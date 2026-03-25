Getting into crypto before a project reaches major exchanges can lead to bigger returns. Think of buying Bitcoin in 2010 or joining Ethereum’s sale in 2014 at $0.30. Today, early access comes from finding the presale with real traction. The SEC classified 16 tokens as commodities on March 17, clearing 126 ETF filings, and knowing the right entry has never been more important than right now. Pepeto, with more than $8 million raised by the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion and a Binance listing approaching, is the presale the experienced wallets are filling while new investors learn the steps.

How to Buy Crypto: Step by Step Guide for New and Experienced Investors in 2026

Buying crypto starts with choosing a wallet like MetaMask or Trust Wallet and funding it with ETH or USDT through a regulated exchange like Coinbase or Binance, according to Coinbase. Once funded, connect your wallet to the project’s official website and purchase tokens directly during presale or through a decentralized exchange after listing. The SEC’s March 17 commodity ruling means 16 major tokens are now classified as commodities, making buying and trading through regulated products simpler than ever, according to Phemex. Understanding the process is the first step, but knowing what to buy is where the real returns live.

How to Buy Crypto: Where the Experienced Wallets Are Putting Their Capital Right Now

Pepeto

Learning how to buy crypto is simple. Choosing what to buy separates the wallets that make wealth from the ones that wait. Pepeto is that choice right now. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and took nothing to $7 billion is building a full exchange with a former Binance expert on the team, and SolidProof verified every contract.

More than $8 million has flowed in at $0.000000186, and each stage fills faster as the Binance listing approaches. PepetoSwap removes every fee so your money stays whole, and the risk scorer checks every contract before your funds go near dangerous tokens. The cross chain bridge moves assets between networks at zero cost, and unlike many presales that do not have audited contracts or clear teams, Pepeto has both plus exchange tools ready for launch.

Staking at 193% APY adds to positions while the SEC ruling sends institutional money into every new listing, and the same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to reach $11 billion sits underneath a project with real infrastructure. The people who learned how to buy crypto and then chose the wrong entry will wish they had found this one while the presale was still open. Pepeto will not stay at this price. The listing will erase it. The wallets inside will make the money.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin trades at $70,800 with Strategy committing $42 billion and Morgan Stanley filing the first bank BTC ETF, according to CoinDesk. BTC is the first token most people buy when learning how to buy crypto. But from $70,800 the bullish target of $225,000 is roughly 3x over years. The presale entry delivers returns BTC’s $1.3 trillion cap cannot.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum holds at $2,150 with BlackRock’s staked ETH ETF pulling $212 million, according to Crypto.com. ETH is the second most popular choice for new buyers learning how to buy crypto. But ETH peaked at $4,800 and recovery is roughly 2x. Pepeto offers presale to listing math that ETH’s $233 billion cap cannot produce.

How to Buy Crypto: The People Learning Right Now Have an Opportunity the Next Cycle Will Not Offer

Learning how to buy crypto is easy. Choosing what to buy is where the returns live. Pepeto is the presale where the cofounder proved $7 billion and is building something better. The Pepeto official website is where those wallets are entering right now. The listing will close this window.

The new buyers entering through the official website of Pepeto right now are the ones who will look back at this entry as the moment that changed everything.

FAQ

How to buy crypto in 2026?

Download MetaMask or Trust Wallet, fund with ETH or USDT through Coinbase or Binance, then connect to the project’s official site.

What should I buy first when learning how to buy crypto?

BTC and ETH anchor a portfolio, and the Pepeto official website offers the presale entry that adds the returns large caps cannot deliver.

Is Pepeto a good first crypto purchase?

Pepeto has more than $8 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and a Binance listing approaching, making it a strong entry for new and experienced buyers.