missed the entry and wish they had bought more. Above $9 million flowing into Pepeto during fear is the same whale signal flashing again, capital that calculates the outcome before the news catches up. The audit cleared, a former Binance expert sits on the dev team, the listing closes the entry the moment it hits. Wait one more week and the entry vanishes. The Pepeto official website is open, and missing this becomes the regret traders carry from every cycle they watched from outside.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Is Bitcoin going up today?

BTC sits at $76,000 after K33’s cycle bottom call. The bitcoin news flow is bullish, but Pepeto stacks the 100X math now.

What does the latest bitcoin news mean?

BTC at $76,000 on 46 days of negative funding, a short squeeze setup. Sharper money loads Pepeto before the listing closes.

Is Pepeto worth buying now?

Yes, the Pepeto official website shows above $9 million raised, the SolidProof audit cleared, entry near zero. The listing turns these wallets into winners.