Shiba Inu just saw its burn rate jump more than 53,000%, wiping out over 172 million tokens in 24 hours. That kind of supply reduction grabs attention fast, but the ETH development that matters more is BlackRock’s staked ETH ETF pulling $212 million and the SEC confirming staking is not a securities offering. Pepeto, with more than $8 million raised by the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion, is building the exchange that earns from every trade regardless of whether SHIB burns tokens or ETH faces short sellers. The ethereum news confirms the direction. Pepeto captures the volume.

Ethereum News: BlackRock Staked ETF Pulls $212 Million as SHIB Burns 172 Million Tokens in a Day

BlackRock launched the iShares Staked Ethereum Trust ETF pulling $212 million in four sessions, according to Crypto.com. The SEC confirmed staking rewards are not securities on March 17. SHIB burned over 172 million tokens in 24 hours, a 53,000% spike, but its circulating supply of 585 trillion means the burn removed roughly 0.00003% of the total, according to 99Bitcoins. The data shows institutional yield products growing while meme coins burn tokens that barely change the math. The projects building real exchange infrastructure are the ones that capture the volume both sides create.

Ethereum News and the Exchange That Captures Every Trade While Others Burn Tokens

Pepeto

The ethereum news shows SHIB burning tokens and BlackRock staking ETH, but Pepeto is building the exchange that earns from every trade across three chains regardless of which direction any single token moves. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and took nothing to $7 billion is building a full exchange with a former Binance expert on the team, and SolidProof verified every contract.

More than $8 million has flowed in at $0.000000186, and each stage fills faster as the Binance listing approaches. PepetoSwap removes every fee so your capital stays whole, and the cross chain bridge connects Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana at zero cost. The risk scorer checks every contract before your money goes near dangerous tokens, giving holders the protection that SHIB’s 53,000% burn does not provide against the scam tokens flooding this market.

Staking at 193% APY adds to positions while BlackRock sends $212 million and SHIB burns tokens that barely dent the supply, and the same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to reach $11 billion sits underneath a project with real exchange tools. The people reading the ethereum news and debating SHIB burns versus BlackRock staking will wish they had entered this presale while the entry was still open. Pepeto will not stay at this price.

The listing will erase it. The wallets inside will make the money. The people who move now will have the positions the rest of the market spends this cycle wishing they had found during the fear phase.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Live Targets and Levels

ETH trades at $2,150 with a $233 billion cap, up 20% since BlackRock’s staked ETF launched. Standard Chartered targets $4,000 for year end, according to LiteFinance. Support at $1,950, resistance at $2,300. ETH dominance at 10.4% is the lowest in years. Cumulative ETH ETF inflows reached $11.79 billion. The ETH outlook is bullish but even a recovery to $4,800 is roughly 2.3x over quarters. Pepeto offers presale to listing math in weeks because exchange infrastructure earns from every condition the ETH market creates.

Ethereum News: Burns and Staking Make Headlines but Exchange Infrastructure Makes the Returns

The headlines will cover SHIB burns and BlackRock staking for months. But after the Binance listing, it will also cover the wallets that entered Pepeto at presale. The Pepeto official website is where those entries are being made right now. The listing will close this window.

The entries on the official website of Pepeto while the ethereum news debates burns and staking are the positions that earn from every outcome.

FAQ

What is the biggest ethereum news right now?

BlackRock’s staked ETH ETF pulled $212 million, the SEC confirmed staking is not securities, and SHIB burned 172 million tokens in 24 hours.

How does the ethereum news affect Pepeto?

Institutional ETH inflows and meme burns both create trading volume, and the Pepeto official website offers exchange infrastructure earning from every trade.

Is Pepeto a better entry than ETH at $2,150?

The ethereum news shows ETH targeting 2x to the peak. Pepeto offers exchange infrastructure earning from both sides on three chains.